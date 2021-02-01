January transfer window 2021: Deadline Day Done deals

Keep track of all the latest done deals in England and Scotland on January Deadline Day, plus key moves from the rest of the window...
Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and key moves across Europe, right here.
Fees include potential add-ons.
February 1 - Deadline Day
Premier League
Ben Davies - Preston to Liverpool, £500,000
Moises Caicedo - Independiente del Valle to Brighton
Okay Yokuslu - Celta Vigo to West Brom, loan
Liam Hughes - Celtic to Liverpool, undisclosed
EFL
Sepp van den Berg - Liverpool to Preston, loan
Calum Macdonald - Blackpool to Tranmere, undisclosed
Regan Riley - Bolton to Norwich, undisclosed
Jake Eastwood - Sheffield United to Grimsby, loan
Marcus Maddison - Charlton to Bolton, loan
Elliot Lee - Luton to Oxford, loan
Lee Gregory - Stoke to Derby, loan
Conor Grant - Sheffield Wednesday to Rochdale, undisclosed
Will Swan - Nottingham Forest to Port Vale, loan
Lewis Wing - Middlesbrough to Rotherham, loan
Danny Graham - Left Sunderland by mutual consent
Liam Lindsay - Stoke to Preston, loan
David Morgan - Southport to Accrington, undisclosed
Luke Matheson - Wolves to Ipswich, loan
Scott Wootton - Plymouth to Wigan, loan
Josh Andrews - Birmingham to Harrogate, loan
Ryan Broom - Peterborough to Burton, loan
Fabio Tavares - Rochdale to Coventry, undisclosed
George Evans - Derby to Millwall, loan
Adam Phillips - Burnley to Accrington, loan
Jamie Proctor - Rotherham to Wigan, loan
Joe Adams - Brentford to Grimsby, loan
Aji Alese - West Ham to Cambridge, loan
MJ Williams - Blackpool to Bolton, free
Mustapha Olagunju - Huddersfield to Port Vale, loan
Callum Wright - Leicester to Cheltenham, loan
Oladapo Afolayan - West Ham to Bolton, loan
Daryl Dike - Orlando City to Barnsley, loan
Serhat Tasdemir - Peterborough to Oldham, loan
Nnamdi Ofoborh - Bournemouth to Wycombe, loan
Jay-Roy Grot - Leeds to VfL Osnabruck, undisclosed
Lukas Jensen - Burnley to Bolton, loan
George Taft - Bolton to Scunthorpe, free
Jayson Leutwiler - Fleetwood to Huddersfield, free
Teden Mengi - Man Utd to Derby, loan
Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Man City to Blackburn, loan
Robbie Willmott - Newport to Exeter, loan
Sepp Van Den Berg - Liverpool to Preston, loan
Charles Vernam - Burton to Bradford, undisclosed
Dior Angus - Barrow to Wrexham, free
Jamie Pardington - Wolves to Mansfield, loan
Frank Nouble - Plymouth to Colchester, loan
Orjan Nyland - Unattached to Norwich, free
Glenn Murray - Brighton to Nottingham Forest, free
Lenell John-Lewis - Hereford to Grimsby, undisclosed
Aaron Lewis - Left Lincoln City by mutual consent
Harrison Biggins - Barrow to Fleetwood, end of loan
Matt Smith - Arsenal to Charlton, loan
Winston Reid - West Ham to Brentford, loan
Terry Taylor - Wolves to Burton, undisclosed
Jayson Leutwiler - Unattached to Huddersfield, free
Gervane Kastaneer - Coventry to Hearts, loan
Max Clark - Vitesse Arnhem to Hull, undisclosed
Saul Milovanovic - Left Norwich by mutual consent
Danny Guthrie - Left Walsall by mutual consent
Declan Drysdale - Coventry to Cambridge, loan
Harry Pickering - Crewe to Blackburn, undisclosed; loaned back to Crewe for the remainder of the season
Joe Grayson - Blackburn to Oxford, loan
Troy Parrott - Tottenham to Ipswich, loan
Keke Simmonds - Man City to Birmingham, undisclosed
Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu - Charlton to Colchester, undisclosed
