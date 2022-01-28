AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.
Sky Sports to show AFCON live
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.
Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.
Saturday at AFCON
And then there were eight.
Head coach Tom Saintfiet insists Gambia have no intention of letting their Africa Cup of Nations dream end ahead of their last-eight clash with Cameroon.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Diaz, Guimaraes, Aubameyang
- Papers: Pogba's Man Utd future hinges on Rangnick
- Toney apologises for social media video
- It's on! Fury to fight Whyte in WBC title clash
- Australian Open: Barty wins opening set vs Collins in women's final LIVE!
- Liverpool favourites for Diaz | Player prefers Klopp's side over Spurs
- Derby County's debts believed to be over £60m
- Lampard leading candidate after Everton interviews
- Story of the Walk-On: Adrian Lewis
- Transfer Talk
Live AFCON
The Scorpions have enjoyed a thrilling debut and face the hosts in the first quarter-final at the Douala Stadium on Saturday.
They beat Guinea 1-0 on Monday to set up a showdown with Cameroon, holding on after Yusupha Njie's late red card to go through.
Saintfiet, who has also managed Trinidad and Tobago, Togo and Malawi, is now eyeing another shock as Gambia look to reach the last four.
"It's already fantastic to be in the African top eight, but when you're there it's because you deserve it," the Belgian told CAFOnline.com.
"We do not want our dream to end even if it is Cameroon, a great team and in addition, it is the host country.
"It is fantastic what is happening to us. I don't know if people remember that we started from the preliminaries against Djibouti.
"Then we qualified by finishing in first place in our group against Gabon, DR Congo and Angola, teams ranked higher than us. Here, we beat Mauritania and Tunisia (1-0) and drew against Mali (1-1), it's exceptional. Currently, we are
in the quarter-finals after eliminating Guinea, it is simply a dream.
"We want to win this quarter-final. We know it won't be easy. Against Cameroon, all the players are available, it can help to get a good result. Cameroon are big favourites, we have to relax and play our football.
"We worked well for three-and-a-half years, we created a group that knows our strategy, that pulls in the same direction. Everyone understands our way of working, the players, the staff, the Federation and the supporters. I'm really very proud."
Burkina Faso face Tunisia in Saturday's other quarter-final at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.
Live AFCON
Mondher Kebaier's Tunisia scraped into the knockout stage from their group but then produced the upset of the last 16 to beat Nigeria.
It is the first meeting between the sides since the 2017 quarter-finals, when Burkina Faso won 2-0.
AFCON 2021 groups
Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia
Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe
Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco
Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan
Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone
Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia
AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results
AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results
Sunday January 9
Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
Monday January 10
Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
Tuesday January 11
Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Wednesday January 12
Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
Thursday January 13
Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
Friday January 14
Group B: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Group B: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Group C: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Group C: Gabon 1-1 Ghana
Saturday January 15
Group D: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
Sunday January 16
Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali
Group E: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Group F: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Group E: Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Monday January 17
Group A: Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon
Tuesday January 18
Group B: Malawi 0-0 Senegal
Group B: Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea
Group C: Gabon 2-2 Morocco
Group C: Ghana 2-3 Comoros
Wednesday January 19
Group D: Egypt 1-0 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria
Thursday January 20
Group E: Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria
Group E: Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Group F: Gambia 1-0 Tunisia
Group F: Mali 2-0 Mauritania
AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results
Sunday January 23
Game 1: Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon (Burkina win 7-6 on penalties)
Game 2: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia
Monday January 24
Game 3: Guinea 0-1 Gambia
Game 4: Cameroon 2-1 Comoros
Tuesday January 25
Game 5: Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde
Game 6: Morocco 2-1 Malawi
Wednesday January 26
Game 7: Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (Egypt win 5-4 on penalties)
Game 8: Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea (Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on penalties)
AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results
Saturday January 29
Quarter-final 1: Gambia vs Cameroon, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday January 30
Quarter-final 3: Egypt vs Morocco, 3pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures and results
Wednesday February 2
Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports
Thursday February 3
Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
AFCON 2021 third-place match
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
AFCON 2021 final
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports