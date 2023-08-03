Chelsea transfer news: Blues agree £25m deal to sign Robert Sanchez from Brighton

Chelsea have agreed a £25m deal with Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The fee is inclusive of add-ons and a sell-on clause with Sanchez now set to undergo a medical at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old will move to Stamford Bridge to provide cover and competition for first-choice Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea were looking to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks after selling Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Sanchez, who has two caps for Spain, came through the academy at Brighton but fell behind Jason Steele in the pecking order last season.

Meanwhile, Brighton expect Moises Caicedo to be at the club when the transfer window closes.

No club has reached their valuation so far and they don't think that situation will change.

It's understood the club have been impressed by Caicedo's attitude and he is aware of the situation.

On Wednesday, it emerged an unnamed club approached Brighton about a potential deal for the midfielder. Chelsea's latest bid of £80m was immediately rejected.

Meanwhile, another source expect Chelsea to go back in with an improved bid.

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of Chelsea for the first time when they start the 2023/24 Premier League season at home to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday August 13.

Chelsea then head to London rivals West Ham on August 20 before welcoming newly promoted Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on August 25.

Pochettino, who began his role with the Blues on July 1, will visit his former club Tottenham on November 4 with the return fixture scheduled for February 24.