Josh Earl - Preston to Burton, loan
Conor Shaughnessy - Leeds to Rochdale, undisclosed
Tristan Abrahams - Newport to Leyton Orient, loan
Scotland
Jamie Gullan - Hibernian to Raith Rovers, loan
Brandon Pierrick - Crystal Palace to Kilmarnock, loan
Kazaiah Sterling - Tottenham to Greenock Morton, loan
Fraser Hornby - Stade de Reims to Aberdeen, loan
Lewis Moore - Hearts to Arbroath, loan
Charlie Gilmour - Norwich to St Johnstone
Robbie Crawford - Livingston to Motherwell, undisclosed
Stevie Mallan - Hibernian to Yeni Malatyaspor, loan
Brett McGavin - Ipswich to Ayr United, loan
European
Jayden Braaf - Man City to Udinese, loan
Rolando Mandragora - Juventus to Torino, loan
Cenk Tosun - Everton to Besiktas, loan
Gedson Fernandes - Tottenham to Benfica, end of loan
Gedson Fernandes - Benfica to Galatasaray, loan
Joshua Zirkzee - Bayern Munich to Parma, loan
Sami Khedira - Juventus to Hertha Berlin
DeAndre Yedlin - Newcastle to Galatasaray
Aro Muric - Man City to Willem II, loan
Michael Verrips - Sheffield United to Emmen FC, loan
Jonathan De Bie - Tottenham to R.W.D. Molenbeek, undisclosed
Robert Glatzel - Cardiff to Mainz, loan
Jonas Lossl - Everton to FC Midtjylland, undisclosed
Domingos Quina - Watford to Granada, loan
Martin Samuelsen - Hull to Aalborg BK, loan
Rafa Mujica - Leeds to Las Palmas, loan
Miguel Fernandez - Birmingham to CD Guijuelo, loan
Roderick Miranda - Wolves to Gaziantep, free
January 31
EFL
Dan Gosling - Bournemouth to Watford, undisclosed
Sam Cosgrove - Aberdeen to Birmingham City, undisclosed
Ross Stewart - Ross County - Sunderland, undisclosed
Sam Woods - Crystal Palace to Plymouth, loan
Corie Andrews - Kingstonian to AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed
Josh McEachran - Birmingham to free agent, released
International
Demarai Gray - Leicester City to Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed
Facundo Pellistri - Manchester United to Alaves, loan
Cenk Tosun - Everton to Besiktas, loan
Patrick Cutrone - Wolves to Valencia, loan
January 30
EFL
Regan Poole - MK Dons to Lincoln, undisclosed
Scott Robertson - Celtic to Doncaster, loan
Adam Thompson - Rotherham to Leyton Orient, free
Curtis Tilt - Rotherham to Wigan, loan
James Garner - Man Utd to Nottingham Forest, loan
WSL
Sophie Whitehouse - Tottenham to Birmingham, undisclosed
European
Gerard Deulofeu - Watford to Udinese, undisclosed
Tahith Chong - Man Utd to Werder Bremen, loan
January 29
Premier League
Said Benrahma - Brentford to West Ham, £20m
Mbaye Diagne - Galatasaray to West Brom, loan
Jesse Lingard - Man Utd to West Ham, loan
EFL
Jokull Andresson - Reading to Exeter, loan
Sacha Bastien - Unattached to Gillingham, free
Omar Bogle - Charlton to Doncaster, free
Idris El Mizouni - Ipswich to Grimsby, loan
Priestley Farquharson - Connah's Quay to Newport, undisclosed
Nathan Ferguson - Crawley to Southend, undisclosed
Darnell Fisher - Preston to Middlesbrough, undisclosed
Tom Hamer - Oldham to Burton, undisclosed
Ryan Hardie - Blackpool to Plymouth, undisclosed
Joe Martin - Northampton to Stevenage, free
Luke McNally - St Patrick's Athletic to Oxford, undisclosed
Jordan Obita - Oxford United to Wycombe, undisclosed
Ben Pearson - Preston to Bournemouth, undisclosed
Sam Smith - Reading to Cheltenham, loan
Indiana Vassilev - Aston Villa to Cheltenham, loan
Jake Vokins - Southampton to Sunderland, loan
WSL
Cho So-hyun - West Ham to Tottenham, loan
International
Isaac Christie-Davies - Barnsley to FC DAC 04, loan
January 28
Scottish Premiership
Jack Simpson - Bournemouth to Rangers, free
Jordan White - Motherwell to Ross County, free
