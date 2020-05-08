Real Madrid: Martin Tyler shares his favourite memories of the Bernabeu

Martin Tyler commentated on his first World Cup final at the Bernabeu

At a time when football grounds have closed their doors, we've asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favourite facts and memories of the homes of clubs around the world.

This week, Sky Sports' Voice of Football is looking at some grounds in Scotland, Wales and Spain. Today, he takes us on a trip to Real Madrid's Bernabeu.

Keep an eye on The Football Show on Sky Sports News and @SkySportsPL for some special Tyler's Teasers from Martin.

How I travel there

As with the Nou Camp, the usual media hotel is within strolling distance, downhill to a stadium which is very much in an urban setting. It is immense on the inside, but relatively inconspicuous from the surrounding streets.

What it's like to commentate there

The position is on the highest tier but the steep-sidedness of the stands makes it a good viewing platform. It has a terrific sound system as well for the pre-match Real anthem which stirs the crowd, the players and me.

Did you know?

The stadium was opened in 1947 and renamed in 1956 after club president Santiago Bernabeu who had fostered the whole project.

My memories of the ground

Paolo Rossi helped Italy to win the 1982 World Cup at the Bernabeu

In 1982, the ground was the centrepiece of the World Cup finals in Spain. It only staged four games and I was fortunate to commentate on all of them.

The format back then involved 24 qualifying nations. The competition started with six groups of four and the top two progressed into four groups of three, which is where the Bernabeu came in. Group B in Madrid was composed of Spain, West Germany and England with only the winner of this round-robin reaching the semi-finals.

The first fixture between England and West Germany ended goalless, and then the Germans boosted their chances with a 2-1 win over the hosts. Spain were thus out, but if England could beat them they could still reach the last four.

Kevin Keegan and Trevor Brooking, who had missed the entire tournament to that point through injuries, were thrown on as substitutes for the last 25 minutes. Both had chances to score but it ended as another goalless draw and England went home despite not losing any of their five matches.

England's exit caused a rethink in the commentary roster for the closing stages and my ITV bosses took quite a leap of faith by giving me the chance to commentate on the final itself.

West Germany were back at the Bernabeu after an epic semi-final against France in Seville. They were squaring up for the silverware against Italy, who progressed largely through the efforts of Paolo Rossi. His hat-trick had beaten Brazil in the key game in their second group and two more goals were enough to polish off Poland in the other semi in Barcelona.

Two days before the final, I interviewed the West Germany head coach Jupp Derwall who revealed that his star striker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge would not be fit. An hour or so later I had the chance on camera to console the West German captain, only to be told by the man himself that he would be ok and would definitely be playing!

It was a clue as to what would happen come the match. Rummenigge was on the field but rarely in the game. After missing a first-half penalty, Italy dominated the second half. The opening goal, a big moment for a young commentator at his first World Cup ifnal, was a tough one to call. After a scramble the ball was in the net and Rossi ran away with what was becoming a familiar celebration. In truth I was not sure, but plumped for Paolo, thankfully.

Marco Tardelli made it 2-0 with that well-remembered wide-eyed look of joy which encapsulated the day for Italy. Alessandro Altobelli came on as a substitute, scored the third and then was taken off again after Paul Breitner pulled one back for the already beaten Germans.

I would rather England had been there and a more senior broadcaster had been commentating, but it was a big day in my career.

What I like about this ground

It is another of the Great Theatres of Football on the commentary circuit and it is a privilege to visit.