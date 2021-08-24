Kurt Zouma: Talks between Chelsea and West Ham over deal for defender progressing

Talks are progressing over a deal which would see Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma move to Premier League rivals West Ham.
The clubs are negotiating a deal worth in the region of £25m for the France international, who has not featured in either of Chelsea's Premier League games so far this season.
Personal terms between Zouma and West Ham are yet to be finalised.
- Latest Transfer Talk Podcast
- Transfer latest: Arsenal | Chelsea | Liverpool | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs
- Premier League summer transfers
- Latest Done Deals | Good Morning Transfers & Transfer Talk on SSN
Zouma has been David Moyes' primary target for defensive strengthening all summer, although the Hammers have also been linked with Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic and Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car.
The 26-year-old has been with Chelsea since January 2014, when he joined the club from Saint-Etienne.
Trending
- Kane: I am staying at Spurs
- Leonardo: Mbappe wants to leave but Real bid not sufficient
- Will Arsenal's Ramsdale gamble pay off?
- Kane stays: The key questions answered
- West Ham close to agreeing deal for Zouma
- Are Mercedes really back ahead? F1's crunch battle assessed
- Klopp on the rise of 'sensational' Tuchel
- How do Liverpool stop Lukaku?
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Six more out, Trippier in? Edu on brink?
- Gerrard self-isolating, will miss Alashkert game
Zouma scored five goals last season, which was one of his most prolific in terms of appearances until Thomas Tuchel took over as head coach from Frank Lampard.
He was an unused substitute in the opening two Premier League games of this season, wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal - but did start the Super Cup clash with Villarreal.
Could Kounde replace Zouma at the Bridge?
Zouma's departure could lead to the arrival of another defender, with Chelsea having consistently been linked with Sevilla's Jules Kounde.
Sky Sports News reported last month that Kounde, one of Europe's most promising defenders, and Chelsea had been in talks but he remains a Sevilla player for now and has started both of their LaLiga games this season.
Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports
You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.