Transfer news: January transfer window 2022: Premier League ins and outs

The January transfer window runs from January 1 to 31; follow latest with Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app

Friday 10 December 2021 12:20, UK

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2022 January transfer window, which opens on January 1 until January 31.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Arsenal

In

None

Out

None

Aston Villa

In

None

Out

None

Brentford

In

None

Out

None

Brighton

In

None

Out

None

Burnley

In

None

Out

None

Chelsea

In

None

Out

None

Crystal Palace

In

None

Out

None

Everton

In

None

Out

None

Leeds

In

None

Out

None

Leicester

In

None

Out

None

Liverpool

In

None

Out

None

Manchester City

In

None

Out

None

Manchester United

In

None

Out

None

Newcastle

In

None

Out

None

Norwich

In

None

Out

None

Southampton

In

None

Out

None

Tottenham

In

None

Out

None

Watford

In

None

Out

None

West Ham United

In

None

Out

None

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

None

Out

None

