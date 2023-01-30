FREE STREAM: Watch Transfer Deadline Day live on Sky Sports News

Keep up to date with all the latest news and rumours on Transfer Deadline Day with Sky Sports News' free streams on the final day of the window on Tuesday.

Sky Sports News will be broadcasting live on the Sky Sports website and app across three of our shows during the day. You'll be able to get an early eye on Deadline Day proceedings between 9-10am, as well as a lunchtime update broadcasting from 12-2pm.

As the deadline approaches, last-minute deals start hotting up and the infamous deal sheets are submitted, we'll also have you covered with a live stream of Sky Sports News coverage from 8pm, right past the English deadline to 11.15pm.

Check back here on Tuesday or keep across the Sky Sports App to catch the live stream of Deadline Day on Sky Sports News.