EFL
Yannick Bolasie - Everton to Middlesbrough, loan
Greg Cunningham - Cardiff to Preston, loan
Dion Donahue - Swindon to Barrow, free
Rob Elliot - Watford
Funso Ojo - Aberdeen to Wigan, loan
Josh Reid - Ross County to Coventry, undisclosed
Dom Telford - Plymouth to Newport, undisclosed
Joe Walsh - Gillingham to QPR, undisclosed
January 27
Premier League
Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid to Arsenal, loan
EFL
Tom Edwards - Stoke to New York Red Bulls, loan
Scottish Premiership
Joe Hilton - Blackburn Rovers to Ross County, loan
Josh Sims - Southampton to Doncast, loan
Andy Cook - Mansfield to Bradford, loan
WSL
Alisha Lehmann - West Ham to Everton, loan
International
Jeremie Frimpong - Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed
Tom Edwards - Stoke to New York Red Bulls, loan
January 26
Premier League
Morgan Sanson - Marseille to Aston Villa, undisclosed
EFL
Stefan Johansen - Fulham to QPR, loan
Kyle Letheren - Chesterfield to Morecambe, free
Scottish Premiership
George Oakley - unattached to Kilmarnock, free
January 25
EFL
John Bostock - Unattached to Doncaster, free
Tyler Cordner - Bournemouth to Southend, loan
Robbie Cundy - Bristol City to Gillingham, loan
Darnell Fisher - Leicester to AFC Wimbledon, loan
Anthony Hartigan - AFC Wimbledon to Newport, loan
Duane Holmes - Derby to Huddersfield, undisclosed
Sam Hutchinson - FC Pafos to Sheffield Wednesday, free
Charlie Jolley - Wigan to Tranmere, undisclosed
Maikel Kieftenbeld - Birmingham to Millwall, undisclosed
Peter Kioso - Luton to Northampton, loan
Nathanael Ogbeta - Manchester City to Shrewsbury, undisclosed
Tyrese Omotoye - Norwich to Swindon, loan
Stefan Payne - Tranmere to Grimsby, loan
Davide Rodari - Hastings to Crawley, undisclosed
Thomas Scott - Manchester City to Port Vale, undisclosed
Shilow Tracey - Tottenham to Cambridge, loan
Scottish Premiership
Glenn Middleton - Rangers to St Johnstone, loan
Scott Wright - Aberdeen to Rangers, free (Deal to go through at the end of the season)
International
Halil Dervisoglu - Brentford to Galatasaray, loan
January 24
EFL
Matt O'Riley - Fulham to MK Dons, undisclosed
International
Mesut Ozil - Arsenal to Fenerbahce, free
January 23
Premier League
Willian Jose - Real Sociedad to Wolves, loan
EFL
Kevin Stewart - Unattached to Blackpool, free
George Byers - Swansea to Portsmouth, loan
Antony Evans - SC Paderborn to Crewe, loan
January 22
Premier League
Mat Ryan - Brighton to Arsenal, loan
Brandon Auston - Tottenham to Orlando City, loan
EFL
Thibaud Verlinden - Stoke to Fortuna Sittard, undisclosed
Stephen Walker - Middlesbrough to Crewe, loan
Mike Bahre - Left Barnsley by mutual consent
Alfie Doughty - Charlton to Stoke, undisclosed
Billy Jones - Rotherham to Crewe, loan
Bobby Thomas - Burnley to Barrow, loan
Nicky Adams - Northampton to Oldham, undisclosed
Janoi Donacien - Ipswich to Fleetwood, loan
Stefan Mols - Club de Futbol Intercity to Blackburn, end of loan
Jayden Stockley - Preston to Charlton, loan
Nya Kirby - Crystal Palace to Tranmere, loan
Jokull Andresson - Reading to Morecambe, loan
Marcus Barnes - Unattached to Oldham, free
Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders to Swansea, loan
Harry Darling - Cambridge to MK Dons, undisclosed
Corey Whelan - Phoenix Rising to Wigan, undisclosed
Zach Clough - Nottingham Forest to Wigan, undisclosed
George Johnston - Feyenoord to Wigan, loan
Joe Piggott - Wigan contract terminated by mutual consent
Filip Krovinovic - Benfica to Nottingham Forest, loan
Scottish Premiership
Leo Hjelde - Celtic to Ross County, loan
