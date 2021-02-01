January transfer window 2021: Deadline Day Done deals

Keep track of all the latest done deals in England and Scotland on January Deadline Day, plus key moves from the rest of the window...

Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and key moves across Europe, right here.

Fees include potential add-ons.

February 1 - Deadline Day

Premier League

Ben Davies - Preston to Liverpool, £500,000

Moises Caicedo - Independiente del Valle to Brighton

Okay Yokuslu - Celta Vigo to West Brom, loan

Liam Hughes - Celtic to Liverpool, undisclosed

EFL

Sepp van den Berg - Liverpool to Preston, loan

Calum Macdonald - Blackpool to Tranmere, undisclosed

Regan Riley - Bolton to Norwich, undisclosed

Jake Eastwood - Sheffield United to Grimsby, loan

Marcus Maddison - Charlton to Bolton, loan

Elliot Lee - Luton to Oxford, loan

Lee Gregory - Stoke to Derby, loan

Conor Grant - Sheffield Wednesday to Rochdale, undisclosed

Will Swan - Nottingham Forest to Port Vale, loan

Lewis Wing - Middlesbrough to Rotherham, loan

Danny Graham - Left Sunderland by mutual consent

Liam Lindsay - Stoke to Preston, loan

David Morgan - Southport to Accrington, undisclosed

Luke Matheson - Wolves to Ipswich, loan

Scott Wootton - Plymouth to Wigan, loan

Josh Andrews - Birmingham to Harrogate, loan

Ryan Broom - Peterborough to Burton, loan

Fabio Tavares - Rochdale to Coventry, undisclosed

George Evans - Derby to Millwall, loan

Adam Phillips - Burnley to Accrington, loan

Jamie Proctor - Rotherham to Wigan, loan

Joe Adams - Brentford to Grimsby, loan

Aji Alese - West Ham to Cambridge, loan

MJ Williams - Blackpool to Bolton, free

Mustapha Olagunju - Huddersfield to Port Vale, loan

Callum Wright - Leicester to Cheltenham, loan

Oladapo Afolayan - West Ham to Bolton, loan

Daryl Dike - Orlando City to Barnsley, loan

Serhat Tasdemir - Peterborough to Oldham, loan

Nnamdi Ofoborh - Bournemouth to Wycombe, loan

Jay-Roy Grot - Leeds to VfL Osnabruck, undisclosed

Lukas Jensen - Burnley to Bolton, loan

George Taft - Bolton to Scunthorpe, free

Jayson Leutwiler - Fleetwood to Huddersfield, free

Teden Mengi - Man Utd to Derby, loan

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Man City to Blackburn, loan

Robbie Willmott - Newport to Exeter, loan

Sepp Van Den Berg - Liverpool to Preston, loan

Charles Vernam - Burton to Bradford, undisclosed

Dior Angus - Barrow to Wrexham, free

Jamie Pardington - Wolves to Mansfield, loan

Frank Nouble - Plymouth to Colchester, loan

Orjan Nyland - Unattached to Norwich, free

Glenn Murray - Brighton to Nottingham Forest, free

Lenell John-Lewis - Hereford to Grimsby, undisclosed

Aaron Lewis - Left Lincoln City by mutual consent

Harrison Biggins - Barrow to Fleetwood, end of loan

Matt Smith - Arsenal to Charlton, loan

Winston Reid - West Ham to Brentford, loan

Terry Taylor - Wolves to Burton, undisclosed

Jayson Leutwiler - Unattached to Huddersfield, free

Gervane Kastaneer - Coventry to Hearts, loan

Max Clark - Vitesse Arnhem to Hull, undisclosed

Saul Milovanovic - Left Norwich by mutual consent

Danny Guthrie - Left Walsall by mutual consent

Declan Drysdale - Coventry to Cambridge, loan

Harry Pickering - Crewe to Blackburn, undisclosed; loaned back to Crewe for the remainder of the season

Joe Grayson - Blackburn to Oxford, loan

Troy Parrott - Tottenham to Ipswich, loan

Keke Simmonds - Man City to Birmingham, undisclosed

Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu - Charlton to Colchester, undisclosed

