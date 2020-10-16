Summer Transfer Window 2020: Deadline Day 2, October and Deadline Day done deals

Keep track of all the latest done deals in England and Scotland, plus key moves from overseas...

Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and key moves across Europe, right here. You can see July, August and September's Done Deals here.

Fees include potential add-ons.

October 15

Premier League

Karlan Grant - Huddersfield to West Brom, £15m

EFL

Ellis Chapman - Lincoln to Cheltenham, free

Robbie Gotts - Leeds to Lincoln, loan

Florian Jozefzoon - Derby to Rotherham, loan

Colin Kazim-Richards - Unattached to Derby

Peter Kioso - Luton to Bolton, loan

George Lapslie - Charlton to Mansfield, loan

Joe Morrell - Bristol City to Luton, undisclosed

Erhun Oztumer - Charlton - Bristol Rovers, loan

European

Victor Moses - Chelsea to Spartak Moscow, loan

October 14

EFL

Charlie Kelman - Southend to QPR, undisclosed

Jack Young - Newcastle to Tranmere, loan

October 13

EFL

Ian Maatsen - Chelsea to Charlton, loan

Ryan Inniss - Crystal Palace to Charlton, undisclosed

George Boyd - Left Peterborough by mutual consent

Henry Burnett - Crawley, free

October 12

Premier League

Craig Dawson - Watford to West Ham, loan

EFL

Daryl Janmaat - Left Watford on a free transfer

Patrick Roberts - Man City to Middlesbrough, loan

Taylor Allen - Forest Green to Hednesford Town, loan

Ben Dempsey - Charlton to Woking, loan

Scottish Premiership

Sam Fisher - Dundee to Forfar Athletic, loan

October 10

EFL

Josh Bohui - NAC Breda to Colchester, free

Callum Brittain - MK Dons to Barnsley, undisclosed

Austin Samuels - Wolves to Bradford, loan

Nicholas Tsaroulla - Brentford to Crawley, free

Max Watters - Doncaster to Crawley, free

October 9

EFL

Omar Bogle - Cardiff to Charlton, free

Nathan Baxter - Chelsea to Accrington, loan

Michael Nottingham - Blackpool to Accrington, undisclosed

Mitch Clark - Leicester to Port Vale, loan

Sam Hughes - Leicester to Burton, loan

Will Keane - Unattached to Wigan, free

Hiram Boateng - MK Dons to Cambridge, loan

Cameron Jerome - Unattached to MK Dons

Kazaiah Sterling - Tottenham to Southend, loan

Women's Super League

Sophie Whitehouse - Unattached to Tottenham

October 8

EFL

Chris Gunter - Reading to Charlton, free

Courtney Baker-Richardson - Swansea to Barrow, free

Kyle Bennett - Bristol Rovers to Grimsby, loan

Tolaji Bola - Arsenal to Rochdale, loan

Ben Liddle - Middlesbrough to Bristol Rovers, undisclosed

Deyan Iliev - Arsenal to Shrewsbury, loan

Owen Windsor - West Brom to Grimsby, loan

October 7

European

Mario Gotze - Unattached to PSV Eindhoven, free

Timm Klose - Norwich to Basel, loan

October 6

EFL

Jack Aitchison - Barnsley to Stevenage, loan

Olatunji Akinola - West Ham to Leyton Orient, loan

Antonis Stergiakis - Slavia Sofia to Blackburn, undisclosed

European

Marko Grujic - Liverpool to Porto, loan

Halil Dervisoglu - Brentford to FC Twente, loan

October 5 - Deadline Day

5:29 A look back at all the drama throughout Deadline Day: the biggest moves, the deals that didn't happen and the best from our pundits...

Premier League

Thomas Partey - Atletico to Arsenal, £45m

Edinson Cavani - Man Utd, free

Alex Telles - Porto to Man Utd, £15.4m

Amad Diallo - Atalanta to Man Utd, £37.2m

Facundo Pellistri - Club Atletico Penarol to Man Utd

Ben Godfrey - Norwich to Everton, £20m

Theo Walcott - Everton to Southampton, loan

Raphinha - Rennes to Leeds, undisclosed

Robin Olsen - Roma to Everton, loan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Chelsea to Fulham, loan

