Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2025 | Premier League ins, outs and confirmed deals

Wednesday 4 June 2025 21:01, UK
The Premier League transfer window will open and close twice this summer, with the high-profile departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne and Dean Huijsen already announced.
Due to an exceptional registration period for the expanded Club World Cup, the transfer window is open early between Sunday June 1 and Tuesday June 10.
It will then open again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.
All Premier League clubs will be free to do business during the earlier window, not just Chelsea and Manchester City, who are participating in the Club World Cup.
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2025 summer transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
Arsenal transfers
In
-
Out
Jorginho - released
Neto - Bournemouth, end of loan
Raheem Sterling - Chelsea, end of loan
Kieran Tierney - Celtic
Aston Villa transfers
In
Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa
Out
Robin Olsen - released
Bournemouth transfers
In
Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient
Neto - Arsenal, end of loan
Out
Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m
Jaidon Anthony - Burnley, undisclosed
Brentford transfers
In
Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, undisclosed
Romelle Donovan - Birmingham, undisclosed
Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m
Out
Ben Mee - released
Ben Winterbottom - released
Brighton transfers
In
Tom Watson - Sunderland, £10m
Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, undisclosed
Out
-
Burnley transfers
In
Bashir Humphrey - Chelsea, undisclosed
Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, undisclosed
Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, undisclosed
Zian Flemming - Millwall, undisclosed
Out
Nathan Redmond - released
Jonjo Shelvey - released
Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, end of loan
Chelsea transfers
In
Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m
Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m
Dario Essugo - Sporting, undisclosed
Raheem Sterling - Arsenal, end of loan
Out
Bashir Humphrey - Burnley
Crystal Palace transfers
In
-
Out
Joel Ward - released
Jeffrey Schlupp - released
Everton transfers
In
Charly Alcaraz - Flamengo, £12.6m
Out
Abdoulaye Doucoure - released
Ashley Young - released
Asmir Begovic - released
Joao Virginia - released
Jack Harrison - Leeds, end of loan
Jesper Lindstrom - Napoli, end of loan
Orel Mangala - Lyon, end of loan
Armando Broja - Chelsea, end of loan
Fulham transfers
In
-
Out
-
Leeds transfers
In
-
Out
Josuha Guilavogui - released
Liverpool transfers
In
Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m
Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia, £29m
Out
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Real Madrid, £10m
Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m
Manchester City transfers
In
-
Out
Kevin De Bruyne - released
Jacob Wright - Norwich, undisclosed
Manchester United transfers
In
Matheus Cunha - Wolves, £62.5m
Out
Christian Eriksen - released
Jonny Evans - released
Victor Lindelof - released
Newcastle United transfers
In
-
Out
-
Nottingham Forest transfers
In
-
Out
Jack Perkins - Northampton
Sunderland transfers
In
Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m
Out
-
Tottenham Hotspur transfers
In
Kevin Danso - RC Lens, £20.9m
Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split
Out
Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, end of loan
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Marseille, £17m
Fraser Forster - released
Sergio Reguilon - released
Alfie Whiteman - released
Will Andiyapan - released
Archie Baptiste - released
Jahziah Linton - released
Maxwell McKnight - released
Max Robson - released
Jaden Williams - released
Elliot Krasniqi - released
Timi Adekunle - released
Dante Orr - released
Charlie Warren - released
West Ham transfers
In
-
Out
Aaron Cresswell - released
Lukasz Fabianski - released
Vladimir Coufal - released
Danny Ings - released
Kamarai Swyer - released
Wolves transfers
In
-
Out
Matheus Cunha - Man Utd, £62.5m
Pablo Sarabia - released
