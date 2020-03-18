Tottenham transfer news and rumours
Last Updated: 18/03/20 8:07am
The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Tottenham - and those who could leave the club.
The latest players linked with a move to Tottenham…
Marc Cucurella - Tottenham are interested in securing the signature of the Spanish under-21 international defender, currently on loan at Getafe from Barcelona (La Razon, March 17)
Eberechi Eze - Spurs are in pole position to sign QPR's highly-rated midfielder (The Sun, March 16)
Willian - Spurs are believed to be leading the race for the Chelsea midfielder due to his close relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho (Daily Express, March 16)
Dejan Lovren - Spurs face competition from north London rivals Arsenal for the signature of defender Dejan Lovren, who has a year remaining on his contract at Liverpool (Daily Express, March 16)
Thomas Strakosha - Spurs have joined Leicester in expressing an interest in the Lazio goalkeeper (Il Tempo, March 15)
Geoffrey Kondogbia - Spurs remain interested in the Valencia midfielder as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his struggling squad (Sky Sports News, March 14)
The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit…
Harry Kane - Serie A champions Juventus have made the Spurs striker their primary summer transfer target, joining Manchester United and Manchester City in pursuit of the England international (Tuttosport, March 15); Manchester United are facing competition from Manchester City and Juventus for the transfer of the Spurs striker (Daily Mirror, March 17)
The latest Tottenham contract talk…
Jan Vertonghen - Spurs facing losing the Belgium international for nothing this summer after failing to sell him in January when he had six months remaining on his contract (Daily Express, March 16)