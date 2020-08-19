Premier League 2020/21 season: Fixtures announced on Thursday

The Premier League returns on September 12

The fixtures for the 2020/21 Premier League season will be revealed at 9am on Thursday, August 20.

The new, rearranged Premier League campaign will run from Saturday September 12 through to Sunday May 23, 2021 and you'll be able to see the full fixture list for each club on the Sky Sports website and app from Thursday morning.

There will be reaction and analysis across Sky Sports News and our digital channels on Thursday, too, as we look ahead to the big kick-off.

Initial broadcast selections will follow, along with dates for subsequent fixture amendments throughout the season.

Matchweek dates

The Premier League has already released the dates for each matchweek.

Matchweek 1: Saturday September 12

Matchweek 2: Saturday September 19

Matchweek 3: Saturday September 26

Matchweek 4: Saturday October 3

Matchweek 5: Saturday October 17

Matchweek 6: Saturday October 24

Matchweek 7: Saturday October 31

Matchweek 8: Saturday November 7

Matchweek 9: Saturday November 21

Matchweek 10: Saturday November 28

Matchweek 11: Saturday December 5

Matchweek 12: Saturday December 12

Matchweek 13: Wednesday December 16

Matchweek 14: Saturday December 19

Matchweek 15: Saturday December 26

Matchweek 16: Monday December 28

Matchweek 17: Saturday January 2

Matchweek 18a: Wednesday January 13

Matchweek 19: Saturday January 16

Matchweek 18b: Wednesday January 20

Matchweek 20: Saturday January 23

Matchweek 21: Saturday January 30

Matchweek 22: Wednesday February 3

Matchweek 23: Saturday February 6

Matchweek 24: Saturday February 13

Matchweek 25: Saturday February 20

Matchweek 26: Saturday February 27

Matchweek 27: Saturday March 6

Matchweek 28: Saturday March 13

Matchweek 29: Saturday March 20

Matchweek 30: Saturday April 3

Matchweek 31: Saturday April 10

Matchweek 32: Saturday April 17

Matchweek 33: Saturday April 24

Matchweek 34: Saturday May 1

Matchweek 35: Saturday May 8

Matchweek 36: Wednesday May 12

Matchweek 37: Saturday May 15

Matchweek 38: Sunday May 23

Other dates for your diary

Next season's Champions League group stage will get underway on October 20, at the same time as the Europa League's group stage return.

Arsenal and Liverpool will clash in the Community Shield

The Community Shield will take place at Wembley on Saturday August 29, the FA has confirmed. The traditional curtain-raiser for the new season will see Premier League champions Liverpool play Arsenal.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10, with England facing Iceland and Denmark.

The national team football windows of October and November 2020 will now feature triple-headers instead of double-headers, allowing the postponed European Qualifiers play-offs to be rescheduled at the beginning of the respective windows, on October 8 and November 12.

Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford celebrate an England goal

The first four rounds of the Carabao Cup will be played in September, with Premier League clubs joining at round two on September 15/16 and those who are in European competition entering at round three a week later.

The FA Cup third round is scheduled for January 9 2021 - and replays have been scrapped this season.

The 2020/21 UEFA Nations League group stage will take place on revised dates in September, October and November.

Euro 2020 will now take place from June 11-July 11, 2021. The 12 original host cities have been confirmed as venues for the rescheduled tournament.

Who's up? Who's down?

Leeds are back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence, while West Brom sealed the second automatic promotion spot after a topsy-turvy final day of the Championship season.

Leeds will be in the Premier League next season

Fulham will join them after beating Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley.

Norwich made an immediate return to the second tier, with Watford and Bournemouth relegated on the final day.

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check here for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.

The window will run for 10 weeks this summer.

It opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm.

An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs - for either loans or permanent registrations - and will not be able to do business with other Premier League clubs or clubs abroad.