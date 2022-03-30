Burnley vs Everton live on Sky Sports: Re-arranged Premier League relegation six-pointer announced

Burnley and Everton's hopes of Premier League survival will be on the line when the two teams face off at Turf Moor live on Sky Sports next week.

Frank Lampard will take his underachieving side on the short trip on Wednesday April 6 looking for only a second away league win of the season against a Burnley team who have won just twice on home soil in 23 games stretching back to January 2021.

The game was initially scheduled to take place on Boxing Day but was postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries at the Merseyside club.

Everton had an initial request to postpone the game rejected despite former manager Rafael Benitez claiming he only had nine outfield players fit.

While there were no further Covid-19 cases at Everton, a number of players originally on the 'fit list' were unable to train.

The game at Turf Moor now takes on even greater significance with both sides languishing in the bottom four.

Having only played 27 matches so far, both teams have games in hands over their relegation rivals but the outcome could go a long way to deciding which of these sides will be in the bottom three come the end of the season.

Last September, Everton won the reverse fixture 3-1 at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Michael Keane, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray after Ben Mee had given the Clarets the lead.

Elsewhere, April begins with Manchester United's home clash with Leicester on Saturday Night Football on April 2 at 5.30pm, followed by a Super Sunday double-header as West Ham host Everton (2pm) and Spurs host Newcastle (4.30pm). Monday Night Football sees Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace on April 4 at 8pm.

The following weekend, Newcastle host Wolves on Friday Night Football on April 8 at 8pm, before Tottenham go to Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm.

Manchester City vs Liverpool is the headline act on April 10 with both sides battling it out for the Premier League tittle (4.30pm). Norwich vs Burnley is also on Sky Sports that Super Sunday at 2pm.

Saturday April 2: Manchester United vs Leicester, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 3: West Ham vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 3: Tottenham vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 4: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 6: Burnley vs Everton, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday April 8: Newcastle vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 9: Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 10: Norwich vs Burnley, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 10: Manchester City vs Liverpool, kick-off, 4.30pm

Saturday April 16: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 17: Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm

Sunday April 17: Newcastle vs Leicester, kick-off 2.15pm

Sunday April 17: Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday April 19: Liverpool vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 20: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday April 21: Burnley vs Southampton, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday April 23: Brentford vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 24: Chelsea vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 24: Liverpool vs Everton, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday April 30: Leeds vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 1: Everton vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 1: West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday May 2: Man Utd vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

