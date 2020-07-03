Premier League fixtures on Sky: More kick-offs and matches announced

The Premier League is back - see which games are on Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Arsenal on July 12 will be live on Sky Sports as part of a four-match Super Sunday

13 more Premier League games confirmed for between July 14 and July 22

Liverpool trophy lift to be live on Sky Sports on Wednesday July 22

All matches on final weekend of Premier League season will kick off at 4pm on Sunday July 26

In total, Sky Sports is showing 64 matches from the Premier League's restart - 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available on Sky's free-to-air channel 'Pick'

It was a big return of Premier League action on Sky Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/t11JghKA07 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 18, 2020

Sky Sports has revealed 13 more Premier League games to be shown live, including Liverpool's trophy lift, as the race for the top four and survival heats up.

With just three points separating third to sixth place in the Premier League, with Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves all live on Sky in the coming weeks.

At the bottom, three points separating the four sides from 16th to 19th, and all feature in the new announcement for matchdays 36 and 37.

Among the highlights, Arsenal host champions Liverpool on July 15 at 8.15pm, while West Ham host relegation rivals Watford on Friday Night Football on July 17 at 8pm.

Leicester go to Spurs on July 19 at 4pm, while Liverpool will pick up the Premier League trophy at Anfield against Chelsea on July 22 at 8.15pm.

Coming up in early July...

Sky Sports broadcast 20 matches over the opening fortnight of the Premier League's return and has previously revealed a further 21 matches set to be shown live on Sky Sports in the opening weeks of July.

Tottenham's clash with Arsenal - with kick-off at 4.30pm - on Sunday July 12 is set to be an intriguing encounter and football fans will be able to settle in for a jam-packed afternoon of football on that day with Wolves vs Everton (12pm), Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (2pm) and Bournemouth vs Leicester (7pm) also live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United's midweek trip to Aston Villa (8.15pm) on Thursday July 9 will also be on Sky Sports, while Liverpool fans can see their side face Aston Villa this weekend on Sunday July 5 at 4.30pm, as well as the Reds' away day at Brighton on Wednesday July 8 (8.15pm).

Wed June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheff Utd

Wed June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Fri June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Fri June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd

Sat June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Sun June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheff Utd

Sun June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Sun June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Mon June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Tue June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Tue June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Wed June 24: Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd

Wed June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Thu June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Thu June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford

Sun June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton

Tue June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

Wed July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Wed July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester

Wed July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd 3-1 Tottenham

Thu July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Sat July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham - 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Sheffield Utd vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thurs July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thurs July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 14: Chelsea vs Norwich - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 15: Man City vs Bournemouth - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 15: Arsenal vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 16: Leicester vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thu July 16: Everton vs Aston Villa - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri July 17: West Ham vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 18: Norwich vs Burnley - 5.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 19: Tottenham vs Leicester - 4pm, Sky Sports

Mon July 20: Brighton vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 21: Watford vs Man City - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 21: Aston Villa vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 22: Man Utd vs West Ham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 22: Liverpool vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Premier League fixtures and times - all the remaining fixtures this season

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.



To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.