Wolves target Patrick Cutrone leaves AC Milan tour of United States

Patrick Cutrone has left AC Milan's pre-season tour of the United States

Patrick Cutrone has left AC Milan's pre-season tour of the United States early after positive negotiations with Wolves, according to Sky sources.

The Italy U21 striker is now back in Italy as he considers a move but there is an increasing optimism from all parties the deal will happen after talks between the clubs and player.

Wolves are close to agreeing a deal worth £16m plus add-ons, Sky Sports News understands.

Milan were holding out for £23m but are under Financial Fair Play restrictions and need to recoup funds.

Cutrone featured for Italy at the U21 European Championships in June

The 21-year-old has been with the club since childhood and wants to see all offers available before making a decision about his future.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was non-committal when asked on Wednesday about the possibility of signing Cutrone, although he will be keen to add further quality to a squad that finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo underwent a medical at Wolves on Friday, with his season-long loan move almost complete.

Jesus Vallejo is close to completing a season-long loan move to Wolves from Real Madrid

The centre-back has spent the last 48 hours in the West Midlands and attended the Europa League qualifier match against Crusaders on Thursday night.

Wolves are yet to add new faces to their squad this window after exercising the option to buy Raul Jimenez from Benfica for £30m and the obligation to buy Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