European
Fikayo Tomori - Chelsea to AC Milan, loan
Arkadiusz Milik - Napoli to Marseille, loan
Tomas Mejias - Middlesbrough to Ankaraspor, undisclosed
WSL
Maria Thorisdottir - Chelsea to Man Utd
January 21
Premier League
Jean-Philippe Mateta - Mainz to Crystal Palace, loan
EFL
Jay Matete - Fleetwood to Grimsby, loan
Rekeem Harper - West Brom to Birmingham, loan
Sam Stubbs - Fleetwood to Exeter, free
George Williams - MK Dons to Bristol Rovers, loan
Sebastian Soto - SC Telstar to Norwich, end of loan
Billy Jones - Rotherham to Crewe, loan
Jacob Bancroft - Oxford City to Stevenage, undisclosed
Paul Coutts - Fleetwood to Salford, loan
Scottish Premiership
Harry Smith - Northampton to Motherwell, loan
WSL
Jill Scott - Man City to Everton, loan
Abbie McManus - Man Utd to Tottenham, loan
European
Anthony Georgiou - Tottenham to AEL Limassol, undisclosed
January 20
Premier League
Sokratis - Left Arsenal by mutual consent
EFL
Ellis Simms - Everton to Blackpool, loan
Frank Vincent - Bournemouth to Walsall, loan
Cedwyn Scott - Unattached to Carlisle, free
Josh Harrop - Preston to Ipswich, loan
Luke Gambin - Colchester to Newport, loan
Cammy Smith - Dundee United to Ayr United, free
Tyreke Johnson - Southampton to Gillingham, undisclosed
Morgan Feeney - Unattached to Carlisle, free
Joe Hilton - Fleetwood to Blackburn, end of loan
January 19
EFL
Dimitris Giannoulis - PAOK to Norwich, loan
Josh Davison - Charlton to Forest Green, loan
Jayden Reid - Birmingham City to Walsall, loan
Richard Keogh - MK Dons to Huddersfield, undisclosed
Perry Ng - Crewe Alexandra to Cardiff City, undisclosed
Conor Masterson - QPR to Swindon, loan
George Lapslie - Charlton to Mansfield, undisclosed
Aramide Oteh - QPR to Colchester, loan
Luke Thomas - Barnsley to Ipswich, loan
Dillon Barnes - QPR to Burton, loan
European
Bernardo - Brighton to Red Bull Salzburg, loan
Mario Mandzukic - Unattached to AC Milan, free
Mike te Wierik - Derby to FC Groningen, undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Jackson Longridge - Bradford to Livingston, free
January 18
EFL
Dan Bramall - Barnsley to Barrow, loan
Tom Davies - Bristol Rovers to Barrow, loan
Warren O'Hora - Brighton to MK Dons, undisclosed
Simon Power - Norwich to Harrogate, undisclosed
Harvey White - Tottenham to Portsmouth, loan
Dan Crowley - Birmingham to Hull, loan
Niall Ennis - Wolves to Plymouth, undisclosed
Nick Freeman - Wycombe to Leyton Orient, loan
Jordan Maguire-Drew - Leyton Orient to Crawley, loan
Rollin Menayese - Mansfield to Grimsby, loan
Jack Wilshere - Unattached to Bournemouth, free
Ollie Banks - Tranmere to Barrow, undisclosed
Dillon Barnes - QPR to Burton, loan
Tom James - Hibernian to Salford, loan
Bryn Morris - Portsmouth to Northampton, loan
Tom Davies - Bristol Rovers to Barrow, loan
European
Danny Drinkwater - Chelsea to Kasimpasa
January 16
EFL
Zack Elbouzedi - Lincoln to Bolton, loan
Ben Jackson - Huddersfield to Bolton, loan
Max Watters - Crawley to Cardiff, undisclosed
Matthew Foulds - Unattached to Bradford, free
WSL
Abby Dahlkemper - North Carolina Courage to Man City, undisclosed
January 15
Premier League
Max Meyer - Left Crystal Palace by mutual consent
EFL
Stephen Quinn - Burton to Mansfield, loan
Kal Naismith - Unattached to Luton, free
James Tilley - Unattched to Crawley, free
Robbie Gotts - Leeds to Salford, loan
David Davis - Birmingham to Shrewsbury, free
Kurtis Guthrie - Bradford to Port Vale, undisclosed
Viktor Gyokeres - Brighton to Coventry, loan
Ben Hamer - Huddersfield to Swansea, undisclosed
