Leeds vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

Leeds pair Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi are hoping to feature in the final game of the season against West Brom.

Both Hernandez and Berardi will bid farewell to the fans at Elland Road following the announcement this week that both players will leave the club at the end of the season.

Diego Llorente will miss out due to a muscle strain, while fellow defender Robin Koch, who has a slight hip injury, and midfielder Mateusz Klich have been allowed to finish their club campaign early.

West Brom may have to cope without Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira for what will be Sam Allardyce's final game in charge.

Pereira picked up an unspecified injury in the Baggies' home defeat to West Ham and faces a late test to establish the nature of his setback.

Otherwise the Baggies have no new injury concerns with Robert Snodgrass (back) and Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) remaining on the sidelines.

How to follow

You can only guarantee three things in this life: death, taxes and a goal-bonanza on the final day of a Premier League season. The goal per game ratio always sails above the season average on the final day. Teams are more likely to play with a bit more freedom in a sunshine-filled no-pressure environment. Of all the fixtures on the final day, this looks the game that could go a bit bonkers on the goal front.

Only Manchester United's games have averaged more goals than Leeds' this season with Marcelo Bielsa's style reaping rewards at the top level. West Brom, meanwhile, have also become a team under Sam Allardyce that produce action at both ends of the pitch with seven of their last eight matches seeing over 2.5 goals scored. I am happy to play the over 5.5 goals angle at 5/1 with Sky Bet.

CORRECT SCORE PREDICTION: 4-2

BETTING ANGLE: Over 5.5 goals (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out..

Opta stats

After a run of three straight league defeats against West Brom, Leeds are unbeaten in four against the Baggies (W3 D1), with those three victories coming by an aggregate score of 10-0.

West Brom have won just one of their last 11 away league games against Leeds (D3 L7), winning 3-2 in the Championship in January 2007.

Leeds have lost their final league game in just one of the last eight campaigns (W3 D4), doing so against Ipswich in 2018-19. In the Premier League, Leeds have lost their final league game just once (W4 D7), though that defeat did come in their last campaign in the competition in 2003-04 (0-1 vs Chelsea).

West Bromwich Albion haven't won their final league game in any of the last 12 seasons (D6 L6), since beating QPR 2-0 in the 2007-08 Championship campaign.

Leeds have scored 59 Premier League goals this season, a record for a promoted club in a 38-game season in the competition. Victory here will see them finish the season with 59 points, the most by a promoted club since Ipswich Town in 2000-01 (66).

West Bromwich Albion have lost their last three Premier League games, last losing four league games in a row between January and March 2018, a run of eight consecutive defeats.

Leeds have benefitted from an own goal in each of their last three league meetings with West Brom, with Kyle Bartley (October 2019), Semi Ajayi (January 2020) and Romaine Sawyers (December 2020) the players in question.

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has never lost at Elland Road in his managerial career (W2 D2), with this his first away game against Leeds since a 1-1 draw with West Ham in the 2011-12 Championship.

Leeds' Patrick Bamford has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, the most by a player for a promoted club since Charlie Austin with QPR in 2014-15 (18).

Leeds United have won 52% of the Premier League games winger Raphinha has played this season (15/29), compared to 25% without him (2/8). The Brazilian has ended on the winning side in his last six Premier League games, with only one player ever winning seven in a row for a newly promoted team - Steve Watson for Newcastle United between February and May 1994.

