Manchester United confirm Angel Gomes exit

Angel Gomes has left Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed Angel Gomes has not taken up the offer of a new contract and has left the club.

Gomes came through United's academy and made his debut aged 16 in May 2017, becoming the youngest player since Duncan Edwards to feature for the first team.

However, contract talks between Gomes and the club reached a roadblock, with the highly-rated 19-year-old struggling to earn regular playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Gomes has appeared twice off the bench in the Premier League this season, while starting three times in the Europa League.

His last appearance for the club came in the 4-0 defeat of Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League in January.

Dutch winger Tahith Chong was in a similar position, before United convinced him to sign a new deal in March which keeps him at Old Trafford until 2022.

The club said in a statement: "Everybody at Manchester United would like to wish Angel the very best of luck for the future and thank him for his efforts for the club."