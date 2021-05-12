Premier League, EFL 2021/22 season: When does the season start?

When does the 2021/22 Premier League season get underway this summer, when is the EFL start, when are fixtures out, and what are next season's cup dates?

When does the 2021/22 Premier League season start?

The 2021/22 Premier League will start almost a month to the day earlier than this season, on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The current 2020/21 Premier League season did not start until September 12 as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and will run until May 23 this year.

An earlier start date of August 7 had been reportedly discussed for the upcoming season, but clubs were against the idea due to the upcoming rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament - the final of which will take place on July 11, 2021.

When does the EFL season start?

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday, August 7. The competition comprising the Sky Bet Championship as well as Leagues One and Two has regularly started a week ahead of the Premier League in recent years.

In a statement, the EFL said the first fixture of the new campaign would likely be televised on Friday August 6, with Sky Sports to broadcast 138 live games across the season.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30, 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.

When are fixtures released?

The 2021/22 Premier League fixtures will be released on Wednesday, June 16 at 9am.

Scottish fixtures will be announced the day before on Wednesday, June 15 at 9am.

And EFL fixtures will be announced on Thursday, June 24 at 9am.

Have the FA Cup and Carabao Cup dates been finalised?

The FA is still welcoming entries to next season's FA Cup, and has not yet confirmed the dates of its 2021/22 competition.

However, the EFL has already announced the 2021/22 Carabao Cup will begin on the week commencing August 9, with the final scheduled for Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Wembley.