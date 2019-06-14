Manchester United transfer rumours

The latest on who United have been linked with this summer. Warning! It's already a very long list...

It's expected to be a summer of change at Manchester United after their dismal 2018/19 season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already agreed a deal for his first signing, bringing in Daniel James from Swansea.But who might be coming and going?

The latest players Man Utd have been linked with...

Gareth Bale - Sky Sports News now understands that Bale is no longer one of Manchester United's transfer targets this summer as 'both his age and the salary he commands means he does not fit the transfer profile the club are pursuing.'

Harry Maguire - Manchester United have not been put off by Leicester's sky high asking price of £90m for Maguire (London Evening Standard, June 13); Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign Maguire or Toby Alderweireld if Manchester United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt.(The Express, June 9).

Antoine Griezmann - United have made a last-ditch £95m bid to convince the French striker to join the club instead of making a move, as expected, to Barcelona (The Sun, June 13).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United are preparing to make a second improved bid for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after having their initial £40m bid rejected; Wan-Bissaka has told Crystal Palace he wants to make a dream move to Manchester United. (Mirror, June 12); Manchester United are ready to up their offer for the defender to £50m. (The Sun, June 12).

Daniel James - The Wales winger has completed his transfer to United from Swansea on a five-year contract with the option of a sixth.

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak wants to leave the club this summer and is interested in a move to Manchester United (ESPN, June 11)

Rodri - Manchester United are willing to match Manchester City and pay £62m Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri (Daily Star, June 11).

Donny van de Beek - Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek wants a move to the Premier League to join either Manchester United or Tottenham (Daily Star, June 11).

Bruno Fernandes - Liverpool are to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for the signing of 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. (Record, June 8); Manchester United are reportedly very close to completing the £60m signing of Fernandes (Daily Star, June 11).

Gianluigi Donnarumma - To fall in line with FFP, AC Milan may have to cash in on Gigi Donnarumma this summer with a fee in the region of £60m being quoted (Calciomercato, June 8); Manchester United have reportedly launched a move for AC Milan goalkeeper. (Daily Star, June 2).

Ryan Sessegnon - United made contact with Fulham about the 19-year-old in May; Sessegnon has now told Fulham he will not be signing a new contract offered to him by the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Nicolas Pepe - The Lille winger is set to snub interest from several Premier League heavyweights and sign for Bayern Munich. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United were all credited with interest in the 24-year-old (The Sun, June 8)

Youri Tielemans - The Leicester midfielder says he is flattered by links with Tottenham and Manchester United.

James Maddison - Manchester United are said to have made signing the Leicester forward 'their new priority' and 'moved into pole position' to sign the 22-year-old. Maddison is expected to cost £60m if he leaves Leicester this summer (The Independent, June 4).

Mo Salah - Red to Red Devil? United are reportedly set for a £180m battle with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for Salah's signature (Daily Mail, June 4).

Mauro Icardi - United have reportedly been offered Icardi by Inter Milan, but have decided against making a move (Sky in Italy).

Kalidou Koulibaly - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified £84m Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as his prime transfer target this summer (Daily Mail, June 9).

Richarlison - The Everton forward has admitted that interest from United is flattering, but insists he is happy at Goodison (The Sun, June 4)

Mike Maignan - Man Utd have made contact with the Lille goalkeeper ahead of a potential move (Daily Record, June 3)

Thomas Meunier - United have held more talks over a potential £22m transfer for the PSG defender as they grow frustrated with Crystal Palace's valuation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Mail, June 2). But Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made personal contact with Meunier in an attempt to convince him to join the Gunners ahead of Manchester United. (Mirror, June 2).

Elseid Hysaj - The United target has said he wants to leave Napoli this summer after increasing speculation over his future (Manchester Evening News, June 1).

Toby Alderweireld - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign Toby Alderweireld if Manchester United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt. (Express, June 9)

Joao Felix - Manchester United have been joined by rivals Manchester City in the £105m race for Benfica wonderkid (The Sun, May 30); City and United are in fact locked in £120m battle for the youngster (Express, June 4).

Matthijs de Ligt - But United are now believed to have withdrawn their interest.

Kevin Strootman - United are one of several clubs who have been offered the player on loan.

Sean Longstaff - But although United are thought to be interested, no approach has been made.

Adrien Rabiot - United are high up on the potential destinations for free agent midfielder Rabiot, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

James Rodriguez - Real Madrid will offer James Rodriguez to Manchester United as they look to try and bring Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu (The Star, June 9).

Max Aarons - Man Utd are interested in Norwich City's Aarons as a potential alternative signing if a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unsuccessful.

Andre Onana- Manchester United have identified Ajax goalkeeper Onana as a possible successor for David de Gea. (The Sun, June 12).

Ivan Rakitic - Manchester United have contacted Barcelona to discuss a deal for Croatian midfielder Rakitic. (Sport, June 12)

The latest on those who could leave Old Trafford this summer...

Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly closing in on a move to Inter Milan (Daily Mirror, June 14); The striker has been told he can leave during showdown talks (The Sun, May 30); United have placed an £80m valuation on the striker (The Times, May 31); Lukaku's hopes of moving to Inter Milan hinge on Manchester United handing him a huge pay-off (Mirror, June 2); Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested (Mirror, June 4); Lukaku hinted at his exit after Belgium's 3-0 win over Scotland (The Telegraph, June 13).

Meanwhile, Lukaku has called for Manchester United to decide his future. Lukaku's representative, Federico Pastorello, told Sky Sports News in April his club future would be decided at the end of the 2018-19 season, with reports linking him to Inter Milan. Asked if he will still be a Manchester United player next season, Lukaku said: "It's up to the club. The club have to come out with statements. I'm not here to entertain any rumours. I just play my football and we'll take it from there."

Paul Pogba - Real Madrid are targeting an audacious Pogba transfer - and will offer Manchester United Gareth Bale in a swap deal (The Daily Mirror, June 8); Meanwhile, Leonardo's arrival at PSG could open the door to Pogba moving to the French capital (Le10Sport, June 8); Juventus are also interested in signing Paul Pogba back from Manchester United, according to Sky in Italy; Manchester United have opened talks with Real Madrid over the sale of Paul Pogba (The Sun, June 9); Zinedine Zidane has won his transfer battle with Florentino Perez with Real Madrid set to move for Paul Pogba over Christian Eriksen. (Mirror, June 12).

Andreas Pereira - The midfielder is in line for a new four-year deal at Manchester United (The Sun, June 8).

Juan Mata - Manchester United have offered the a new contract but Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have been released by the club.

Matteo Darmian - Valencia are reported to have held talks with United about buying the full-back (The Sun and Daily Mail, June 7).

David de Gea - Manchester United are ready to hand 'keeper David de Gea £20m if he leaves for PSG now (The Sun, June 9); De Gea is prepared for a fresh contract offer from Manchester United as talks over a new deal continue. (Telegraph, June 12)

Marcus Rashford - With 12 months to go on his contract, Rashford is no closer to signing a new deal than earlier in the summer (The Sun, June 13).

Alexis Sanchez - Juventus and Inter Milan are believed to be interested.

Marcos Rojo - The Argentinian defender says he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Antonio Valencia - The right-back is expected to leave Manchester United in the summer after the club opted not to trigger a contract extension.

Technical director - Rio Ferdinand admits he is interested in becoming Manchester United's first technical director but says the role has not yet been defined by the club; Ed Woodward will continue to call the shots on the transfer policy at Manchester United, with the club not expected to appoint a sporting or technical director this summer. (Daily Mail, June 12).

