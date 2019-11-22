Olivier Giroud: Inter Milan interested in signing Chelsea forward in January

Olivier Giroud has struggled for games at Chelsea this season

Inter Milan are interested in bringing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to the San Siro in January, according to Sky in Italy.

Giroud, 33, has struggled for games at Chelsea this season, featuring six times and scoring once in all competitions in 2019-20.

Frank Lampard has opted for the in-form Tammy Abraham to start in the majority of the Blues' games so far this term, with the England international scoring 11 goals in 18 games.

Man City vs Chelsea Live on

The striker's current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2020. He signed a one-year extension in May after admitting he had been offered moves to other clubs at the end of last season.

Giroud scored a penalty in France's 2-1 win over Moldova in November

French boss Didier Deschamps admitted that Giroud's lack of game-time at club level was thwarting his chances of being selected for his country.

Inter signed forwards Romelu Lukaku (in a £73m deal) and Alexis Sachez (on loan) from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

0:45 Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match against Man City this weekend, Frank Lampard insisted he would never follow Jose Mourinho in managing Tottenham Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match against Man City this weekend, Frank Lampard insisted he would never follow Jose Mourinho in managing Tottenham

Antonio Conte's side currently occupy second place in Serie A, winning 10 out of their 12 games so far this season, and are one point behind Juventus.

Reports have also suggested that Lyon are also interested in bringing Giroud to Ligue 1, but that move is contingent on Moussa Dembele departing for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Chelsea expect to find out within two to three weeks whether their appeal to overturn a FIFA transfer ban has been successful.

When does the January transfer window open?

As the January transfer window inches ever closer, clubs across the Premier League, Europe and beyond will be identifying potential transfer targets and holding discussions with clubs and agents over future deals.

At this traditionally difficult time to make big moves, the start of the new year looks set to be frantic for a host of top Premier League clubs.

Here, Sky Sports provides you with all you need to know about the 2019/20 mid-season transfer window.

Where can you follow all the latest transfer news?

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, you can make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There will also be the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast and some exciting new features coming your way...

Follow all the latest developments here.

Watch Man City vs Chelsea live on Saturday from 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 5.30pm.