Summer Transfer Window 2020: Deadline Day 2, October and Deadline Day done deals

Keep track of all the latest done deals in England and Scotland, plus key moves from overseas...
Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and key moves across Europe, right here. You can see July, August and September's Done Deals here.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Papers - latest headlines
- Done Deals in July and August | Done Deals in September
- Premier League ins and outs | Scottish Premiership ins and outs
- Transfer rumours: Arsenal | Chelsea | Liverpool | Man City | Man Utd | Newcastle | Tottenham
Fees include potential add-ons.
October 15
Premier League
Karlan Grant - Huddersfield to West Brom, £15m
Trending
- Bellew: I can't help Chisora against Usyk
- When Messi was set to join Chelsea
- Neville leads Manifesto for Change - 'Football can't govern itself'
- Durrant lands maiden PDC major with PL triumph
- Liverpool's high line: Risk or reward?
- Ronaldo may have broken health protocols returning to Italy
- Pulev makes 'tan' comment about Joshua
- Wenger's Ozil defence & why 92 clubs is 'too many'
- Mercedes explain 2021 shift as titles loom
- South Africa in danger of ban from international cricket
EFL
Ellis Chapman - Lincoln to Cheltenham, free
Robbie Gotts - Leeds to Lincoln, loan
Florian Jozefzoon - Derby to Rotherham, loan
Colin Kazim-Richards - Unattached to Derby
Peter Kioso - Luton to Bolton, loan
George Lapslie - Charlton to Mansfield, loan
Joe Morrell - Bristol City to Luton, undisclosed
Erhun Oztumer - Charlton - Bristol Rovers, loan
European
Victor Moses - Chelsea to Spartak Moscow, loan
October 14
EFL
Charlie Kelman - Southend to QPR, undisclosed
Jack Young - Newcastle to Tranmere, loan
October 13
EFL
Ian Maatsen - Chelsea to Charlton, loan
Ryan Inniss - Crystal Palace to Charlton, undisclosed
George Boyd - Left Peterborough by mutual consent
Henry Burnett - Crawley, free
October 12
Premier League
Craig Dawson - Watford to West Ham, loan
EFL
Daryl Janmaat - Left Watford on a free transfer
Patrick Roberts - Man City to Middlesbrough, loan
Taylor Allen - Forest Green to Hednesford Town, loan
Ben Dempsey - Charlton to Woking, loan
Scottish Premiership
Sam Fisher - Dundee to Forfar Athletic, loan
October 10
EFL
Josh Bohui - NAC Breda to Colchester, free
Callum Brittain - MK Dons to Barnsley, undisclosed
Austin Samuels - Wolves to Bradford, loan
Nicholas Tsaroulla - Brentford to Crawley, free
Max Watters - Doncaster to Crawley, free
October 9
EFL
Omar Bogle - Cardiff to Charlton, free
Nathan Baxter - Chelsea to Accrington, loan
Michael Nottingham - Blackpool to Accrington, undisclosed
Mitch Clark - Leicester to Port Vale, loan
Sam Hughes - Leicester to Burton, loan
Will Keane - Unattached to Wigan, free
Hiram Boateng - MK Dons to Cambridge, loan
Cameron Jerome - Unattached to MK Dons
Kazaiah Sterling - Tottenham to Southend, loan
Women's Super League
Sophie Whitehouse - Unattached to Tottenham
October 8
EFL
Chris Gunter - Reading to Charlton, free
Courtney Baker-Richardson - Swansea to Barrow, free
Kyle Bennett - Bristol Rovers to Grimsby, loan
Tolaji Bola - Arsenal to Rochdale, loan
Ben Liddle - Middlesbrough to Bristol Rovers, undisclosed
Deyan Iliev - Arsenal to Shrewsbury, loan
Owen Windsor - West Brom to Grimsby, loan
October 7
European
Mario Gotze - Unattached to PSV Eindhoven, free
Timm Klose - Norwich to Basel, loan
October 6
EFL
Jack Aitchison - Barnsley to Stevenage, loan
Olatunji Akinola - West Ham to Leyton Orient, loan
Antonis Stergiakis - Slavia Sofia to Blackburn, undisclosed
European
Marko Grujic - Liverpool to Porto, loan
Halil Dervisoglu - Brentford to FC Twente, loan
October 5 - Deadline Day
Premier League
Thomas Partey - Atletico to Arsenal, £45m
Edinson Cavani - Man Utd, free
Alex Telles - Porto to Man Utd, £15.4m
Amad Diallo - Atalanta to Man Utd, £37.2m
Facundo Pellistri - Club Atletico Penarol to Man Utd
Ben Godfrey - Norwich to Everton, £20m
Theo Walcott - Everton to Southampton, loan
Raphinha - Rennes to Leeds, undisclosed
Robin Olsen - Roma to Everton, loan
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Chelsea to Fulham, loan
Rodrigo Vilca - Deportivo Muncipal to Newcastle, undisclosed
Joachim Andersen - Lyon to Fulham, loan
Michael Karbownik - Legia Warsaw to Brighton, undisclosed