Dan Kemp - West Ham to Leyton Orient, undisclosed
Olly Lee - Hearts to Gillingham, loan
Josh Parker - Wycombe to Burton, free
Kyle Vassell - Rotherham to Fleetwood, loan
Scottish Premiership
Chris Cadden - Columbus Crew to Hibernian, undisclosed
Salim Kouider-Aissa - Partick Thistle to Livingston, end of loan
January 14
EFL
Ryan Edmondson - Leeds to Northampton, loan
Ben Whiteman - Doncaster to Preston, undisclosed
Jack Clarke - Tottenham to Stoke, loan
Saman Ghoddos - Amiens to Brentford, undisclosed
Adam Lewis - Liverpool to Plymouth, loan
Mickel Miller - Rotherham to Northampton, loan
Callum Slattery - Southampton to Gillingham, loan
Andre Green - Unattached to Sheffield Wednesday, free
Gavin Whyte - Cardiff City to Hull, loan
Jarrad Branthwaite - Everton to Blackburn, loan
Rumarn Burrell - Middlesbrough to Bradford, loan
Neal Eardley - Burton to Barrow, loan
Jordy de Wijs - Hull to QPR, loan
International
Jonathan Bond - West Brom to LA Galaxy, undisclosed
Lucas Piazon - Chelsea to Braga
January 13
EFL
Charlie Brown - Chelsea to MK Dons, undisclosed
Jordan Flores - Dundalk to Hull, undisclosed
Marcel Hilssner - Coventry to Oldham, loan
Tyreik Wright - Aston Villa to Walsall, loan
European
Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Man Utd to Bayer Leverkusen, £1.8m
Moussa Dembele - Lyon to Atletico Madrid, loan
Islam Slimani - Leicester to Lyon, free
January 12
EFL
Niall Canavan - Plymouth to Bradford, undisclosed
Sean Clare - Oxford to Burton, loan
Joe Hilton - Blackburn to Fleetwood, loan
Rhys Norrington-Davies - Sheff Utd to Stoke, loan
Scottish Premiership
Jackson Irvine - Unattached to Hibernian, free
European
Filip Benkovic - Leicester to OH Leuven, loan
January 11
EFL
Isaac Hutchinson - Derby to Forest Green, loan
Jake Taylor - Nottingham Forest to Port Vale, undisclosed
Tendayi Darikwa - Nottingham Forest to Wigan, free
Adam Roscrow - AFC Wimbledon to The New Saints, undisclosed
Sam Walker - Reading to AFC Wimbledon, loan
January 10
EFL
Carl Winchester - Forest Green to Sunderland, undisclosed
January 9
Premier League
Andy Lonergan - Unattached to West Brom, free
Evan Ferguson - Bohemians to Brighton, undisclosed
EFL
Charlie Austin - West Brom to QPR, loan
January 8
Premier League
Robert Snodgrass - West Ham to West Brom, undisclosed
Dylan Levitt - Charlton to Man Utd, end of loan
EFL
Jordan Stevens - Leeds to Bradford, loan
Offrande Zanzala - Unattached to Carlisle, free
Ethan Walker - Carlisle to Preston, end of loan
Sam Habergham - Unattached to Grimsby, free
Jack Evans - Swansea to Newport, free
Tyreke Johnson - Southampton to Gillingham, loan
Ethan Laird - Manchester United to MK Dons, loan
Kieran Lee - Unattached to Bolton, free
Josh McPake - Rangers to Harrogate, loan
Mitchell Roberts - Birmingham to Harrogate, loan
Jake Scrimshaw - Bournemouth to Newport, loan
Josh Wright - Leyton Orient to Crawley, free
Scottish Premiership
Matt Macey - Arsenal to Hibernian, undisclosed
Collin Quaner - Unattached to St Mirren, free
Tony Andreu - Unattached to Ross County, free
Mohamed Maouche - Unattached to Ross County, free
European
Sebastian Haller - West Ham to Ajax, undisclosed
Nicholas Ioannou - Nottingham Forest to Aris Thessaloniki, loan
WSL
Emily van Egmond - Orlando Pride to West Ham, undisclosed
January 7
Premier League
Omar Rekik - Hertha Berlin to Arsenal, undisclosed
Amad Diallo - Atalanta to Man Utd, £37.2m
Patrick Cutrone - Fiorentina to Wolves, end of loan
Percy Tau - Anderlecht to Brighton, end of loan
EFL
Rolando Aarons - Newcastle to Huddersfield, undisclosed
Baily Cargill - MK Dons to Forest Green, undisclosed
