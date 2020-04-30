Manchester City: Martin Tyler shares his favourite memories of Maine Road

Martin Tyler has only ever commentated on one team scoring 10 goals

At a time when football grounds have closed their doors, we've asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favourite facts and memories of the homes of clubs around the world.

This week, Sky Sports' Voice of Football is looking at some grounds which closed their doors many years ago and takes us on a virtual visit to Manchester City's former ground, Maine Road.

How I used to get there

By train or by plane. The rail service from London to Manchester was nothing like as extensive then as it is now, but it was certainly good enough. Maine Road was also close to the main road out to Manchester Airport and following afternoon games you could make a dash for the last shuttle back to Heathrow.

What's it was like to commentate there

It was a very good position, suspended from the roof of the main stand, close to the touchline. Most of the older grounds were very accommodating for television but there was often only one channel covering the game.

Nowadays there are so many commentators from around the world that those best positions are just not big enough.

Did you know?

While Old Trafford was being rebuilt following bomb damage in the Second World War, Manchester United played their home games at Maine Road. In the 1946-47 season which also included representative matches, a FA Cup semi-final and a rugby league final a staggering 2.25million spectators went through the turnstiles at Maine Road.

My memories of the ground

In four-and-a-half decades of covering league football in England, the only time I have ever seen a team reach double figures was at Maine Road. It was November 7, 1987 and feeling the force of Manchester City were Huddersfield Town, thrashed 10-1.

City had been relegated to the Second Division earlier in the year and much was expected of them but they were only mid-table, a fact reflected by an attendance in this vast stadium of less than 20,000.

Huddersfield had hoped that the recent appointment of former England, Newcastle and Arsenal striker Malcolm Macdonald as manager would improve a terrible start to their campaign. But it was the City forwards who were to make the headlines.

Paul Stewart, David White and Tony Adcock all scored hat-tricks, a rare feat in itself. It was Adcock's only major contribution to the club after a summer move from Colchester United. Two months after his hat-trick he was moved on, but Stewart and White would later play for England.

Strangely Huddersfield had had the better of the first 15 minutes, but once midfielder Neil McNab had opened the scoring City ran riot, though both at the time and now looking again at the highlights I felt goals numbers nine and 10 were offside. In between them Huddersfield were awarded a penalty converted by a former City player Andy May.

Also part of the memory is Huddersfield's choice of change strip, chequered shirts of black and yellow, not seen since. And it would be remiss of me not to mention the rampant Manchester City left-back that historic afternoon, my Sky Sports friend and colleague, Andy Hinchcliffe.

What I liked about this ground

It was known for its hospitality, too often on the field to the opposition, City fans might reflect.

There was always a warm welcome. On one occasion I had been invited to join the players for lunch after watching a training session as preparation for covering a City game. In making small talk I said I was bit worried about driving back home because one of the old bangers I was driving those days was sounding as if the engine was about to conk out.

A star player of the time offered to follow me out to the motorway in his vehicle in case I broke down. The generosity was from Joe Royle! Typical Maine Road Manchester City.

