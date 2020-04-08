Chelsea transfer news and rumours

Gianluigi Donnarumma is linked with a big-money move to Chelsea

The latest players linked with a move to Chelsea…

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Chelsea have spoken with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola, and are ready to offer him a £130,000-a-week deal to join the club (Daily Express, April 7).

Calum Kavanagh - Chelsea are one of a number of sides said to be interested in Middlesbrough youngster Kavanagh, the son of defensive midfielder Graham. (WalesOnline, April 6).

Robin Gosens - Frank Lampard could be convinced to move for Atalanta defender Gosens to strengthen his left-back position. The full-back has played in midfield this season, however, and is valued by his club at around €35m (CalcioMercarto, April 6).

Achraf Hakimi - Chelsea are keen on signing Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi this summer but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, where he is currently on a two-year loan deal (Diario Sport, April 5)

Philippe Coutinho - Manchester United are reportedly leading a host of Premier League clubs in the race to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona this summer as well as Leicester, Tottenham and Chelsea (Daily Mail, April 1); Chelsea are in negotiations with Coutinho over a summer transfer (The Sun, April 4)

Angel Gomes - Manchester United youngster Gomes has hinted he will snub interest from Chelsea to sign a new deal at Old Trafford (Daily Mirror, April 4)

Samuel Umtiti - Arsenal and Chelsea are both reportedly "very interested" in signing Umtiti this summer (Daily Mirror, April 1); Barcelona are expecting Arsenal and Chelsea both to make bids in excess of £26m for the defender (Daily Express, April 3)

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit…

Will Willian bring his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge to an end this summer?

Pedro - Lazio and Roma fear Pedro will snub them for an 'exotic' transfer when his Chelsea contract expires in the summer (Daily Star, April 7).

Willian - The Brazilian has decided to leave Stamford Bridge and is said to be considering moves to Manchester United and Arsenal (Le10Sport, March 9); The Brazilian would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he quits Chelsea, putting Arsenal and Tottenham on alert (The Sun, March 31); Willian feels his Chelsea career is 'over' after talks broke down when he demanded a three-year deal (Metro, April 6).

Olivier Giroud - The French striker is 'convinced' about leaving the club when his contract expires this summer, with Inter Milan and Lazio both still keen him (Tuttosport, March 25)

Emerson Palmieri - has been urged to return to Serie A and stake a claim for Italy's European Championship squad by national boss Roberto Mancini. "As for the full-backs, we knew Adam Masina, although he disappeared from the radar a bit after his move to Watford,'' the former Man City boss said. "Luca Pellegrini already spent time with the senior squad and can improve. It would be nice if Emerson Palmieri, who hasn't played much for Chelsea, could come and play in Italy." (Gazzetta dello Sport, March 24)

Jorginho - Juventus are prepared to use Miralem Pjanic as they look to lure Jorginho away from Chelsea (Corriere dello Sport, March 20)

Ethan Ampadu - Chelsea could face a struggle to hold on to the 19-year-old if AC Milan hire Ralf Rangnick as their new sporting director (Daily Express, March 18)

The latest Chelsea contract talk…

Willian - Chelsea have told the Brazilian forward it is "impossible" for him to secure a new three-year deal in west London. (Daily Mirror, April 3)

Perdo - Roma could turn to the Chelsea winger after they had two bids for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the last one of around £10m, turned down by Arsenal (Daily Express, April 3)

Olivier Giroud - The France international wants to stay and fight for a new contract after rekindling his Chelsea career in recent weeks (The Sun, March 6)

