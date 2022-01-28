AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

AFCON 2021 continues on Sunday January 29 when Egypt play Morocco and Senegal take on Equatorial Guinea in quarter-finals; all 52 games throughout the competition are being shown live across Sky Sports; tournament concludes with the final on Sunday February 6

Saturday 29 January 2022 23:44, UK

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.

Sunday at AFCON

Sadio Mane is set to be available for Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea, according to reports.

The Liverpool forward received treatment after a collision with the Cape Verde goalkeeper during Tuesday's last-16 win and played on despite appearing to be initially knocked out.

But after scoring the opening goal, the 29-year-old lay down on the pitch holding his head and had to be helped off and eventually substituted.

Reports in Africa say that the Senegal team doctor is confident there was no concussion and that he should be fit to play on Sunday.

The Senegal Football Federation put pictures on social media of the Liverpool man on an exercise bike on Thursday with the caption "Sadio is in good shape".

Brain injury charity Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs accused Senegal of putting the result ahead of Mane's safety, but he looks set to be involved.

Mane is a key part of Senegal's ambition of winning a first Africa Cup of Nations and his inclusion will make his side heavy favourites against Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea, who finished fourth in the 2015 edition of the tournament, made it to the last eight with a penalty shoot-out win over Mali in the last 16.

Mane's Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah will spearhead Egypt in Sunday's other quarter-final as they take on Morocco.

Salah, who was part of the Pharaohs side that failed on home soil in 2017, said winning the tournament would mean more than the Premier League or Champions League titles he has lifted with Liverpool.

"It's my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me would be completely different, would be the closest one to my heart," he said in a press conference.

"We were close before to win this African Cup, we gave it everything but we were not lucky to win it but it's OK.

"Now we are here in the new one, we have to fight for it, we have to give everything to win it, and I'm sure the players have the same feeling."

Morocco have not got past the last eight of the tournament since they finished runners-up in 2004.

AFCON 2021 groups

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results

Sunday January 9

Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday January 10

Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday January 11

Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday January 12

Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Thursday January 13

Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Friday January 14

Group B: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Group B: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Group C: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Group C: Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Saturday January 15

Group D: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

Sunday January 16

Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali
Group E: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Group F: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Group E: Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Monday January 17

Group A: Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon

Tuesday January 18

Group B: Malawi 0-0 Senegal
Group B: Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea
Group C: Gabon 2-2 Morocco
Group C: Ghana 2-3 Comoros

Wednesday January 19

Group D: Egypt 1-0 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Thursday January 20

Group E: Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria
Group E: Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Group F: Gambia 1-0 Tunisia
Group F: Mali 2-0 Mauritania

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon (Burkina win 7-6 on penalties)
Game 2: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia

Monday January 24

Game 3: Guinea 0-1 Gambia
Game 4: Cameroon 2-1 Comoros

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde
Game 6: Morocco 2-1 Malawi

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (Egypt win 5-4 on penalties)
Game 8: Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea (Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on penalties)

AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Egypt vs Morocco, 3pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures and results

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League and SS Mix

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football and SS Mix

AFCON 2021 third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

AFCON 2021 final

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

