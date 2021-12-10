Transfer news: January transfer window 2022: Premier League ins and outs

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2022 January transfer window, which opens on January 1 until January 31.
Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.
Fees include potential add-ons.
Arsenal
In
None
Out
None
Aston Villa
In
None
Out
None
Brentford
In
None
Out
None
Brighton
In
None
Out
None
Burnley
In
None
Out
None
Chelsea
In
None
Out
None
Crystal Palace
In
None
Out
None
Everton
In
None
Out
None
Leeds
In
None
Out
None
Leicester
In
None
Out
None
Liverpool
In
None
Out
None
Manchester City
In
None
Out
None
Manchester United
In
None
Out
None
Newcastle
In
None
Out
None
Norwich
In
None
Out
None
Southampton
In
None
Out
None
Tottenham
In
None
Out
None
Watford
In
None
Out
None
West Ham United
In
None
Out
None
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
None
Out
None