Rodrigo Vilca - Deportivo Muncipal to Newcastle, undisclosed

Joachim Andersen - Lyon to Fulham, loan

Michael Karbownik - Legia Warsaw to Brighton, undisclosed

Jakub Moder - Lech Poznan to Brighton, undisclosed

EFL

Chris Willock - Benfica to QPR, £750,000

Albert Adomah - Unattached to QPR

Jan Zamburek - Brentford to Shrewsbury, loan

Nathaniel-George - Crawley to Southend, undisclosed

Dan Ballard - Arsenal to Blackpool, loan

Isaac Olaofe - St Johnstone to Millwall, end of loan

Matt Miller - Newcastle Jets to Shrewsbury, loan

Jack Aitchison - Barnsley to Celtic, undisclosed

Tomas Esteves - Porto to Reading, loan

Riley McGree - Charlotte FC to Birmingham, loan

Josh Knight - Leicester to Wycombe, loan

Cafu - Olympiacos to Nottingham Forest, loan

Daníel Gretarsson - Aalesunds to Blackpool

Scotland

Bongani Zungu - Amiens to Rangers, loan with option to buy

Diego Laxalt - AC Milan to Celtic, loan

Marc McNulty - Reading to Dundee United, loan

Guy Melamed - Maccabi Netanya to St Johnstone, free

Daniel Finlayson - Rangers to St Mirren, loan with option to buy

Charlie Lakin - Birmingham to Ross County, loan

Josh Mullin - Livingston, free

Kyle Magennis - St Mirren to Hibernian, undisclosed

Bruce Anderson - Aberdeen to Ayr United, loan

John Robertson - St Johnstone to Forfar United, loan

Martin Rennie - Montrose, free

Greg Leigh - Aberdeen, free

Callum Yeats and Jayden Fairley - Hibernian to Stenhousemuir, loan

Anthony McDonald - Hearts to Cordoba

European

Chris Smalling - Man Utd to Roma, £18m

Tiemoue Bakayoko - Chelsea to Napoli, loan

Lucas Torreira - Arsenal to Atletico Madrid, loan

Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal to Hertha Berlin, loan

Ryan Sessegnon - Tottenham to Hoffenheim, loan

Davy Klaassen - Werder Bremen to Ajax, €14m

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - PSG to Bayern Munich

Douglas Costa - Juventus to Bayern Munich, loan

Justin Kluivert - Roma to RB Leipzig, loan

Ignacio Pussetto - Watford to Udinese, loan

Ruben Vinagre - Wolves to Olympiacos, loan

Kilian Ludewig - Barnsley to RB Salzburg, loan termination

Christoph Klarer - Southampton to Fortuna Dusseldorf, undisclosed

Guido Carrillo - Southampton to Elche, free

Federico Chiesa - Fiorentina to Juventus, loan with obligation to buy

Rachid Ghezzal - Leicester to Besiktas, loan

Michael Cuisance - Bayern Munich to Marseille, loan

Josh Cullen - West Ham to Anderlecht, undisclosed

Xande Silva - West Ham to Aris Thessaloniki, loan

Wesley Hoedt - Southampton to Lazio, loan

Sofiane Boufal - Southampton to Angers, free

Nuno Da Costa - Nottingham Forest to Royal Excel Mouscron, loan

Gerard Deulofeu - Watford to Udinese, loan

Aleix Garcia - Man City to Dinamo Bucharest, undisclosed

Sandro Ramirez - Everton to SD Huesca

Saido Berahino - Zulte Waregem to Sporting de Charleroi, loan

October 4

Premier League

Ibrahima Diallo - Brest to Southampton, £12m

Rayan Ait-Nouri - Angers to Wolves, loan

EFL

Alfa Semedo - Benfica to Reading, loan

Scotland

Jeandro Fuchs - Alaves to Dundee United, undisclosed

European

Diogo Dalot - Manchester United to AC Milan, loan

Moise Kean - Everton to PSG, loan

October 3

EFL

Vitaly Janelt - Vfl Bochum to Brentford, undisclosed

Calvin Miller - Celtic to Harrogate Town, free

European

Tiago Silva - Nottingham Forest to Olympiakos, undisclosed

Andreas Pereira - Manchester United to Lazio, loan

October 2

Premier League

Rhian Brewster - Liverpool to Sheffield United, £23.5m

Vladimir Coufal - Slavia Prague to West Ham, £5m

Wesley Fofana - Saint-Etienne to Leicester, £30m

EFL

Dylan Bahamboula - Unattached to Oldham

Dan Barlaser - Newcastle to Rotherham, undisclosed

Keanan Bennetts - Borussia Monchengladbach to Ipswich, loan

Macauley Bonne - Charlton to QPR, undisclosed

Viktor Gyokeres - Brighton to Swansea, loan

Isaac Hutchinson - Southend to Derby, undisclosed

Danny Rose - Mansfield Town to Northampton, undisclosed

Jon Russell - Chelsea to Accrington, loan

Scotland

Devante Cole - Doncaster to Motherwell, free

Jermaine Hylton - Motherwell to Ross County, undisclosed

European

Luis Suarez - Watford to Granada, £10m

October 1

Premier League

Andi Zeqiri - Lausanne Sport to Brighton, undisclosed

EFL

Jordan Gabriel - Nottingham Forest to Blackpool, loan

Marcus Maddison - Peterborough to Charlton, free

Rodrigo Riquelme - Atletico Madrid to Bournemouth, loan

Jake Taylor - Nottingham Forest to Scunthorpe, loan

Yoan Zouma - Bolton to Barrow, free

Emil Riis Jakobsen - Randers FC to Preston, undisclosed

European

Sergino Dest - Ajax to Barcelona, £19.2m