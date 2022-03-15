Premier League live on Sky Sports: New date for Liverpool vs Man Utd announced as part of bumper April programme

Sky Sports have announced more Premier League games to be shown live next month with Liverpool's home encounter against Manchester United re-arranged for Tuesday April 19.

Jurgen Klopp's side could move to within a point of Manchester City at the summit if they beat Arsenal on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, and the title run-in will be followed closely over the coming weeks.

Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa is live on Saturday Night Football on April 16 (kick-off 5.30pm) while City will have the chance to respond when they visit Wolves the following day on Super Sunday at Molineux (kick-off 4.30pm).

Then comes the mouth-watering renewal of old foes at Anfield as Liverpool host Man Utd at 8pm in front of the Sky Sports cameras, the night before Chelsea host Arsenal (kick-off 8pm) as the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League intensifies.

West Ham still retain hopes of finishing in the top four and they will be the visitors to Stamford Bridge on Sunday April 24, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 2pm), and that all-London affair is followed by the Merseyside derby as Liverpool host Everton at 4.30pm as part of a Super Sunday double-header.

Manchester City visit Leeds on Saturday April 30 in an encounter which concerns both ends of the table, with Chelsea making the trip to Goodison Park the following day to face Everton at 2pm.

West Ham host Arsenal later that Sunday at 4.30pm while there is a Monday Night Football offering to complete the bill as Man Utd host Brentford on May 2 (kick-off 8pm).

Wednesday March 16: Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 8.15pm

Friday March 18: Wolves vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm

Sunday March 20: Tottenham vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Saturday April 2: Manchester United vs Leicester, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 3: West Ham vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 3: Tottenham vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 4: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Friday April 8: Newcastle vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 9: Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 10: Norwich vs Burnley, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 10: Manchester City vs Liverpool, kick-off, 4.30pm*

Saturday April 16: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 17: Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm

Sunday April 17: Newcastle vs Leicester, kick-off 2.15pm

Sunday April 17: Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday April 19: Liverpool vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 20: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday April 21: Burnley vs Southampton, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday April 23: Brentford vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 24: Chelsea vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 24: Liverpool vs Everton, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday April 30: Leeds vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 1: Everton vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 1: West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday May 2: Man Utd vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

* Subject to Man City or Liverpool's Champions League participation

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.