Coronavirus: Portugal's Primeira Liga returning on May 30

The last round of Primeira Liga matches were played on March 8

Portugal's government says the country's top-flight football league, the Primeira Liga, will be allowed to resume on May 30, following a stoppage forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa included the announcement in Thursday's presentation of his government's plan to roll back lockdown measures.

Costa said the resumption still depends on health authorities approving measures to make stadiums meet hygiene conditions.

The remaining 10 rounds of fixtures will all be played behind closed doors. Porto are currently ahead of Benfica by one point at the top of the table, after 24 games played.

Primeira Liga table Played Points 1. Porto 24 60 (CL place) 2. Benfica 24 59 (CL qualifiers) 3. Braga 24 46 (EL qualifiers) 4. Sporting Lisbon 24 42 (EL qualifiers) 5. Rio Ave 24 38 6. Vitoria Guimaraes 24 37 7. Famalicao 24 37 8. Moreirense 24 30 9. Gil Vicente 24 30 10. Santa Clara 24 30 11. Boavista 24 29 12. Vitoria Setubal 24 28 13. Belenenses 24 26 14. Tondela 24 25 15. Maritimo 24 24 16. Pacos de Ferreira 24 22 17. Portimonense 24 16 (Relegation place) 18. Desportivo Aves 24 13 (Relegation place)

Portugal has over 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 989 people having died from the virus.

Elsewhere in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title following an announcement from French football authorities on Thursday.

The Dutch Eredivisie has been declared null and void, while Bundesliga officials will need to wait for further guidance from Germany's government on May 6 to find out if and when their season can resume.

Italy's Serie A clubs are set to return to group training next month, after the country's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that professional sports teams could begin training again on May 18.

Gremio players wear face masks in protest at their match taking place despite the Coronavirus outbreak

Premier League players will have to cover their faces as part of new rules to allow a safe return to full training.

Proposals have been drafted by Premier League director of football Richard Garlick but a return to training will only happen with the agreement of the government.

Plans include testing all players and officials 48 hours before returning to training and they will also be tested for potential respiratory problems associated with coronavirus.

Other proposals include:

All footballs, global positioning system [GPS] units, cones, corner flags, goalposts and other equipment to be disinfected before and after use by staff wearing personal protective equipment [PPE]

Players to wear snood/masks at all times

Cars to be parked three spaces apart

No massages unless approved by club doctor

Fluids to be left at designated pick-up points

Only visit training block to use toilet

Initially only five players per training group

Players to be given designated time slots and 15 minutes to prepare

75 minutes of small group training

15 minutes' recovery

Players and staff will be banned from spitting at the training ground

The Bundesliga will need to wait another week to find out if it can restart after the government delayed any decision amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash-strapped clubs and league had been hoping for the government to give the green light and end a two-month suspension.

But Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday any decision on if and when sports activities could resume would be taken on May 6.

PSG have been handed the Ligue 1 title in France

Paris Saint-Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG, who have now won their seventh French title in the last eight years, held a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille when the season was suspended in March.

The French Professional Football League (LFP) ratified the decision at a meeting on Thursday, two days after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe suspended sport in the country until at least September.

A points-per-game system, taking into account the performance of clubs in the matches already played, was used to determine the final standings in the Ligue 1 table.

