Tottenham transfer news and rumours

Eberechi Eze is a target for Tottenham

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Tottenham - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Tottenham…

Marc Cucurella - Tottenham are interested in securing the signature of the Spanish under-21 international defender, currently on loan at Getafe from Barcelona (La Razon, March 17)

Eberechi Eze - Spurs are in pole position to sign QPR's highly-rated midfielder (The Sun, March 16)

Willian - Spurs are believed to be leading the race for the Chelsea midfielder due to his close relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho (Daily Express, March 16)

Dejan Lovren - Spurs face competition from north London rivals Arsenal for the signature of defender Dejan Lovren, who has a year remaining on his contract at Liverpool (Daily Express, March 16)

Could Spurs turn for out-of-favour Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren this summer?

Thomas Strakosha - Spurs have joined Leicester in expressing an interest in the Lazio goalkeeper (Il Tempo, March 15)

Geoffrey Kondogbia - Spurs remain interested in the Valencia midfielder as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his struggling squad (Sky Sports News, March 14)

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit…

Is Harry Kane on his way out of Spurs this summer?

Harry Kane - Serie A champions Juventus have made the Spurs striker their primary summer transfer target, joining Manchester United and Manchester City in pursuit of the England international (Tuttosport, March 15); Manchester United are facing competition from Manchester City and Juventus for the transfer of the Spurs striker (Daily Mirror, March 17)

The latest Tottenham contract talk…

Will Jan Vertonghen leave Spurs for nothing this summer?

Jan Vertonghen - Spurs facing losing the Belgium international for nothing this summer after failing to sell him in January when he had six months remaining on his contract (Daily Express, March 16)

