Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2025 | Premier League ins, outs and confirmed deals

The Premier League transfer window will open and close twice this summer, with the high-profile departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne and Dean Huijsen already announced.

Due to an exceptional registration period for the expanded Club World Cup, the transfer window is open early between Sunday June 1 and Tuesday June 10.

It will then open again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.

All Premier League clubs will be free to do business during the earlier window, not just Chelsea and Manchester City, who are participating in the Club World Cup.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2025 summer transfer window.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

-

Out

Jorginho - released

Neto - Bournemouth, end of loan

Raheem Sterling - Chelsea, end of loan

Kieran Tierney - Celtic

In

Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa

Out

Robin Olsen - released

In

Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient

Neto - Arsenal, end of loan

Out

Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m

Jaidon Anthony - Burnley, undisclosed

In

Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, undisclosed

Romelle Donovan - Birmingham, undisclosed

Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m

Out

Ben Mee - released

Ben Winterbottom - released

In

Tom Watson - Sunderland, £10m

Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, undisclosed

Out

-

In

Bashir Humphrey - Chelsea, undisclosed

Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, undisclosed

Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, undisclosed

Zian Flemming - Millwall, undisclosed

Out

Nathan Redmond - released

Jonjo Shelvey - released

Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, end of loan

In

Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m

Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m

Dario Essugo - Sporting, undisclosed

Raheem Sterling - Arsenal, end of loan

Out

Bashir Humphrey - Burnley

In

-

Out

Joel Ward - released

Jeffrey Schlupp - released

In

Charly Alcaraz - Flamengo, £12.6m

Out

Abdoulaye Doucoure - released

Ashley Young - released

Asmir Begovic - released

Joao Virginia - released

Jack Harrison - Leeds, end of loan

Jesper Lindstrom - Napoli, end of loan

Orel Mangala - Lyon, end of loan

Armando Broja - Chelsea, end of loan

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

Josuha Guilavogui - released

In

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m

Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia, £29m

Out

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Real Madrid, £10m

Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m

In

-

Out

Kevin De Bruyne - released

Jacob Wright - Norwich, undisclosed

In

Matheus Cunha - Wolves, £62.5m

Out

Christian Eriksen - released

Jonny Evans - released

Victor Lindelof - released

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

Jack Perkins - Northampton

In

Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m

Out

-

In

Kevin Danso - RC Lens, £20.9m

Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split

Out

Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, end of loan

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Marseille, £17m

Fraser Forster - released

Sergio Reguilon - released

Alfie Whiteman - released

Will Andiyapan - released

Archie Baptiste - released

Jahziah Linton - released

Maxwell McKnight - released

Max Robson - released

Jaden Williams - released

Elliot Krasniqi - released

Timi Adekunle - released

Dante Orr - released

Charlie Warren - released

In

-

Out

Aaron Cresswell - released

Lukasz Fabianski - released

Vladimir Coufal - released

Danny Ings - released

Kamarai Swyer - released

In

-

Out

Matheus Cunha - Man Utd, £62.5m

Pablo Sarabia - released

Remember, you can follow all the latest deals, news and rumours ahead of the summer transfer window's opening on the 'Transfers' section of the Sky Sports app, while the latest gossip and news will be in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Looking for news about YOUR club? Find dedicated transfer pages for EVERY Premier League team.