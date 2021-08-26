Kurt Zouma: Chelsea defender undergoing West Ham medical ahead of transfer to London Stadium

Kurt Zouma is having a medical at West Ham ahead of completing his move across London from Chelsea.

The clubs have agreed a deal in the region of £25m for the France international, who has not featured in either of Chelsea's Premier League games so far this season.

Sky Sports News previously reported that West Ham were keen to land the defender, but that the obstacle of personal terms and the structure of payments had to be overcome before any move could be completed.

Liverpool

Chelsea Saturday 28th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Zouma has been David Moyes's primary target for defensive strengthening all summer, although the Hammers were earlier linked with Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic and Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in talks to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in a deal which could be worth £43m.

Kounde has been Chelsea's No 1 defensive target this summer and there is increased confidence a deal can be done before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Image: Jules Kounde could potentially replace Zouma at Stamford Bridge

Zouma - who on Thursday was called up by France for their World Cup qualifiers in September - has been with Chelsea since January 2014, when he joined the club from Saint-Etienne.

The 26-year-old scored five goals last season, which was one of his most prolific in terms of appearances until Thomas Tuchel took over as head coach from Frank Lampard.

He was an unused substitute in the opening two Premier League games of this season, wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal - but did start the Super Cup clash with Villarreal.

West Ham would need Zouma registered by midday on Friday for him to be available for their clash with Palace this weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.