Josh Earl - Preston to Burton, loan

Conor Shaughnessy - Leeds to Rochdale, undisclosed

Tristan Abrahams - Newport to Leyton Orient, loan

Scotland

Jamie Gullan - Hibernian to Raith Rovers, loan

Brandon Pierrick - Crystal Palace to Kilmarnock, loan

Kazaiah Sterling - Tottenham to Greenock Morton, loan

Fraser Hornby - Stade de Reims to Aberdeen, loan

Lewis Moore - Hearts to Arbroath, loan

Charlie Gilmour - Norwich to St Johnstone

Robbie Crawford - Livingston to Motherwell, undisclosed

Stevie Mallan - Hibernian to Yeni Malatyaspor, loan

Brett McGavin - Ipswich to Ayr United, loan

European

Jayden Braaf - Man City to Udinese, loan

Rolando Mandragora - Juventus to Torino, loan

Cenk Tosun - Everton to Besiktas, loan

Gedson Fernandes - Tottenham to Benfica, end of loan

Gedson Fernandes - Benfica to Galatasaray, loan

Joshua Zirkzee - Bayern Munich to Parma, loan

Sami Khedira - Juventus to Hertha Berlin

DeAndre Yedlin - Newcastle to Galatasaray

Aro Muric - Man City to Willem II, loan

Michael Verrips - Sheffield United to Emmen FC, loan

Jonathan De Bie - Tottenham to R.W.D. Molenbeek, undisclosed

Robert Glatzel - Cardiff to Mainz, loan

Jonas Lossl - Everton to FC Midtjylland, undisclosed

Domingos Quina - Watford to Granada, loan

Martin Samuelsen - Hull to Aalborg BK, loan

Rafa Mujica - Leeds to Las Palmas, loan

Miguel Fernandez - Birmingham to CD Guijuelo, loan

Roderick Miranda - Wolves to Gaziantep, free

January 31

EFL

Dan Gosling - Bournemouth to Watford, undisclosed

Sam Cosgrove - Aberdeen to Birmingham City, undisclosed

Ross Stewart - Ross County - Sunderland, undisclosed

Sam Woods - Crystal Palace to Plymouth, loan

Corie Andrews - Kingstonian to AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed

Josh McEachran - Birmingham to free agent, released

International

Demarai Gray - Leicester City to Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed

