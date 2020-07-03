Premier League restart: How to watch free-to-air games on Sky Pick

Sky Sports will show 25 games to non-subscribers upon the resumption

The Premier League is back - and 25 of the 64 games being broadcast by Sky Sports will be available on Sky's free-to-air channel Pick to non-subscribers.

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was shown on Sky Pick as well as Sky Sports, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live football, and more games are available this week including Manchester United vs Sheffield United.

How to watch Sky Pick

Pick is 159 on Sky and 144 on Freeview. You can also watch on Now TV.

Which games will be shown free-to-air?

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thurs July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 15: Manchester City vs Bournemouth - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thu July 16: Leicester vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 18: Norwich City vs Burnley - 5.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon, July 20: Brighton vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Are the crowd noises also available on Sky Pick?

The Premier League is back, and Sky Sports has launched a variety of new innovations to make your viewing experience even better...

Absolutely. The Crowds feature will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for the majority of our scheduled games unless stated, and all free games on Sky Pick and Sky One will also have the Sky Sports Crowds feature available.

The Sky Sports Crowds feature will also be available to NOW TV customers.

And in Sky Sports' chosen Fanzone and Watchalong games, fans will be able to vote for their choice of song with the 'Choose a Chant' feature.

If sticking with stadium noise is for you, watch the games on Sky Sports Premier League, unless otherwise stated below.

Watch Premier League highlights

From now until the end of the season, you can watch Premier League highlights from every single game just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app.

ou'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League is back - see which games are on Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham - 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Sheffield Utd vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thu July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 14: Chelsea vs Norwich City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 15: Manchester City vs Bournemouth - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 15: Arsenal vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 16: Everton vs Aston Villa - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 16: Leicester vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri July 17: West Ham vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 18: Norwich City vs Burnley - 5.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 19: Tottenham vs Leicester - 4pm, Sky Sports

Mon, July 20: Brighton vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 21: Watford vs Man City - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 21: Aston Villa vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 22: Man Utd vs West Ham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 22: Liverpool vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

