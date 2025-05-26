Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2025 | Premier League ins, outs and confirmed deals

The Premier League transfer window will open and close twice this summer, with the high-profile departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne and Dean Huijsen already announced.

Due to an exceptional registration period for the expanded Club World Cup, the transfer window will open early between Sunday June 1 and Tuesday June 10.

It will then open again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.

All Premier League clubs will be free to do business during the earlier window, not just Chelsea and Manchester City, who are participating in the Club World Cup.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2025 summer transfer window.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

-

Out

-

In

Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa

Out

-

In

Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient

Out

Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m

Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth

In

Out

Ben Mee - released

In

Tom Watson - Sunderland, £10m

Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, undisclosed

Out

-

In

Bashir Humphrey - Chelsea

Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth

Marcus Edwards - Burnley

Out

-

In

Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m

Out

Bashir Humphrey - Burnley

In

-

Out

Joel Ward - released

In

-

Out

Abdoulaye Doucoure - released

Ashley Young - released

Asmir Begovic - released

Joao Virginia - released

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

Josuha Guilavogui - released

In

Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia, £29m

Out

Trent Alexander-Arnold - released

In

-

Out

Kevin De Bruyne - released

In

-

Out

Christian Eirksen - released

Jonny Evans - released

Victor Lindelof - released

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

Jack Perkins - Northampton

In

Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split

Out

-

In

-

Out

Aaron Cresswell - released

Lukasz Fabianski - released

Vladimir Coufal - released

Danny Ings - released

In

-

Out

-