Facundo Pellistri - Manchester United to Alaves, loan

Cenk Tosun - Everton to Besiktas, loan

Patrick Cutrone - Wolves to Valencia, loan

January 30

EFL

Regan Poole - MK Dons to Lincoln, undisclosed

Scott Robertson - Celtic to Doncaster, loan

Adam Thompson - Rotherham to Leyton Orient, free

Curtis Tilt - Rotherham to Wigan, loan

James Garner - Man Utd to Nottingham Forest, loan

WSL

Sophie Whitehouse - Tottenham to Birmingham, undisclosed

European

Gerard Deulofeu - Watford to Udinese, undisclosed

Tahith Chong - Man Utd to Werder Bremen, loan

January 29

Premier League

Said Benrahma - Brentford to West Ham, £20m

Mbaye Diagne - Galatasaray to West Brom, loan

Jesse Lingard - Man Utd to West Ham, loan

EFL

Jokull Andresson - Reading to Exeter, loan

Sacha Bastien - Unattached to Gillingham, free

Omar Bogle - Charlton to Doncaster, free

Idris El Mizouni - Ipswich to Grimsby, loan

Priestley Farquharson - Connah's Quay to Newport, undisclosed

Nathan Ferguson - Crawley to Southend, undisclosed

Darnell Fisher - Preston to Middlesbrough, undisclosed

Tom Hamer - Oldham to Burton, undisclosed

Ryan Hardie - Blackpool to Plymouth, undisclosed

Joe Martin - Northampton to Stevenage, free

Luke McNally - St Patrick's Athletic to Oxford, undisclosed

Jordan Obita - Oxford United to Wycombe, undisclosed

Ben Pearson - Preston to Bournemouth, undisclosed

Sam Smith - Reading to Cheltenham, loan

Indiana Vassilev - Aston Villa to Cheltenham, loan

Jake Vokins - Southampton to Sunderland, loan

WSL

Cho So-hyun - West Ham to Tottenham, loan

International

Isaac Christie-Davies - Barnsley to FC DAC 04, loan

January 28

Scottish Premiership

Jack Simpson - Bournemouth to Rangers, free

Jordan White - Motherwell to Ross County, free

EFL

Yannick Bolasie - Everton to Middlesbrough, loan

Greg Cunningham - Cardiff to Preston, loan

Dion Donahue - Swindon to Barrow, free

Rob Elliot - Watford

Funso Ojo - Aberdeen to Wigan, loan

Josh Reid - Ross County to Coventry, undisclosed

Dom Telford - Plymouth to Newport, undisclosed

Joe Walsh - Gillingham to QPR, undisclosed

January 27

Premier League

Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid to Arsenal, loan

EFL

Tom Edwards - Stoke to New York Red Bulls, loan

Scottish Premiership

Joe Hilton - Blackburn Rovers to Ross County, loan

Josh Sims - Southampton to Doncast, loan

Andy Cook - Mansfield to Bradford, loan

WSL

Alisha Lehmann - West Ham to Everton, loan

International

Jeremie Frimpong - Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed

Tom Edwards - Stoke to New York Red Bulls, loan

January 26

Premier League

Morgan Sanson - Marseille to Aston Villa, undisclosed

EFL

Stefan Johansen - Fulham to QPR, loan

Kyle Letheren - Chesterfield to Morecambe, free

Scottish Premiership

George Oakley - unattached to Kilmarnock, free

January 25

EFL

John Bostock - Unattached to Doncaster, free

Tyler Cordner - Bournemouth to Southend, loan

Robbie Cundy - Bristol City to Gillingham, loan

Darnell Fisher - Leicester to AFC Wimbledon, loan

Anthony Hartigan - AFC Wimbledon to Newport, loan

Duane Holmes - Derby to Huddersfield, undisclosed

Sam Hutchinson - FC Pafos to Sheffield Wednesday, free

Charlie Jolley - Wigan to Tranmere, undisclosed

Maikel Kieftenbeld - Birmingham to Millwall, undisclosed

Peter Kioso - Luton to Northampton, loan

Nathanael Ogbeta - Manchester City to Shrewsbury, undisclosed

Tyrese Omotoye - Norwich to Swindon, loan

Stefan Payne - Tranmere to Grimsby, loan

Davide Rodari - Hastings to Crawley, undisclosed

Thomas Scott - Manchester City to Port Vale, undisclosed

Shilow Tracey - Tottenham to Cambridge, loan

Scottish Premiership

Glenn Middleton - Rangers to St Johnstone, loan

Scott Wright - Aberdeen to Rangers, free (Deal to go through at the end of the season)

