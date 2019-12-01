Marco Silva interview: Everton manager says tough run of fixtures represents opportunity for change

3:26 Everton manager Marco Silva has called on his players to relish the forthcoming difficult set of fixtures with the pressure mounting on him after a run of poor results. Everton manager Marco Silva has called on his players to relish the forthcoming difficult set of fixtures with the pressure mounting on him after a run of poor results.

Time waits for no man, and Everton manager Marco Silva knows he is in desperate need of an upturn in results as he takes his side to face Leicester, live on Super Sunday.

Defeat by Norwich last time out put Silva's position back under the microscope, with the Toffees down in 16th place ahead of the trip to the King Power Stadium.

The clash with second-placed Leicester begins an extremely tough run of fixtures also taking in matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Leicester vs Everton Live on

But in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the Everton manager spoke defiantly about his position.

"I think it's a good opportunity. It's a tough run and some people will feel we can't change, and some are predicting we'll easily lose them, but we don't pay attention," he said.

Dennis Srbeny seals an unlikely 2-0 win for Norwich last weekend at Goodison

"We will only look at ourselves and I believe it's a good opportunity for us to change things again.

"Leicester deserve credit for the work they are doing, and it wasn't just ourselves and them that wanted to break into the top six. They started the season really well and they are doing things with stability. The difference isn't so big, and it's up to us to fight and embrace the challenge."

Silva insists he has not spent "one minute" thinking about speculation regarding his future at Everton and still feels he has the confidence of the board.

Everton's next six Premier League fixtures are a daunting prospect

The Portuguese claims his conversations with the board since last weekend have been nothing unusual and that he feels their support.

The 42-year-old added: "The message is that we are together. We are sticking together, and we're united just as we were before, like last season.

"I was the first person who wasn't happy last Saturday, but we're together. We share the frustration with our fans and we understand some of the more emotional reactions, but we are here to fulfil our obligation and we will prepare for the next game like always.

2:48 Highlights from Norwich's 2-0 win against Everton in the Premier League. Highlights from Norwich's 2-0 win against Everton in the Premier League.

"I'll try to keep the players as calm as they can be, because it's important they still have confidence. They have to enjoy what they're doing, and not be so anxious in some moments."

Graffiti calling for Silva to be sacked appeared on the outside of one of the stands at Goodison Park on Monday night, and sections of the home support vocalised that feeling on Saturday as loud boos rang around the stadium.

Sky Sports News understands former Toffees manager David Moyes and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe are among the favourites to replace Silva, should bosses at Goodison Park decide to act.

But having already departed Premier League roles at Hull and Watford, the embattled Everton boss said: "I'm here to find solutions, not excuses.

"We've not had the luck at times because we had a bad period before the second international break, but after then we had a good run of results.

1:23 Marco Silva says he does not waste his time or energy thinking about speculation regarding his Everton future. Marco Silva says he does not waste his time or energy thinking about speculation regarding his Everton future.

"Everyone knows why we lost the game at Brighton, but what we didn't expect was the last performance. If we had won that game, we would've been two points behind fifth and that's the reality.

"I don't have doubts that the players are on the same page as me. I don't lose focus or waste energy on what's around me (speculation), but we try to protect and support our players as much as we can."

Silva insisted at his press conference on Friday he has never been given an ultimatum on his Everton future and says he does not waste time thinking about it.

But the unprecedented level of disharmony among supporters following the final whistle last Saturday has led to some questioning whether he can ever win back the Everton fans.

1:03 Brendan Rodgers insists he is happy at Leicester and believes the club is at the start of 'something exciting' Brendan Rodgers insists he is happy at Leicester and believes the club is at the start of 'something exciting'

"It will not be with words," Silva responds. "I can say so many things to them - nice words, all those things. But they don't want to listen to words. They just want to see something and the right reaction.

"They need to see Everton fighting to win the game, and they want to enjoy what Everton are doing on the pitch.

"For sure there will be more than 3,000 of them there on Sunday, and we have to show them something, not nice words. Everyone in football wants time, but time is results. In the end, it's always like that."

How to follow Leicester vs Everton

Leicester vs Everton is live on Renault Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app.

Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.