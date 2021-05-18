Tottenham vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Spurs vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Harry Kane will continue to lead his side's line against Aston Villa, despite again telling Tottenham that he wants to leave this summer.
Gareth Bale (fatigue) is a doubt, Serge Aurier is back in training following a groin injury and Ben Davies (calf) is out injured.
- Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham
- Harry Kane's options assessed - Pitch to Post podcast
- Sky Sports pundits on Kane future
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings' knee injury will be assessed after he missed Villa's 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Midfielder Morgan Sanson will sit out the final two games of the season after suffering a reoccurrence of his knee problem.
Trending
- Race for Europe: Who needs what in final week?
- Ole: We may still sign forward | 'Not looking good' for Maguire
- 'It's out of our hands' | Joshua looks at Plan B Usyk
- Top clubs on Henderson alert as De Gea preferred
- Remembering Kiyan Prince: 15 years on
- Benzema returns to France squad for Euros
- Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave
- Man City owner to pay for fans' trip to CL final
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Shipyards, geese & Liverpool - Sir Alex's management secrets
Defender Matty Cash (hamstring) is also sidelined until next term with Trezeguet unlikely to feature until the end of the year due to a serious knee injury.
- Premier League table | Fixtures
- Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky Sports Pass
- Latest Premier League games live on Sky Sports
- Race for Europe: Who needs what to qualify?
How to follow
Spurs vs Aston Villa will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Pick your Premier League Team of the Year
Jones Knows' prediction
I was at Selhurst Park covering Villa's clash with Crystal Palace and came away a little perplexed regarding their nervousness when in front. They crumbled under the Palace pressure despite holding what seemed a comfortable lead and Dean Smith was angry at their inability to see the job through. It's been a continuing theme in recent weeks, too. Villa have dropped 14 points from winning positions over their past seven fixtures, taking the lead in five of those matches before allowing the opposition back in.
So, the smart play is to follow that trend once again in this one. The 7/1 with Sky Bet about Tottenham coming from behind to win a match where they'll be going all-out for maximum points seems a tad generous.
SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to win from behind (7/1 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Tottenham are looking to complete their seventh Premier League double over Aston Villa, something they've only done as many times in the competition against Everton (7) and Manchester City (8).
- Aston Villa have lost 12 of their last 13 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions, winning the other in April 2015 under Tim Sherwood.
- Tottenham have won their final home league game in 10 of the last 12 seasons, with the exceptions being a 1-2 loss to Southampton in 2015-16 and a 2-2 draw with Everton in 2018-19.
- Aston Villa have won their final away league game in just one of the last 18 seasons (D7 L10), beating Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates in 2010-11.
- Tottenham have won 11 of their last 12 Premier League home games played on Wednesdays (D1) since a 0-1 defeat against Leicester City in January 2016.
- Aston Villa have lost all five of their Premier League games played on Wednesdays this season - the most games a team has played on a specific day of the week within a single season and lost them all is six (Tottenham on Sundays in 1996-97).
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, finding the net in each of his last four against the Villans.
- Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has lost each of his three Premier League matches against Spurs - he's only lost his first four league encounters against two sides in his managerial career (Man City and Blackburn).
- This match will be Harry Kane's 400th appearance in club football in all competitions - 334 of his 399 so far have come for Spurs, with the others coming during loan spells at Leyton Orient (18), Millwall (27), Norwich City (5) and Leicester City (15). His 236 goals since his debut in January 2011 are bettered only by Sergio Agüero (258) in English football in that time.
- Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn scored his sixth Premier League goal in their 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace last time out - the Scotsman has scored the opening goal in four Premier League games and Villa have gone on to lose all four. Only former Bolton striker Ivan Klasnic has scored the opening goal in more Premier League games without winning than McGinn (5 - drawing all five).