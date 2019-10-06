Newcastle boss Steve Bruce admits: 'We must keep riding the storm'

3:04 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is in defiant mood ahead of facing Manchester United, live on Sky Sports Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is in defiant mood ahead of facing Manchester United, live on Sky Sports

Steve Bruce has admitted he came prepared for a tempestuous relationship with Newcastle as he continues his fight to gain popularity at St James' Park.

The Magpies currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League table with just one win in their seven outings to date ahead of the visit of Manchester United, live on Renault Super Sunday.

Bruce could only look on in horror as his 10 men were routed 5-0 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last Sunday to leave him under intense pressure just eight games into his reign.

"We've dusted ourselves down and we must show we've got a bit of pride about us," Bruce told Sky Sports. "We have to make up for last weekend's performance and show that it wasn't acceptable.

"We were excellent against Tottenham a few weeks ago, played well against Leicester (in the EFL Cup) and did OK against Watford and against Arsenal.

"But we're Newcastle - there's always a storm, so we've just got to keep riding the storm if possible and get on with it. We have to batten down the hatches, get on with it and get a few results."

Newcastle are struggling in the bottom three but face a far-from convincing Manchester United with midfielder Isaac Hayden suspended, joining winger Matt Ritchie as the only squad member on the causality list.

Dwight Gayle, wing-back Jetro Willems and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey could return for recent setbacks, and the 58-year-old has challenged his players to provide the perfect response.

"In my career, the one thing you remember more than success are the bad times," he said. "I remember playing in the Nou Camp one day and having a nightmare. We got beaten 4-0, and that stays with me more than when I played in a Cup final.

"I've only been beaten by five a couple of times in my career previously, so Leicester was one of those moments. Nobody wants to get beaten 5-0 and in that manner, however we've seen the great managers getting beaten in midweek, so it happens.

"If you're going to manage, you're going to take a beating every now and again, and like with everything in management, it's how you respond. How will we regroup and refocus the players - and I think that's vitally important."

Bruce's appointment as Rafael Benitez's successor did not go down well with many fans, and results to date have done little to persuade his detractors that there could be better times ahead.

However, he was in defiant mood as he prepared his players for Sunday's showdown with Manchester United, for whom he played with such distinction for eight and a half years.

Bruce added: "I've said it from day one - I'm not going to be everyone's cup of tea, and the big disappointment was that Rafa was adored by all and he's a very talented manager. There's no disputing that.

"In some people's eyes, I wasn't the right choice for them, but the only way I can win them over is by getting results.

"We knew the first six or seven games were going to be difficult given the fixtures we had, but we certainly have to improve, especially after last week, we have to have a response and get a few results.

"Beating Manchester United would give everyone a bit of confidence. It's an opportunity for us to erase last week, and at a club such as this, the mood would change overnight with a win.

"Let's get ready for Sunday and look forward to the challenge. When Manchester United come to town, it's always pretty special, so let's hope we can put on a show, and give them something to shout about here."

