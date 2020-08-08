Jason Tindall: Bournemouth to appoint Eddie Howe's former No 2 as new manager

Jason Tindall has been in interim charge following Eddie Howe's exit

Bournemouth are expected to announce Jason Tindall as the club's new manager on Saturday, succeeding Eddie Howe.

Tindall was Howe's No 2 throughout his managerial reign in both spells at Bournemouth, and when Howe managed Burnley.

Howe ended his 25-year association with the Cherries following their relegation to the Championship.

Tindall, who made 199 appearances for Bournemouth as a player between 1998 and 2011, was a key part of the club's coaching staff - helping them rise from League Two to the Premier League in 2015. His son, Levi, plays for the academy.

The 42-year-old was placed in interim charge following Howe's exit and the vacancy will be his first significant managerial role.

1:31 Bournemouth captain Simon Francis says Eddie Howe had a huge impact on his career and believes he will be hard to replace Bournemouth captain Simon Francis says Eddie Howe had a huge impact on his career and believes he will be hard to replace

It is unclear at this stage as to the makeup of Tindall's backroom staff but it is likely that Stephen Purches will become his assistant.

Owner Maxim Demin has had a hands-on role in making this appointment and has forged a strong working relationship with Tindall over the last eight years.

Bournemouth are facing their first second-tier campaign in five years and the rebuild of the playing squad is underway with Nathan Ake having already left for Manchester City.

The club have rejected a bid in excess of £12m from Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in signing free agent Ryan Fraser following the end of his contract.

Joshua King and David Brooks are also attracting interest.

