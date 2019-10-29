Liverpool's Joel Matip ruled out of Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal

0:31 Pep Lijnders has ruled Joel Matip out of Liverpool's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Arsenal Pep Lijnders has ruled Joel Matip out of Liverpool's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Arsenal

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has ruled Joel Matip out of the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Arsenal but refused to speculate on a potential return date for the defender.

Matip missed the 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday after aggravating a knee injury against Manchester United earlier this month.

Lijnders confirmed the 28-year-old, who recently signed a new five-year deal at Anfield, has not recovered in time to face Arsenal on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

"His knee is still irritated," said Lijnders. "It will need time to settle, we won't put a time on it.

"It will need a little bit, so he will not be involved. He needs rest."

Liverpool are also without midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and Lijnders says the Switzerland international will not be available until after next month's international break.

"With his calves and the problems he had before, reinjury is very dangerous so we will give him the time to really come back in good, fit shape," he said.

Mohamed Salah was substituted late on against Tottenham after receiving treatment on his ankle but Lijnders says the Egyptian has not suffered a serious injury.

"Mo was pure precaution because his ankle got a little bit tired towards the end of the game," said Lijnders, who confirmed Virgil van Dijk had also recovered from a dead leg.

"He's fine and Virgil is fine as well."

Irish youngster Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal against Arsenal after making his debut for Liverpool in the third-round win over MK Dons.

"He is excellent of course like everybody has already seen, his calmness to play, his calmness to find the free player," added Lijnders.

"For his age, as a goalkeeper, he is very stable. That is what we like about him. We see a good future for him and we want to give him this opportunity.

"You need these opportunities to grow and that is why we have given him it."

Harvey Elliott is also set to be included in the matchday squad after serving a two-week FA ban for using derogatory language in a video mocking Harry Kane on social media.

"He is ready," said Lijnders. "We can't forget he is only 16, we have to be careful with that but how I see him, since I've worked with him, I see a very educated boy.

"I see a boy who is really passionate for the game."

