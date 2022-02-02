AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

AFCON 2021 continues on Wednesday February 2 when Senegal face Burkina Faso in the semi-finals; all 52 games throughout the competition are being shown live across Sky Sports; tournament concludes with the final on Sunday February 6

Wednesday 2 February 2022 22:13, UK

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.

Sky Sports to show AFCON live

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.

Thursday at AFCON

Thursday will see the second semi-final of this year's tournament played out between Egypt and Cameroon, live on Sky Sports, after Senegal booked their place in the final with a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso on Wednesday. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football from 6.55pm, kick-off 7.00pm.

Egypt earned their place in the semi-final by beating Morocco 2-1 after extra time, courtesy of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who scored a goal and set up Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet's winner. The Pharaohs will be feeling bullish about their chances of progressing to the final as the most successful team in AFCON history, having won the tournament a record seven times. Their most recent victory came in 2010, which marked their third consecutive success as they won the 2006 and 2008 tournaments as well.

Trending

However, Cameroon have been among the highest-scoring teams this year, with Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr) and Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) on six and five goals respectively. Ekambi's seven-minute brace against Gambia took Cameroon to a 2-0 victory and set up their semi-final clash with Carlos Queiroz's side. Additionally, Cameroon have emerged victorious at AFCON five times, making them the second most successful team in the tournament behind Egypt and last won in 2017.

AFCON 2021 groups

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

AFCON 2021 group-stage results

Sunday January 9

Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday January 10

Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday January 11

Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday January 12

Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Thursday January 13

Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Friday January 14

Group B: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Group B: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Group C: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Group C: Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Saturday January 15

Group D: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

Sunday January 16

Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali
Group E: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Group F: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Group E: Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Monday January 17

Group A: Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon

Tuesday January 18

Group B: Malawi 0-0 Senegal
Group B: Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea
Group C: Gabon 2-2 Morocco
Group C: Ghana 2-3 Comoros

Wednesday January 19

Group D: Egypt 1-0 Sudan
Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Thursday January 20

Group E: Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria
Group E: Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Group F: Gambia 1-0 Tunisia
Group F: Mali 2-0 Mauritania

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 results

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon (Burkina win 7-6 on penalties)
Game 2: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia

Monday January 24

Game 3: Guinea 0-1 Gambia
Game 4: Cameroon 2-1 Comoros

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde
Game 6: Morocco 2-1 Malawi

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (Egypt win 5-4 on penalties)
Game 8: Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea (Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on penalties)

AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Egypt 2-1 Morocco (Aet)
Quarter-final 4: Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea

AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Cameroon vs Egypt, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

AFCON 2021 final

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