International

Halil Dervisoglu - Brentford to Galatasaray, loan

January 24

EFL

Matt O'Riley - Fulham to MK Dons, undisclosed

International

Mesut Ozil - Arsenal to Fenerbahce, free

January 23

Premier League

Willian Jose - Real Sociedad to Wolves, loan

EFL

Kevin Stewart - Unattached to Blackpool, free

George Byers - Swansea to Portsmouth, loan

Antony Evans - SC Paderborn to Crewe, loan

January 22

Premier League

Mat Ryan - Brighton to Arsenal, loan

Brandon Auston - Tottenham to Orlando City, loan

EFL

Thibaud Verlinden - Stoke to Fortuna Sittard, undisclosed

Stephen Walker - Middlesbrough to Crewe, loan

Mike Bahre - Left Barnsley by mutual consent

Alfie Doughty - Charlton to Stoke, undisclosed

Billy Jones - Rotherham to Crewe, loan

Bobby Thomas - Burnley to Barrow, loan

Nicky Adams - Northampton to Oldham, undisclosed

Janoi Donacien - Ipswich to Fleetwood, loan

Stefan Mols - Club de Futbol Intercity to Blackburn, end of loan

Jayden Stockley - Preston to Charlton, loan

Nya Kirby - Crystal Palace to Tranmere, loan

Jokull Andresson - Reading to Morecambe, loan

Marcus Barnes - Unattached to Oldham, free

Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders to Swansea, loan

Harry Darling - Cambridge to MK Dons, undisclosed

Corey Whelan - Phoenix Rising to Wigan, undisclosed

Zach Clough - Nottingham Forest to Wigan, undisclosed

George Johnston - Feyenoord to Wigan, loan

Joe Piggott - Wigan contract terminated by mutual consent

Filip Krovinovic - Benfica to Nottingham Forest, loan

Scottish Premiership

Leo Hjelde - Celtic to Ross County, loan

European

Fikayo Tomori - Chelsea to AC Milan, loan

Arkadiusz Milik - Napoli to Marseille, loan

Tomas Mejias - Middlesbrough to Ankaraspor, undisclosed

WSL

Maria Thorisdottir - Chelsea to Man Utd

January 21

Premier League

Jean-Philippe Mateta - Mainz to Crystal Palace, loan

EFL

Jay Matete - Fleetwood to Grimsby, loan

Rekeem Harper - West Brom to Birmingham, loan

Sam Stubbs - Fleetwood to Exeter, free

George Williams - MK Dons to Bristol Rovers, loan

Sebastian Soto - SC Telstar to Norwich, end of loan

Billy Jones - Rotherham to Crewe, loan

Jacob Bancroft - Oxford City to Stevenage, undisclosed

Paul Coutts - Fleetwood to Salford, loan

Scottish Premiership

Harry Smith - Northampton to Motherwell, loan

WSL

Jill Scott - Man City to Everton, loan

Abbie McManus - Man Utd to Tottenham, loan

European

Anthony Georgiou - Tottenham to AEL Limassol, undisclosed

January 20

Premier League

Sokratis - Left Arsenal by mutual consent

EFL

Ellis Simms - Everton to Blackpool, loan

Frank Vincent - Bournemouth to Walsall, loan

Cedwyn Scott - Unattached to Carlisle, free

Josh Harrop - Preston to Ipswich, loan

Luke Gambin - Colchester to Newport, loan

Cammy Smith - Dundee United to Ayr United, free

Tyreke Johnson - Southampton to Gillingham, undisclosed

Morgan Feeney - Unattached to Carlisle, free

Joe Hilton - Fleetwood to Blackburn, end of loan

January 19

EFL

Dimitris Giannoulis - PAOK to Norwich, loan

Josh Davison - Charlton to Forest Green, loan

Jayden Reid - Birmingham City to Walsall, loan

Richard Keogh - MK Dons to Huddersfield, undisclosed

Perry Ng - Crewe Alexandra to Cardiff City, undisclosed

Conor Masterson - QPR to Swindon, loan

George Lapslie - Charlton to Mansfield, undisclosed

Aramide Oteh - QPR to Colchester, loan

Luke Thomas - Barnsley to Ipswich, loan

Dillon Barnes - QPR to Burton, loan

European

Bernardo - Brighton to Red Bull Salzburg, loan

Mario Mandzukic - Unattached to AC Milan, free

Mike te Wierik - Derby to FC Groningen, undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Jackson Longridge - Bradford to Livingston, free

