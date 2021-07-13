Transfer news: Six Euro 2020 stars who could sign for Premier League clubs

As the build-up to the new season continues following the conclusion of Euro 2020, which players who impressed at the tournament might have caught the eye of Premier League clubs?

Jadon Sancho is closing in on a £73 move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, but there are several names that have been thrust into the spotlight after impressing over the past month and increasing their value.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Sky Sports looks at six players who may be transfer targets for English top-flight clubs having put themselves in the shop window.

Mikkel Damsgaard

Having already scored a fine goal in Denmark's 4-1 group-stage victory over Russia, Damsgaard then put them ahead in the semi-final against England with a stunning free-kick.

The Sampdoria forward, who turned 21 during the Euros, has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham.

Danish journalist Carsten Werge told Sky Sports: "He's our biggest talent since Michael Laudrup but you shouldn't put too much pressure on him as he's only just turned 21. He's a player who is still developing."

European heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus are ready to battle the Premier League pair for his signature, according to The Sun.

Jeremy Doku

While the 19-year-old Belgium and Rennes forward featured only twice at the tournament, he impressed in both games, against Finland in the group stage and Italy in the quarter-finals.

Kevin De Bruyne has said of his compatriot: "He is nimble, fast and he can dribble. Of course, he sometimes makes a mistake, but who doesn't? He is a diamond in the rough."

In 2018, when a 16-year-old, Doku spoke personally with Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard as he toured the club's training facilities.

The player's father told Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that Klopp saw his son as a long term replacement for Sadio Mane.

But Doku turned down offers from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in favour of moving to Anderlecht - and Rennes have reportedly placed a €100 million price tag on the winger.

8 - Jéremy Doku completed eight dribbles against Italy, a record for a teenager since we have full data for the World Cup (1966+) and EUROs (1980+). Mesmerising. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/29oWdkr1Hh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2021

Denzel Dumfries

Full-back Dumfries, 25, made a notable impact in Holland's campaign, particularly early on as he showed his eye for goal. The PSV Eindhoven man headed the winner when the Dutch beat Ukraine 3-2 in their opening match, then netted again in their second game, the 2-0 win against Austria.

After failing to score in his first 19 international matches for Netherlands, Dumfries became just the second Oranje player to net in his first two appearances at the EUROs, after Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2004.

Everton - who are on the hunt for a long-term successor to Seamus Coleman this summer - are said to have an interest, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf. Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport claim Inter Milan are also monitoring the situation.

Dumfries is out of contract in June 2023 but has a €15million release clause.

PSV manager Roger Schmidt has admitted he does not expect him to return for pre-season training, telling Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: "I no longer expect them to return to [our training ground] De Herdgang.

"It was already clear after last season that they wanted to take a step abroad. I still expect that. If there is no transfer, we will look at it again."

Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli's eye-catching contribution for eventual champions Italy included scoring twice against Switzerland in the group stage.

The 23-year-old midfielder, currently with Sassuolo, is being linked with Arsenal, as well as Juventus.

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol said: "Arsenal want to sign Locatelli and are willing to pay €40m (£34.2m) for him. But those close to the player say he wants Champions League football and would prefer a move to Juventus from Sassuolo."

Pedri

Pedri's own-goal against Croatia in the last 16 was Spain's first-ever in the European Championship and came at a distance of 49 yards, the first own goal ever scored from outside the box in EURO history.

But he had a far more significant impact on his country's run to the semi-finals. The midfield maestro became the first European player in major tournament history (World Cup/EUROs) to start as many as six such matches at the age of 18 or under.

The Barcelona midfielder earned the young player of the tournament award for his efforts for a Spain outfit who bowed out in the last four.

Pedri played all but one minute of the campaign, produced 348 passes into the opposition half - more than any other player at the tournament - and registered a pass completion percentage of 92.3.

Liverpool have registered their interest with Pedri's representatives, according to the Mirror, and while the youngster's current deal runs until 2022 - with the option of two further years - an improved contract with a prohibitive reported £350m release clause has not yet been rubberstamped.

Patrick Schick

The Czech Republic's Schick scored five times at the tournament to end up as joint top-scorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The most memorable goal among them was the sensational effort the 25-year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker hit from near the halfway line against Scotland, the second of a brace in a 2-0 win.

At 49.7 yards, Schick's second goal at Hampden Park was the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championship (since 1980).

Gazzetta Dello Sport have credited Everton with interest.

