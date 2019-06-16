Arsenal transfer rumours

Lucas Torreira is being linked with a move away from Arsenal

The latest on the players Arsenal have been linked with this summer - and who might leave the club as the Unai Emery revolution continues...

"Our idea is to continue to carry on and improve with the young players that have arrived," Emery said after the Gunners' Europa League final defeat. "Maybe some players need to leave but it's not the moment to speak about that."

So who might be coming in to the Emirates? And who might be leaving north London?

Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Petr Cech and Stephan Lichtsteiner have already confirmed their departures.

The latest players Arsenal have been linked with...

Ryan Fraser - Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake insists a new contract offer remains on the table for the Scotland forward (June 15). Fraser's future looks uncertain this summer with only 12 months remaining on his current deal, and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Ivan Perisic - The Croatian will be allowed to leave Inter this summer for a fee of around £35m. There has previously been interest in Perisic from Manchester United and Arsenal, but as yet no bid has been submitted by a Premier League club. (Sport Italia, June 14)

Markus Schubert - Arsenal will reportedly complete the signing of German goalkeeper Markus Schubert on a free transfer in the next few days. (The Independent, June 13; Star, June 15)

Franck Kessie - Arsenal could seal a deal for AC Milan's Franck Kessie for £30m, but will have to face competition from Spurs and West Ham (The Sun, June 11)

Yannick Carrasco - Arsenal are reportedly 'one step away' from completing their first deal of the summer with Carrasco closing in on a move to the Emirates (Daily Star, June 8). The Belgium winger has expressed his desire to leave Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang and return to one of Europe's top clubs.

Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen - Arsenal have been told they must pay at least £44m for Sampdoria pair Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen (Daily Star, June 8). The Gunners reportedly launched a double £37m bid for the Sampdoria duo last week (Daily Star, June 4); But Arsenal's raid for the Sampdoria duo has been rejected, with the Serie A club requesting £50m (The Sun, June 11)

Jordan Veretout - The Fiorentina midfielder is likely to join Napoli in a €22m deal, but Arsenal are interested in making a late snatch (CalcioMercarto, June 1); but Veretout looks set to snub a late swoop from Arsenal in order to join Napoli (The Sun, June 11)

Joan Jordan - Arsenal and West Ham are battling it out to sign the Eibar midfielder (Marca, June 8).

Djene Dakonam - The Gunners are also competing with Everton for the signature of defender Djene Dakonam (Marca, June 8), but look as though they could lose out to the Toffees (Daily Mirror, June 11).

Nicolas Pepe - The Lille winger is set to snub interest from several Premier League heavyweights and sign for Bayern Munich. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United were all credited with interest in the 24-year-old (The Sun, June 8)

Fedor Chalov - Arsenal are one of a number of top clubs monitoring the young Russian striker, Sky Sports News understands.

Thomas Meunier - The right-back is expected to be sold by PSG this summer and 'Arsenal are ready to challenge' Manchester United for his signature (France Football, May 28). The Daily Express have reported the Gunners are in advanced talks to sign Meunier on a five-year deal (May 31). Arsenal are being challenged for his signing by Manchester United, who are ready to mount a €20-30m bid (June 1). Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made personal contact with Meunier in an attempt to convince him to join the Gunners ahead of Manchester United. (Mirror, June 2). However, despite the Gunners having held talks over a £20m move for the Belgian, they fear it could fall through due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League (Mail, June 4)

Alexis Claude-Maurice - Arsenal are targeting Ligue 2 star Alexis Claude-Maurice this summer and are preparing a new bid after their first £7m offer was rejected (The Star, June 9).

Kieran Tierney - Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Celtic full-back, but could face competition from Lyon. (Soccer Link, June 5).

Ozan Kabak - Arsenal are monitoring the 19-year-old Stuttgart defender who has a £13.2m release clause (Daily Mail, June 1).

Eder Balanta - Arsenal have been offered a cut-price £4m deal for the Basel defender as they look to add more options for next season (The Mirror, June 1).

Wilfried Zaha - But the Mirror now believes Arsenal's hopes of landing the winger are 'dead in the water' following their failure to qualify for the Champions League (The Mirror, May 31).

Mario Gotze - Arsenal are interested in the Borussia Dortmund star (Bild, May 29).

Thomas Partey - Arsenal and Manchester United have been told the Atletico Madrid midfielder will cost £43.5m (The Mirror, May 25).

Adrien Rabiot - The out-of-contract PSG midfielder has held talks with Italian champions Juventus (June 14).

William Saliba - Arsenal are planning a £27m bid for the St Etienne youngster (Star, June 15).

Valentino Lazaro - Arsenal are close to missing out on the signing of Austria international as Inter have jumped the queue with a £16m bid (Daily Record, June 15).

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax will seek just over £30m for their Morocco winger this summer. The 26-year-old has been linked with Arsenal. (Mirror, June 15).

Thomas Strakosha - Lazio have valued their Albania goalkeeper at £44.5m. The 24-year-old has been linked with both Arsenal. (Il Messaggero, via Football.London, June 15).

Reinier Jesus - Arsenal are preparing an offer for the highly rated Flamengo midfielder, 17, a Brazil U17 international. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Talksport, June 15).

Alexis Claude-Maurice - The France U20 international wants to move to Arsenal but 10 other clubs are trying to sign the Lorient forward.

The latest on those who could leave Arsenal this summer...

Mesut Ozil - Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sell the Germany midfielder (Sun, June 15). However, Ozil could outlast manager Unai Emery at the Emirates, Raphael Honigstein told the Transfer Talk podcast.

Laurent Koscielny - Arsenal will demand £10.6m for captain Koscielny as Borussia Dortmund step up their interest (Daily Mirror, June 14; Star, June 15); The Arsenal captain is out of contract next summer and 'could be sold' this summer if he doesn't sign a new deal (The Sun, May 21).

Lucas Torreira - AC Milan will try to lure Torreira back to Italy, according to reports. (The Sun, June 12); Arsenal are refusing to sell midfielder Lucas Torreira amid interest from AC Milan, according to Sky in Italy.

Callum Chambers - The Gunners are also expected to entertain offers for Calum Chambers, following an impressive loan spell at Fulham and the defender could be of interest to some Premier League clubs (Football.London, June 8)

Shkodran Mustafi - The German defender has reportedly been made available for transfer with AC Milan believed to be interested (Football.London, June 7)

Sead Kolasinac - The full-back is reported to be of interest to Barcelona as a back-up player (The Sun and Daily Express, June 5).

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal will offer the duo over £200k-a-week each over fears their in-demand strikers might leave. (Sun, June 15)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mustafi - Unai Emery 'has had enough of underperformers' and names Mkhitaryan and Mustafi as potential casualties along with Mesut Ozil (The Mirror, May 31).

Jordi Osei-Tutu - Celtic are tracking Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu with a view to loaning the full-back next season (Scottish Sun, June 9).

Reiss Nelson - The England U21 winger insists breaking into the Arsenal team is his "main goal" after a season on loan at Hoffenheim.