January 18

EFL

Dan Bramall - Barnsley to Barrow, loan

Tom Davies - Bristol Rovers to Barrow, loan

Warren O'Hora - Brighton to MK Dons, undisclosed

Simon Power - Norwich to Harrogate, undisclosed

Harvey White - Tottenham to Portsmouth, loan

Dan Crowley - Birmingham to Hull, loan

Niall Ennis - Wolves to Plymouth, undisclosed

Nick Freeman - Wycombe to Leyton Orient, loan

Jordan Maguire-Drew - Leyton Orient to Crawley, loan

Rollin Menayese - Mansfield to Grimsby, loan

Jack Wilshere - Unattached to Bournemouth, free

Ollie Banks - Tranmere to Barrow, undisclosed

Dillon Barnes - QPR to Burton, loan

Tom James - Hibernian to Salford, loan

Bryn Morris - Portsmouth to Northampton, loan

Tom Davies - Bristol Rovers to Barrow, loan

European

Danny Drinkwater - Chelsea to Kasimpasa

January 16

EFL

Zack Elbouzedi - Lincoln to Bolton, loan

Ben Jackson - Huddersfield to Bolton, loan

Max Watters - Crawley to Cardiff, undisclosed

Matthew Foulds - Unattached to Bradford, free

WSL

Abby Dahlkemper - North Carolina Courage to Man City, undisclosed

January 15

Premier League

Max Meyer - Left Crystal Palace by mutual consent

EFL

Stephen Quinn - Burton to Mansfield, loan

Kal Naismith - Unattached to Luton, free

James Tilley - Unattched to Crawley, free

Robbie Gotts - Leeds to Salford, loan

David Davis - Birmingham to Shrewsbury, free

Kurtis Guthrie - Bradford to Port Vale, undisclosed

Viktor Gyokeres - Brighton to Coventry, loan

Ben Hamer - Huddersfield to Swansea, undisclosed

Dan Kemp - West Ham to Leyton Orient, undisclosed

Olly Lee - Hearts to Gillingham, loan

Josh Parker - Wycombe to Burton, free

Kyle Vassell - Rotherham to Fleetwood, loan

Scottish Premiership

Chris Cadden - Columbus Crew to Hibernian, undisclosed

Salim Kouider-Aissa - Partick Thistle to Livingston, end of loan

January 14

EFL

Ryan Edmondson - Leeds to Northampton, loan

Ben Whiteman - Doncaster to Preston, undisclosed

Jack Clarke - Tottenham to Stoke, loan

Saman Ghoddos - Amiens to Brentford, undisclosed

Adam Lewis - Liverpool to Plymouth, loan

Mickel Miller - Rotherham to Northampton, loan

Callum Slattery - Southampton to Gillingham, loan

Andre Green - Unattached to Sheffield Wednesday, free

Gavin Whyte - Cardiff City to Hull, loan

Jarrad Branthwaite - Everton to Blackburn, loan

Rumarn Burrell - Middlesbrough to Bradford, loan

Neal Eardley - Burton to Barrow, loan

Jordy de Wijs - Hull to QPR, loan

International

Jonathan Bond - West Brom to LA Galaxy, undisclosed

Lucas Piazon - Chelsea to Braga

January 13

EFL

Charlie Brown - Chelsea to MK Dons, undisclosed

Jordan Flores - Dundalk to Hull, undisclosed

Marcel Hilssner - Coventry to Oldham, loan

Tyreik Wright - Aston Villa to Walsall, loan

European

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Man Utd to Bayer Leverkusen, £1.8m

Moussa Dembele - Lyon to Atletico Madrid, loan

Islam Slimani - Leicester to Lyon, free

January 12

EFL

Niall Canavan - Plymouth to Bradford, undisclosed

Sean Clare - Oxford to Burton, loan

Joe Hilton - Blackburn to Fleetwood, loan

Rhys Norrington-Davies - Sheff Utd to Stoke, loan

Scottish Premiership

Jackson Irvine - Unattached to Hibernian, free

European

Filip Benkovic - Leicester to OH Leuven, loan

January 11

EFL

Isaac Hutchinson - Derby to Forest Green, loan

Jake Taylor - Nottingham Forest to Port Vale, undisclosed

Tendayi Darikwa - Nottingham Forest to Wigan, free

Adam Roscrow - AFC Wimbledon to The New Saints, undisclosed

Sam Walker - Reading to AFC Wimbledon, loan

January 10

EFL

Carl Winchester - Forest Green to Sunderland, undisclosed

January 9

Premier League

Andy Lonergan - Unattached to West Brom, free

Evan Ferguson - Bohemians to Brighton, undisclosed

EFL

Charlie Austin - West Brom to QPR, loan

January 8

Premier League

Robert Snodgrass - West Ham to West Brom, undisclosed

Dylan Levitt - Charlton to Man Utd, end of loan

EFL

Jordan Stevens - Leeds to Bradford, loan

Offrande Zanzala - Unattached to Carlisle, free

Ethan Walker - Carlisle to Preston, end of loan

Sam Habergham - Unattached to Grimsby, free

Jack Evans - Swansea to Newport, free

Tyreke Johnson - Southampton to Gillingham, loan

Ethan Laird - Manchester United to MK Dons, loan

Kieran Lee - Unattached to Bolton, free

Josh McPake - Rangers to Harrogate, loan

Mitchell Roberts - Birmingham to Harrogate, loan

Jake Scrimshaw - Bournemouth to Newport, loan

Josh Wright - Leyton Orient to Crawley, free

Scottish Premiership

Matt Macey - Arsenal to Hibernian, undisclosed

Collin Quaner - Unattached to St Mirren, free

Tony Andreu - Unattached to Ross County, free

Mohamed Maouche - Unattached to Ross County, free

European

Sebastian Haller - West Ham to Ajax, undisclosed

Nicholas Ioannou - Nottingham Forest to Aris Thessaloniki, loan

WSL

Emily van Egmond - Orlando Pride to West Ham, undisclosed

January 7

Premier League

Omar Rekik - Hertha Berlin to Arsenal, undisclosed

Amad Diallo - Atalanta to Man Utd, £37.2m

Patrick Cutrone - Fiorentina to Wolves, end of loan

Percy Tau - Anderlecht to Brighton, end of loan

EFL

Rolando Aarons - Newcastle to Huddersfield, undisclosed

Baily Cargill - MK Dons to Forest Green, undisclosed

Kieron Freeman - unattached to Swindon

Will Huffer - Bradford (Park Avenue) to Bradford City, undisclosed

Declan John - Swansea to Bolton, loan

Rabbi Matondo - Schalke to Stoke, loan

Daniel Iversen - Leicester to Preston, loan

Matt Rush - Southend United to Tonbridge Angels, loan

Kal Naismith - Left Wigan by mutual consent

George Taft - Bolton to Scunthorpe, loan

Kai Brown and Bailey Clements - Dagenham and Redbridge to Ipswich, end of loan

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild - Portsmouth to Southend, loan

