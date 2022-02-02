AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.

Thursday at AFCON

Thursday will see the second semi-final of this year's tournament played out between Egypt and Cameroon, live on Sky Sports, after Senegal booked their place in the final with a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso on Wednesday. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football from 6.55pm, kick-off 7.00pm.

Egypt earned their place in the semi-final by beating Morocco 2-1 after extra time, courtesy of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who scored a goal and set up Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet's winner. The Pharaohs will be feeling bullish about their chances of progressing to the final as the most successful team in AFCON history, having won the tournament a record seven times. Their most recent victory came in 2010, which marked their third consecutive success as they won the 2006 and 2008 tournaments as well.

However, Cameroon have been among the highest-scoring teams this year, with Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr) and Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) on six and five goals respectively. Ekambi's seven-minute brace against Gambia took Cameroon to a 2-0 victory and set up their semi-final clash with Carlos Queiroz's side. Additionally, Cameroon have emerged victorious at AFCON five times, making them the second most successful team in the tournament behind Egypt and last won in 2017.

AFCON 2021 groups

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

AFCON 2021 group-stage results

Sunday January 9

Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday January 10

Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday January 11

Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday January 12

Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali

Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Thursday January 13

Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Friday January 14

Group B: Senegal 0-0 Guinea

Group B: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

Group C: Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Group C: Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Saturday January 15

Group D: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan

Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

Sunday January 16

Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali

Group E: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone

Group F: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania

Group E: Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Monday January 17

Group A: Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia

Group A: Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon

Tuesday January 18

Group B: Malawi 0-0 Senegal

Group B: Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea

Group C: Gabon 2-2 Morocco

Group C: Ghana 2-3 Comoros

Wednesday January 19

Group D: Egypt 1-0 Sudan

Group D: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Thursday January 20

Group E: Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria

Group E: Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Group F: Gambia 1-0 Tunisia

Group F: Mali 2-0 Mauritania

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 results

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon (Burkina win 7-6 on penalties)

Game 2: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia

Monday January 24

Game 3: Guinea 0-1 Gambia

Game 4: Cameroon 2-1 Comoros

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde

Game 6: Morocco 2-1 Malawi

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (Egypt win 5-4 on penalties)

Game 8: Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea (Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on penalties)

AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Gambia 0-2 Cameroon

Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Egypt 2-1 Morocco (Aet)

Quarter-final 4: Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Cameroon vs Egypt, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

AFCON 2021 final

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football