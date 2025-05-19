Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2025 | Premier League ins, outs and confirmed deals
The Premier League transfer window will open and close twice this summer, with the high-profile departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne and Dean Huijsen already announced.
Due to an exceptional registration period for the expanded Club World Cup, the transfer window will open early between Sunday June 1 and Tuesday June 10.
It will then open again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.
All Premier League clubs will be free to do business during the earlier window, not just Chelsea and Manchester City, who are participating in the Club World Cup.
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2025 summer transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
Arsenal transfers
In
-
Out
-
Aston Villa transfers
In
Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa
Out
-
Bournemouth transfers
In
Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient
Out
Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m
Brentford transfers
In
Out
Ben Mee - released
Brighton transfers
In
Tom Watson - Sunderland, £10m
Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, undisclosed
Out
-
Burnley transfers
In
-
Out
-
Chelsea transfers
In
Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m
Out
-
Crystal Palace transfers
In
-
Out
Joel Ward - released
Everton transfers
In
-
Out
Ashley Young - released
Asmir Begovic - released
Joao Virginia - released
Fulham transfers
In
-
Out
-
Leeds transfers
In
-
Out
Josuha Guilavogui - released
Liverpool transfers
In
Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia, £29m
Out
Trent Alexander-Arnold - released
Manchester City transfers
In
-
Out
Kevin De Bruyne - released
Manchester United transfers
In
-
Out
-
Newcastle United transfers
In
-
Out
-
Nottingham Forest transfers
In
-
Out
-
Tottenham Hotspur transfers
In
Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split
Out
-
West Ham transfers
In
-
Out
Aaron Cresswell - released
Lukasz Fabianski - released
Vladimir Coufal - released
Danny Ings - released
Wolves transfers
In
-
Out
-
