Premier League restart: How to watch free-to-air games on Sky Pick
Sky Sports are broadcasting 25 Premier League games on free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport
Last Updated: 19/06/20 1:27pm
The Premier League is back - and 25 of the 64 games being broadcast by Sky Sports will be available on Sky's free-to-air channel Pick to non-subscribers.
The mouthwatering Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick this Sunday, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live football.
So far, 16 of those televised games have been confirmed in the first six rounds of matches since the restart, with a further nine to be announced in the coming weeks.
Everton vs Liverpool
June 21, 2020, 6:30pm
Live on
It all starts on Friday Night Football as Norwich host Southampton at 6pm from Carrow Road, with 15 of the 20 Premier League teams already guaranteed at least one free-to-air game on Sky Pick before July 13.
How to watch Sky Pick
Liverpool can move one step closer to being crowned Premier League champions when they face Everton at 7pm on Sunday - and the entire nation will have the chance to watch the events unfold at Goodison Park.
Sky will put the derby on its free-to-air Pick Channel and simulcast on Sky Sports. Pick is 159 on Sky and 144 on Freeview. You can also watch on Now TV.
Which games will be shown free-to-air?
Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sat July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Thurs July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Are the crowd noises also available on Sky Pick?
Absolutely. The Crowds feature will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for the majority of our scheduled games unless stated, and all free games on Sky Pick and Sky One will also have the Sky Sports Crowds feature available.
The Sky Sports Crowds feature will also be available to NOW TV customers.
And in Sky Sports' chosen Fanzone and Watchalong games, fans will be able to vote for their choice of song with the 'Choose a Chant' feature.
If sticking with stadium noise is for you, watch the games on Sky Sports Premier League, unless otherwise stated below.
Premier League live on Sky Sports - confirmed games so far
Wed June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheff Utd
Wed June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports
Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports
Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 8: Sheffield Utd vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thurs July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Thurs July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 11: Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