Jakub Moder - Lech Poznan to Brighton, undisclosed
EFL
Chris Willock - Benfica to QPR, £750,000
Albert Adomah - Unattached to QPR
Jan Zamburek - Brentford to Shrewsbury, loan
Nathaniel-George - Crawley to Southend, undisclosed
Dan Ballard - Arsenal to Blackpool, loan
Isaac Olaofe - St Johnstone to Millwall, end of loan
Matt Miller - Newcastle Jets to Shrewsbury, loan
Jack Aitchison - Barnsley to Celtic, undisclosed
Tomas Esteves - Porto to Reading, loan
Riley McGree - Charlotte FC to Birmingham, loan
Josh Knight - Leicester to Wycombe, loan
Cafu - Olympiacos to Nottingham Forest, loan
Daníel Gretarsson - Aalesunds to Blackpool
Scotland
Bongani Zungu - Amiens to Rangers, loan with option to buy
Diego Laxalt - AC Milan to Celtic, loan
Marc McNulty - Reading to Dundee United, loan
Guy Melamed - Maccabi Netanya to St Johnstone, free
Daniel Finlayson - Rangers to St Mirren, loan with option to buy
Charlie Lakin - Birmingham to Ross County, loan
Josh Mullin - Livingston, free
Kyle Magennis - St Mirren to Hibernian, undisclosed
Bruce Anderson - Aberdeen to Ayr United, loan
John Robertson - St Johnstone to Forfar United, loan
Martin Rennie - Montrose, free
Greg Leigh - Aberdeen, free
Callum Yeats and Jayden Fairley - Hibernian to Stenhousemuir, loan
Anthony McDonald - Hearts to Cordoba
European
Chris Smalling - Man Utd to Roma, £18m
Tiemoue Bakayoko - Chelsea to Napoli, loan
Lucas Torreira - Arsenal to Atletico Madrid, loan
Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal to Hertha Berlin, loan
Ryan Sessegnon - Tottenham to Hoffenheim, loan
Davy Klaassen - Werder Bremen to Ajax, €14m
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - PSG to Bayern Munich
Douglas Costa - Juventus to Bayern Munich, loan
Justin Kluivert - Roma to RB Leipzig, loan
Ignacio Pussetto - Watford to Udinese, loan
Ruben Vinagre - Wolves to Olympiacos, loan
Kilian Ludewig - Barnsley to RB Salzburg, loan termination
Christoph Klarer - Southampton to Fortuna Dusseldorf, undisclosed
Guido Carrillo - Southampton to Elche, free
Federico Chiesa - Fiorentina to Juventus, loan with obligation to buy
Rachid Ghezzal - Leicester to Besiktas, loan
Michael Cuisance - Bayern Munich to Marseille, loan
Josh Cullen - West Ham to Anderlecht, undisclosed
Xande Silva - West Ham to Aris Thessaloniki, loan
Wesley Hoedt - Southampton to Lazio, loan
Sofiane Boufal - Southampton to Angers, free
Nuno Da Costa - Nottingham Forest to Royal Excel Mouscron, loan
Gerard Deulofeu - Watford to Udinese, loan
Aleix Garcia - Man City to Dinamo Bucharest, undisclosed
Sandro Ramirez - Everton to SD Huesca
Saido Berahino - Zulte Waregem to Sporting de Charleroi, loan
October 4
Premier League
Ibrahima Diallo - Brest to Southampton, £12m
Rayan Ait-Nouri - Angers to Wolves, loan
EFL
Alfa Semedo - Benfica to Reading, loan
Scotland
Jeandro Fuchs - Alaves to Dundee United, undisclosed
European
Diogo Dalot - Manchester United to AC Milan, loan
Moise Kean - Everton to PSG, loan
October 3
EFL
Vitaly Janelt - Vfl Bochum to Brentford, undisclosed
Calvin Miller - Celtic to Harrogate Town, free
European
Tiago Silva - Nottingham Forest to Olympiakos, undisclosed
Andreas Pereira - Manchester United to Lazio, loan
October 2
Premier League
Rhian Brewster - Liverpool to Sheffield United, £23.5m
Vladimir Coufal - Slavia Prague to West Ham, £5m
Wesley Fofana - Saint-Etienne to Leicester, £30m
EFL
Dylan Bahamboula - Unattached to Oldham
Dan Barlaser - Newcastle to Rotherham, undisclosed
Keanan Bennetts - Borussia Monchengladbach to Ipswich, loan
Macauley Bonne - Charlton to QPR, undisclosed
Viktor Gyokeres - Brighton to Swansea, loan
Isaac Hutchinson - Southend to Derby, undisclosed
Danny Rose - Mansfield Town to Northampton, undisclosed
Jon Russell - Chelsea to Accrington, loan
Scotland
Devante Cole - Doncaster to Motherwell, free
Jermaine Hylton - Motherwell to Ross County, undisclosed
European
Luis Suarez - Watford to Granada, £10m
October 1
Premier League
Andi Zeqiri - Lausanne Sport to Brighton, undisclosed
EFL
Jordan Gabriel - Nottingham Forest to Blackpool, loan
Marcus Maddison - Peterborough to Charlton, free
Rodrigo Riquelme - Atletico Madrid to Bournemouth, loan
Jake Taylor - Nottingham Forest to Scunthorpe, loan
Yoan Zouma - Bolton to Barrow, free
Emil Riis Jakobsen - Randers FC to Preston, undisclosed
European
Sergino Dest - Ajax to Barcelona, £19.2m