Corrie Ndaba - Ipswich to Ayr United, loan

Jay Williams - Kettering to Harrogate, undisclosed

Joe Fryer and Toby Holland - Left Swindon Town at end of contracts

Scottish Premiership

Rhys Breen - Rangers to Queen of the South, loan

Tony Andreu - Unattached to Ross County, free

WSL

Alanna Kennedy - Orlando Pride to Tottenham, undisclosed

Shelina Zadorsky - Orlando Pride to Tottenham, undisclosed

European

Mark McKenzie - Philadelphia Union to Genk, undisclosed

January 6

Premier League

Filip Benkovic - Cardiff to Leicester, end of loan

Morgan Gibbs-White - Swansea to Wolves, end of loan

Matty James - Leicester to Coventry, loan

Terry Taylor - Grimsby to Wolves, end of loan

EFL

Callum Lang - Motherwell to Wigan, end of loan

Jubril Okedina - Tottenham to Cambridge, loan

Carlton Morris - Norwich to Barnsley, undisclosed

Ched Evans - Fleetwood to Preston, loan

Ellery Balcombe - Brentford to Doncaster, loan

Josh Eccles - Gillingham to Coventry, end of loan

Elliot Simoes - Barnsley to Doncaster, loan

Scottish Premiership

Kevin Dabrowski - Dumbarton to Hibernian, end of loan

Miko Virtanen - Arbroath to Aberdeen, end of loan

Nicky Hogarth - Rangers to Cowdenbeath, loan

Liam Kelly - QPR to Motherwell, loan

WSL

Anna Patten - Unattached to Arsenal, free

January 5

Premier League

Matty James - Barnsley to Leicester, end of loan

Kazaiah Sterling - Southend United to Tottenham, end of loan

Niall Ennis - Burton to Wolves, end of loan

Tolaji Bola - Rochdale to Arsenal, end of loan

European

Carles Alena - Barcelona to Getafe, loan

EFL

Jayson Molumby - Brighton to Preston, loan

Admiral Muskwe - Leicester to Wycombe, loan

Jordan Archer - Motherwell to Middlesbrough, undisclosed

Jayden Reid - Barrow to Birmingham, end of loan

Gav Reilly - Left Carlisle United by mutual consent

Liam Millar - Liverpool to Charlton, loan

Aaron Lewis - Newport to Lincoln, end of loan

Bradley Webb and Saikou Janneh - Newport to Bristol City, end of loan

Brandon Cooper - Newport to Swansea, end of loan

Scott Twine - Newport to Swindon, end of loan

Chris Lines - Northampton to Stevenage, undisclosed

Luke Norris - Colchester to Stevenage, undisclosed

Matty Stevens - Forest Green to Stevenage, loan

Owen Windsor - West Brom to Newport, loan

Virgil Gomis - Grimsby to Nottingham Forest, end of loan

Liam Kitching - Forest Green to Barnsley, undisclosed

Josh March - Forest Green to Harrogate, loan

Scottish Premiership

Gavin Reilly - Carlisle to Livingston, undisclosed

European

Dejan Stojanovic - Middlesbrough to FC St Pauli, loan

Patrik Gunnarsson - Brentford to Silkeborg IF, loan

Andy King - Unattached to OH Leuven, free

January 4

EFL

Joe Day - Cardiff to Bristol Rovers, loan

Jem Karacan - Unattached to Scunthorpe, free

Gary Roberts - Bala to Accrington, free

Morgan Rogers - Man City to Lincoln, loan

Ronnie Schwartz - FC Midtjylland to Charlton, undisclosed

Dominic Thompson - Brentford to Swindon, loan

European

William Saliba - Arsenal to Nice, loan

January 2

EFL

Philip Zinckernagel - Bodo/Glimt to Watford, free