Kieron Freeman - unattached to Swindon
Will Huffer - Bradford (Park Avenue) to Bradford City, undisclosed
Declan John - Swansea to Bolton, loan
Rabbi Matondo - Schalke to Stoke, loan
Daniel Iversen - Leicester to Preston, loan
Matt Rush - Southend United to Tonbridge Angels, loan
Kal Naismith - Left Wigan by mutual consent
George Taft - Bolton to Scunthorpe, loan
Kai Brown and Bailey Clements - Dagenham and Redbridge to Ipswich, end of loan
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild - Portsmouth to Southend, loan
Corrie Ndaba - Ipswich to Ayr United, loan
Jay Williams - Kettering to Harrogate, undisclosed
Joe Fryer and Toby Holland - Left Swindon Town at end of contracts
Scottish Premiership
Rhys Breen - Rangers to Queen of the South, loan
Tony Andreu - Unattached to Ross County, free
WSL
Alanna Kennedy - Orlando Pride to Tottenham, undisclosed
Shelina Zadorsky - Orlando Pride to Tottenham, undisclosed
European
Mark McKenzie - Philadelphia Union to Genk, undisclosed
January 6
Premier League
Filip Benkovic - Cardiff to Leicester, end of loan
Morgan Gibbs-White - Swansea to Wolves, end of loan
Matty James - Leicester to Coventry, loan
Terry Taylor - Grimsby to Wolves, end of loan
EFL
Callum Lang - Motherwell to Wigan, end of loan
Jubril Okedina - Tottenham to Cambridge, loan
Carlton Morris - Norwich to Barnsley, undisclosed
Ched Evans - Fleetwood to Preston, loan
Ellery Balcombe - Brentford to Doncaster, loan
Josh Eccles - Gillingham to Coventry, end of loan
Elliot Simoes - Barnsley to Doncaster, loan
Scottish Premiership
Kevin Dabrowski - Dumbarton to Hibernian, end of loan
Miko Virtanen - Arbroath to Aberdeen, end of loan
Nicky Hogarth - Rangers to Cowdenbeath, loan
Liam Kelly - QPR to Motherwell, loan
WSL
Anna Patten - Unattached to Arsenal, free
January 5
Premier League
Matty James - Barnsley to Leicester, end of loan
Kazaiah Sterling - Southend United to Tottenham, end of loan
Niall Ennis - Burton to Wolves, end of loan
Tolaji Bola - Rochdale to Arsenal, end of loan
European
Carles Alena - Barcelona to Getafe, loan
EFL
Jayson Molumby - Brighton to Preston, loan
Admiral Muskwe - Leicester to Wycombe, loan
Jordan Archer - Motherwell to Middlesbrough, undisclosed
Jayden Reid - Barrow to Birmingham, end of loan
Gav Reilly - Left Carlisle United by mutual consent
Liam Millar - Liverpool to Charlton, loan
Aaron Lewis - Newport to Lincoln, end of loan
Bradley Webb and Saikou Janneh - Newport to Bristol City, end of loan
Brandon Cooper - Newport to Swansea, end of loan
Scott Twine - Newport to Swindon, end of loan
Chris Lines - Northampton to Stevenage, undisclosed
Luke Norris - Colchester to Stevenage, undisclosed
Matty Stevens - Forest Green to Stevenage, loan
Owen Windsor - West Brom to Newport, loan
Virgil Gomis - Grimsby to Nottingham Forest, end of loan
Liam Kitching - Forest Green to Barnsley, undisclosed
Josh March - Forest Green to Harrogate, loan
Scottish Premiership
Gavin Reilly - Carlisle to Livingston, undisclosed
European
Dejan Stojanovic - Middlesbrough to FC St Pauli, loan
Patrik Gunnarsson - Brentford to Silkeborg IF, loan
Andy King - Unattached to OH Leuven, free
January 4
EFL
Joe Day - Cardiff to Bristol Rovers, loan
Jem Karacan - Unattached to Scunthorpe, free
Gary Roberts - Bala to Accrington, free
Morgan Rogers - Man City to Lincoln, loan
Ronnie Schwartz - FC Midtjylland to Charlton, undisclosed
Dominic Thompson - Brentford to Swindon, loan
European
William Saliba - Arsenal to Nice, loan
January 2
EFL
Philip Zinckernagel - Bodo/Glimt to Watford, free
