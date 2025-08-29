Marcelo Saracchi transfer news: Celtic sign Boca Juniors left-back on season-long loan deal

Celtic have signed left-back Marcelo Saracchi from Boca Juniors on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old makes the move from Argentina as Celtic's ninth addition of the summer, but Sky Sports News understands there is no option to buy in the deal.

Saracchi, who has nine caps for Uruguay, will provide back-up for Kieran Tierney, which could allow Hayato Inamura to go out on loan.

His career started at Danubio in Uruguay before joining River Plate in 2017. After a season, he moved to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig but only made 27 appearances in three years before being loaned to Turkish side Galatasaray during the 2020/21 season.

The left-back joined Levante in Spain before heading back to South America with Boca Juniors.

Image: Saracchi played against Celtic in 2018

Saracchi told Celtic TV: "I'm delighted to be here. I've met all the boys and my overriding emotion is just of excitement and I can't wait to get started.

"I've known for a little while that I was coming so there's a lot of excitement there and I can't wait to get started, get out and get playing, and I'm looking forward to it.

"I remember the fans at Celtic Park. They were amazing and the stadium had a great atmosphere.

"The pressure of playing for a big club is something that I thrive on. It doesn't hinder me, it's the opposite. I look forward to it and I think it pushes me to be better."

'Celtic loan could unlock Saracchi's potential'

South American football expert Tim Vickery on Sky Sports News:

"He's a stocky little left-back, very, very quick. When he first came through, I had immense hopes for this player, real hopes.

"I thought he was the future of Uruguay at left-back, and I thought he was on for a brilliant career. So far, it's proved a little bit of a disappointment.

"He's been through Germany without doing a great deal, Turkey a little bit more, a little bit in Spain, and then back to Argentina. So he's bounced around.

"I think what he perhaps needs in his career is a bit of stability.

"As an attacking left-back, I think there's plenty that Celtic can get out of him, especially because he's clearly in a league where Celtic are going to be on the front foot for the vast majority of the time.

"So hopefully, this can be the move where Saracchi finally unlocks that potential that I saw a few years ago, but hasn't really come out so far."

Who else have Celtic signed this summer?

Image: Benjamin Nygren and Kieran Tierney have joined Celtic this summer

Kieran Tierney's return to Parkhead was the first confirmed summer transfer, after the defender agreed a pre-contract with his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Doohan is also back at the Hoops on a three-year deal after leaving Aberdeen.

Celtic then added Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth around £2m, with the winger signing a five-year deal.

Defender Hayato Inamura has joined from Albirex Niigata, while Shin Yamada has moved from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale - both on four-year deals.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey agreed a season-long loan from Manchester City, with the club also securing the signing of teenage forward Callum Osmand on a free from Fulham.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha became the eighth addition, joining from Royal Antwerp for £5m on a five-year deal.