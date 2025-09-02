Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle among transfer window winners of Premier League clubs rated by Sky Sports readers
Sky Sports audience rates every Premier League club's summer transfer window; Liverpool rank highest with Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Wolves at the bottom; Man Utd, Man City and Aston Villa rated average with Arsenal, Sunderland, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham among top performers
Tuesday 2 September 2025 15:14, UK
We asked you to rate every Premier League club's summer transfer window - and here are the results!
Arsenal's spending reached £257m in an unprecedented summer for the club, ending with an eighth signing in defender Piero Hincapie and a host of outgoings on a busy Deadline Day, to earn praise from Sky Sports readers.
Aston Villa completed the Deadline Day signings of Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott and Victor Lindelof to provide Unai Emery with some much-needed reinforcements, but it wasn't enough to satisfy our readers!
Bournemouth earned £202.5m by selling defenders Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez plus forward Dango Ouattara. The Cherries brought in defensive reinforcements on Deadline Day in Veljko Milosavljevic and Alex Jimenez, taking their spending to £136.7m to earn a positive rating.
Brighton had a quiet window by their standards which is reflected in the verdict of the Sky Sports readers. Perhaps their best piece of business was holding onto Carlos Baleba, who Manchester United were interested in.
The Premier League newcomers Burnley forked out almost £100m on 14 new signings to boost their survival hopes, spending a combined £43m on Chelsea duo Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja. Will it pay off?
This vote may continue to change in the coming hours, teetering between a poor or average window after Marc Guehi's move to Liverpool fell through late on Deadline Day. There will be some Crystal Palace fans who are delighted that he stayed and others who felt the club should have cashed in.
David Moyes spent most of the summer desperate for signings and the additions of Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have already started paying off in the Premier League, with over 70 per cent of readers approving their business, the most overwhelming result of any club.
Fulham left it late to sign striker Kevin in a club-record deal of £34.6m from Shakhtar Donetsk and force through a loan move for Bayern MunichforwardJonah Kusi-Asare, but it was still an underwhelming summer for Marco Silva's side.
Leeds spent over £100m on the likes of Jaka Bijol, Anton Stach, Lucas Perri, Noah Okafor and James Justin, but barely brought in a penny as they look to survive in the Premier League. It's left Sky Sports readers largely undecided on whether their window was just average or poor.
Newcastle endured a testing summer, but finished by selling Alexander Isak for a British record fee after spending a club-record £69m on striker Nick Woltemade and then landing Yoane Wissa in the final 30 seconds of Deadline Day.
Added to the signings of Anthony Elanga, Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey, Eddie Howe's side have produced a positive result.
Relationships were strained at Forest this summer before the club ramped up their transfer business in the final days of the window, signing six players in two weeks to seal the approval of Sky Sports readers.
Wolves are the fourth Premier League club to receive the lowest score after seeing their best players Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait Nouri depart. However, it could have been worse, having managed to keep striker Jorgen Strand Larsen amid interest from Newcastle.