AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.
Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.
Sadio Mane is set to be available for Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea, according to reports.
The Liverpool forward received treatment after a collision with the Cape Verde goalkeeper during Tuesday's last-16 win and played on despite appearing to be initially knocked out.
But after scoring the opening goal, the 29-year-old lay down on the pitch holding his head and had to be helped off and eventually substituted.
Reports in Africa say that the Senegal team doctor is confident there was no concussion and that he should be fit to play on Sunday.
The Senegal Football Federation put pictures on social media of the Liverpool man on an exercise bike on Thursday with the caption "Sadio is in good shape".
Brain injury charity Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs accused Senegal of putting the result ahead of Mane's safety, but he looks set to be involved.
Mane is a key part of Senegal's ambition of winning a first Africa Cup of Nations and his inclusion will make his side heavy favourites against Equatorial Guinea.
Equatorial Guinea, who finished fourth in the 2015 edition of the tournament, made it to the last eight with a penalty shoot-out win over Mali in the last 16.
Mane's Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah will spearhead Egypt in Sunday's other quarter-final as they take on Morocco.
Salah, who was part of the Pharaohs side that failed on home soil in 2017, said winning the tournament would mean more than the Premier League or Champions League titles he has lifted with Liverpool.
"It's my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me would be completely different, would be the closest one to my heart," he said in a press conference.
"We were close before to win this African Cup, we gave it everything but we were not lucky to win it but it's OK.
"Now we are here in the new one, we have to fight for it, we have to give everything to win it, and I'm sure the players have the same feeling."
Morocco have not got past the last eight of the tournament since they finished runners-up in 2004.
AFCON 2021 groups
Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia
Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe
Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco
Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan
Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone
Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia
AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results
Sunday January 9
Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
Monday January 10
Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
Tuesday January 11
Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Wednesday January 12
Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
Thursday January 13
Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
Friday January 14
Group B: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Group B: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Group C: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Group C: Gabon 1-1 Ghana
Saturday January 15
Group D: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
Sunday January 16
Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali
Group E: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Group F: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Group E: Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Monday January 17
Group A: Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon
Tuesday January 18
Group B: Malawi 0-0 Senegal
Group B: Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea
Group C: Gabon 2-2 Morocco
Group C: Ghana 2-3 Comoros
Wednesday January 19
Group D: Egypt 1-0 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria
Thursday January 20
Group E: Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria
Group E: Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Group F: Gambia 1-0 Tunisia
Group F: Mali 2-0 Mauritania
AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results
Sunday January 23
Game 1: Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon (Burkina win 7-6 on penalties)
Game 2: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia
Monday January 24
Game 3: Guinea 0-1 Gambia
Game 4: Cameroon 2-1 Comoros
Tuesday January 25
Game 5: Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde
Game 6: Morocco 2-1 Malawi
Wednesday January 26
Game 7: Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (Egypt win 5-4 on penalties)
Game 8: Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea (Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on penalties)
AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results
Saturday January 29
Quarter-final 1: Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia
Sunday January 30
Quarter-final 3: Egypt vs Morocco, 3pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures and results
Wednesday February 2
Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League and SS Mix
Thursday February 3
Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football and SS Mix
AFCON 2021 third-place match
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
AFCON 2021 final
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football