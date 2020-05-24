Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Football transfer news, rumours, reports and gossip

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham rumours, plus transfer news by club and Sky Sports Transfer Centre...

Last Updated: 24/05/20 9:51am

Looking for transfer rumours and gossip? Get the latest all in one place.

Arsenal transfer rumours

Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adrien Rabiot and more...

Chelsea transfer rumours

Jorginho, Willian, Declan Rice and more...

Everton transfer rumours

Hirving Lozano, Matty Longstaff, Morgan Schneiderlin and more...

Liverpool transfer rumours

Adama Traore, Timo Werner, Sadio Mane and more...

Man City transfer rumours

Nelson Semedo, Leroy Sane, David Silva and more...

Man Utd transfer rumours

Jadon Sancho, Odion Ighalo, Paul Pogba and more...

Newcastle transfer rumours

Gonzalo Higuain, Valentino Lazaro and Gareth Bale and more...

Tottenham transfer rumours

Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Fraser, Harry Kane and more...

Transfer news by team

Looking for the latest on your club? Check out team-by-team news from the Premier League, Championship, Leagues One and Two and the Scottish Premiership.

Also See:

Transfer Centre

Follow the latest transfer news and gossip across the leagues, wherever you are, with our live blog.

Paper talk

Get the latest from the back pages.

Super 6: Dortmund to keep heat on Bayern?

Super 6 is back. Do not miss your chance to land the £50,000 jackpot. Play for free, entries by 2:30pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK