Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot joins AC Milan on season-long loan

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has joined AC Milan on a season-long loan.

The deal does not include an option or obligation for Milan to buy the player at the end of the loan and they will pay his wages for the entirety of his stay.

The Portugal U21 international right-back has struggled to command a regular place in the Old Trafford first team following the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in June 2019.

"Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot will spend the rest of the 2020/21 season gaining invaluable experience in Italy, after completing a temporary transfer to AC Milan," United said in a statement on the club's website.

"Everyone at United wishes Diogo the best of luck for his stay in Italy."

Dalot, who will wear the number five shirt for Milan, has made 35 appearances for United since a £19m transfer from Porto in June 2018, the most recent of which was the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Brighton on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old becomes the second player this week to leave the club for Serie A, with midfielder Andreas Pereira joining Lazio on a season-long loan deal.

Roma also remain in the hunt for Chris Smalling and are confident they can complete a permanent move for the centre-half.

Smalling, 30, impressed on loan at the Serie A giants last season but has been frozen out at Old Trafford following his return, training on his own and being omitted from all of United's matchday squads this season.

