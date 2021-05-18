Tottenham vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Spurs vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Harry Kane will continue to lead his side's line against Aston Villa, despite again telling Tottenham that he wants to leave this summer.

Gareth Bale (fatigue) is a doubt, Serge Aurier is back in training following a groin injury and Ben Davies (calf) is out injured.

1:47 Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason says he does not know whether Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings' knee injury will be assessed after he missed Villa's 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Midfielder Morgan Sanson will sit out the final two games of the season after suffering a reoccurrence of his knee problem.

Defender Matty Cash (hamstring) is also sidelined until next term with Trezeguet unlikely to feature until the end of the year due to a serious knee injury.

How to follow

Spurs vs Aston Villa will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

I was at Selhurst Park covering Villa's clash with Crystal Palace and came away a little perplexed regarding their nervousness when in front. They crumbled under the Palace pressure despite holding what seemed a comfortable lead and Dean Smith was angry at their inability to see the job through. It's been a continuing theme in recent weeks, too. Villa have dropped 14 points from winning positions over their past seven fixtures, taking the lead in five of those matches before allowing the opposition back in.

So, the smart play is to follow that trend once again in this one. The 7/1 with Sky Bet about Tottenham coming from behind to win a match where they'll be going all-out for maximum points seems a tad generous.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to win from behind (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham’s win over Wolves in the Premier League

3:08 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Opta stats