No approaches for Frank Lampard, says Derby owner Mel Morris

0:45 Derby owner Mel Morris says it is 'inevitable' that Frank Lampard will be linked with a return to Chelsea, but insists there has been no approach from any club Derby owner Mel Morris says it is 'inevitable' that Frank Lampard will be linked with a return to Chelsea, but insists there has been no approach from any club

Derby owner Mel Morris says there have been no approaches for manager Frank Lampard.

Morris does however say he expects Lampard to manage at Chelsea at some point in the future.

When asked if it would be difficult to stand in Lampard's way if Chelsea approached, Morris replied: "No, of course it wouldn't.

"I'm sure Chelsea and Frank will re-unite at some point, and if that ever happened, you'd understand because that's his club.

Aston Villa and Derby face each other in the play-off final on Monday, live on Sky Sports Football

"But the other side of that is what he has already achieved here, building up such a strong bond.

"If that ever happens, I can't see him running away from here, it would be one of those things where he'd be looking over his shoulder, thinking 'I'm not so sure.'"

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink recently commented on Lampard and his Aston Villa coaching counterpart John Terry going head to head in the play-off final, praising the pair's leadership qualities.

Harry Wilson scores from the spot in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Leeds at Elland Road

Lampard scored 176 goals in 611 Premier League appearances for Chelsea and later Manchester City.

Morris, who became Derby's sole owner in 2015, said: "It's inevitable Frank will be linked with the Chelsea job, and maybe one day that will happen.

"But Chelsea are a very professional club, they have a huge game next week, huge in financial terms for the club but also in terms of achievement if they can win that final.

EFL Play-Off Preview Show Live on

"Frank has done a phenomenal job here, so it's no surprise if a number of clubs are looking at him and thinking he could maybe do a great job for us one day. I'm not surprised by that, it's a compliment to Frank.

"He's already made history by turning around that semi-final. My God, if he can pull it off at Wembley as well, it's not something as an achievement that will be overtaken for many, many years."