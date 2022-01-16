AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.
Sky Sports to show AFCON live
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.
Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.
Monday at AFCON
Group A concludes on Monday. Cape Verde will face Cameroon in their final game of the group stage. A 1-0 win over Ethiopia in their first game was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso, which sees the 'Blue Sharks' sitting third in the standings.
The four best third-place finishers from the competition's six groups advance to the knockout stage though, so Cape Verde could still reach the round of 16 even if they lose against Cameroon in Yaounde. The Africa Cup of Nations hosts have already qualified for the next stage having won both of their Group A games so far.
Antonio Conceicao said on Sunday that his side want to maintain "confidence high" and will aim for the win against Cape Verde. The Cameroon head coach said: "Our philosophy ahead of the match is to win, which is the most important. We will try to play good football and to win. We want to maintain our confidence high for the remaining of the tournament.
"We are only focused on the match because we are facing a complicated opponent, a team with the ambition of reaching the knockout stage, so we know we will have to perform to our best.
"Of course, we could introduce some changes within the team, but it will be only a technical decision not just to give some rest to our players because in football there cannot be any relaxation."
Burkina Faso take on Ethiopia in the other Group A fixture at the same kick-off time of 4pm at the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam.
AFCON 2021 groups
Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia
Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe
Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco
Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan
Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone
Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia
AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results
Sunday January 9
Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
Monday January 10
Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
Tuesday January 11
Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Wednesday January 12
Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
Thursday January 13
Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
Friday January 14
Group B: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Group B: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Group C: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Group C: Gabon 1-1 Ghana
Saturday January 15
Group D: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
Sunday January 16
Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali
Group E: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Group F: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Group E: Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Monday January 17
Group A: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Tuesday January 18
Group B: Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Group B: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Mix
Wednesday January 19
Group D: Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Mix
Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Thursday January 20
Group E: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Group E: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Group F: Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Arena
Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results
Sunday January 23
Game 1: Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Game 2: Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Mix
Monday January 24
Game 3: Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Game 4: Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday January 25
Game 5: Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third-place, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Game 6: Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Wednesday January 26
Game 7: Group E winner vs Group D runner-up, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Game 8: Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results
Saturday January 29
Quarter-final 1: Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports
Quarter-final 2: Round-of-16 game 1 winner vs Round-of-16 game 2 winner, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday January 30
Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures and results
Wednesday February 2
Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports
Thursday February 3
Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
AFCON 2021 third-place match
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
AFCON 2021 final
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports