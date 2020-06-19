Premier League restart: How to watch free-to-air games on Sky Pick

Sky Sports will show 25 games to non-subscribers upon the resumption

The Premier League is back - and 25 of the 64 games being broadcast by Sky Sports will be available on Sky's free-to-air channel Pick to non-subscribers.

The mouthwatering Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick this Sunday, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live football.

So far, 16 of those televised games have been confirmed in the first six rounds of matches since the restart, with a further nine to be announced in the coming weeks.

Everton vs Liverpool Live on

Download the Sky Sports Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

It all starts on Friday Night Football as Norwich host Southampton at 6pm from Carrow Road, with 15 of the 20 Premier League teams already guaranteed at least one free-to-air game on Sky Pick before July 13.

How to watch Sky Pick

Liverpool can move one step closer to being crowned Premier League champions when they face Everton at 7pm on Sunday - and the entire nation will have the chance to watch the events unfold at Goodison Park.

Sky will put the derby on its free-to-air Pick Channel and simulcast on Sky Sports. Pick is 159 on Sky and 144 on Freeview. You can also watch on Now TV.

It was a big return of Premier League action on Sky Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/t11JghKA07 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 18, 2020

Which games will be shown free-to-air?

The battle to avoid relegation will be shown free-to-air over the coming weeks

Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thurs July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Are the crowd noises also available on Sky Pick?

0:30 The Premier League is back, and Sky Sports has launched a variety of new innovations to make your viewing experience even better... The Premier League is back, and Sky Sports has launched a variety of new innovations to make your viewing experience even better...

Absolutely. The Crowds feature will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for the majority of our scheduled games unless stated, and all free games on Sky Pick and Sky One will also have the Sky Sports Crowds feature available.

The Sky Sports Crowds feature will also be available to NOW TV customers.

And in Sky Sports' chosen Fanzone and Watchalong games, fans will be able to vote for their choice of song with the 'Choose a Chant' feature.

If sticking with stadium noise is for you, watch the games on Sky Sports Premier League, unless otherwise stated below.

Watch Premier League highlights

From now until the end of the season, you can watch Premier League highlights from every single game just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app.

ou'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League is back - see which games are on Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheff Utd

Wed June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Sheffield Utd vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thurs July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thurs July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.