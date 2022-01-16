AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.

Monday at AFCON

Group A concludes on Monday. Cape Verde will face Cameroon in their final game of the group stage. A 1-0 win over Ethiopia in their first game was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso, which sees the 'Blue Sharks' sitting third in the standings.

The four best third-place finishers from the competition's six groups advance to the knockout stage though, so Cape Verde could still reach the round of 16 even if they lose against Cameroon in Yaounde. The Africa Cup of Nations hosts have already qualified for the next stage having won both of their Group A games so far.

Antonio Conceicao said on Sunday that his side want to maintain "confidence high" and will aim for the win against Cape Verde. The Cameroon head coach said: "Our philosophy ahead of the match is to win, which is the most important. We will try to play good football and to win. We want to maintain our confidence high for the remaining of the tournament.

"We are only focused on the match because we are facing a complicated opponent, a team with the ambition of reaching the knockout stage, so we know we will have to perform to our best.

"Of course, we could introduce some changes within the team, but it will be only a technical decision not just to give some rest to our players because in football there cannot be any relaxation."

Burkina Faso take on Ethiopia in the other Group A fixture at the same kick-off time of 4pm at the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam.

AFCON 2021 groups

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results

Sunday January 9

Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday January 10

Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday January 11

Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday January 12

Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali

Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Thursday January 13

Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Friday January 14

Group B: Senegal 0-0 Guinea

Group B: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

Group C: Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Group C: Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Saturday January 15

Group D: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan

Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

Sunday January 16

Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali

Group E: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone

Group F: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania

Group E: Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Monday January 17

Group A: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Tuesday January 18

Group B: Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group B: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group C: Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Wednesday January 19

Group D: Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday January 20

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group E: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group F: Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 2: Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Monday January 24

Game 3: Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 4: Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third-place, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 6: Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Group E winner vs Group D runner-up, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 8: Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports

Quarter-final 2: Round-of-16 game 1 winner vs Round-of-16 game 2 winner, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures and results

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 final

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports