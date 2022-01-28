AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.

Saturday at AFCON

And then there were eight.

Head coach Tom Saintfiet insists Gambia have no intention of letting their Africa Cup of Nations dream end ahead of their last-eight clash with Cameroon.

The Scorpions have enjoyed a thrilling debut and face the hosts in the first quarter-final at the Douala Stadium on Saturday.

They beat Guinea 1-0 on Monday to set up a showdown with Cameroon, holding on after Yusupha Njie's late red card to go through.

Saintfiet, who has also managed Trinidad and Tobago, Togo and Malawi, is now eyeing another shock as Gambia look to reach the last four.

"It's already fantastic to be in the African top eight, but when you're there it's because you deserve it," the Belgian told CAFOnline.com.

"We do not want our dream to end even if it is Cameroon, a great team and in addition, it is the host country.

"It is fantastic what is happening to us. I don't know if people remember that we started from the preliminaries against Djibouti.

"Then we qualified by finishing in first place in our group against Gabon, DR Congo and Angola, teams ranked higher than us. Here, we beat Mauritania and Tunisia (1-0) and drew against Mali (1-1), it's exceptional. Currently, we are

in the quarter-finals after eliminating Guinea, it is simply a dream.

"We want to win this quarter-final. We know it won't be easy. Against Cameroon, all the players are available, it can help to get a good result. Cameroon are big favourites, we have to relax and play our football.

"We worked well for three-and-a-half years, we created a group that knows our strategy, that pulls in the same direction. Everyone understands our way of working, the players, the staff, the Federation and the supporters. I'm really very proud."

Burkina Faso face Tunisia in Saturday's other quarter-final at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.

Mondher Kebaier's Tunisia scraped into the knockout stage from their group but then produced the upset of the last 16 to beat Nigeria.

It is the first meeting between the sides since the 2017 quarter-finals, when Burkina Faso won 2-0.

AFCON 2021 groups

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results

Sunday January 9

Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday January 10

Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday January 11

Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday January 12

Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali

Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Thursday January 13

Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Friday January 14

Group B: Senegal 0-0 Guinea

Group B: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

Group C: Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Group C: Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Saturday January 15

Group D: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan

Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

Sunday January 16

Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali

Group E: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone

Group F: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania

Group E: Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Monday January 17

Group A: Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia

Group A: Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon

Tuesday January 18

Group B: Malawi 0-0 Senegal

Group B: Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea

Group C: Gabon 2-2 Morocco

Group C: Ghana 2-3 Comoros

Wednesday January 19

Group D: Egypt 1-0 Sudan

Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Thursday January 20

Group E: Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria

Group E: Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Group F: Gambia 1-0 Tunisia

Group F: Mali 2-0 Mauritania

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon (Burkina win 7-6 on penalties)

Game 2: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia

Monday January 24

Game 3: Guinea 0-1 Gambia

Game 4: Cameroon 2-1 Comoros

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde

Game 6: Morocco 2-1 Malawi

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (Egypt win 5-4 on penalties)

Game 8: Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea (Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on penalties)

AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Gambia vs Cameroon, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Egypt vs Morocco, 3pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures and results

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 final

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports