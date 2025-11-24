Darts 2025 schedule and dates: Premier League Darts, World Matchplay and more with Luke Littler among those in action

Check out the dates and winners for the main PDC tournaments in 2025, including the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts.

Luke Littler won the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in January but was unable to successfully defend the Premier League title five months later after being beaten by Luke Humphries in the final at London's O2 arena.

However, 'The Nuke' went on to win the World Matchplay in July, World Grand Prix in October and Grand Slam of Darts in November en route to usurping Humphries as world No 1.

Littler's other titles in 2025 include the UK Open, the Australian Darts Masters and the New Zealand Darts Masters.

2025 darts schedule and tournament winners

December 15 2024 - January 3 2025: World Darts Championship - Winner: Luke Littler

January 16-17: Bahrain Darts Masters - Winner: Stephen Bunting

January 24-25: Dutch Darts Masters - Winner: Rob Cross

January 30-February 2: Winmau World Masters - Winner: Luke Humphries

February 6: BetMGM Premier League, Night One - Winner: Luke Humphries

February 13: BetMGM Premier League, Night Two - Winner: Luke Littler

February 20: BetMGM Premier League, Night Three - Winner: Gerwyn Price

February 27: BetMGM Premier League, Night Four - Winner: Luke Humphries

February 28-March 2: UK Open - Winner: Luke Littler

March 6: BetMGM Premier League, Night Five - Winner: Luke Littler

March 13: BetMGM Premier League, Night Six - Winner: Gerwyn Price

March 20: BetMGM Premier League, Night Seven - Winner: Luke Littler

March 27: BetMGM Premier League, Night Eight - Winner: Luke Littler

April 3: BetMGM Premier League, Night Nine - Winner: Stephen Bunting

April 10: BetMGM Premier League, Night 10 - Winner: Nathan Aspinall

April 17: BetMGM Premier League, Night 11 - Winner: Chris Dobey

April 24: BetMGM Premier League, Night 12 - Winner: Gerwyn Price

May 1: BetMGM Premier League, Night 13 - Winner: Luke Littler

May 8: BetMGM Premier League, Night 14 - Winner: Luke Humphries

May 15: BetMGM Premier League, Night 15 - Winner: Nathan Aspinall

May 22: BetMGM Premier League, Night 16 - Winner: Luke Littler

May 29: BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs - Winner: Luke Humphries

June 6-7: Nordic Darts Masters - Winner: Stephen Bunting

June 12-15: World Cup of Darts - Winner: Northern Ireland

June 27-28: US Darts Masters - Winner: Luke Humphries

July 4-5: Poland Darts Masters - Winner: Gerwyn Price

July 19-27: World Matchplay - Winner: Luke Littler

July 27: Women's World Matchplay - Winner: Lisa Ashton

August 8-9: Australian Darts Masters - Winner: Luke Littler

August 15-16: NZ Darts Masters - Winner: Luke Littler

September 12-14: World Series of Darts Finals - Winner: Michael van Gerwen

October 6-12: World Grand Prix - Winner: Luke Littler

November 8-16: Grand Slam of Darts - Winner: Luke Littler

European Tour events

March 7-9: Belgian Darts Open - Winner: Luke Littler

March 21-23: European Darts Trophy - Winner: Nathan Aspinall

April 4-6: International Darts Open - Winner: Stephen Bunting

April 19-21: German Darts Grand Prix - Winner: Michael van Gerwen

April 25-27: Austrian Darts Open - Winner: Martin Schindler

May 2-4: European Darts Grand Prix - Winner: Gary Anderson

May 23-25: Dutch Darts Championship - Winner: Jonny Clayton

May 30-June 1: European Darts Open - Winner: Nathan Aspinall

July 11-13: Baltic Sea Darts Open - Winner: Gerwyn Price

August 29-31: Flanders Darts Trophy - Winner: Luke Littler

September 5-7: Czech Darts Open - Winner: Luke Humphries

September 19-21: Hungarian Darts Trophy - Winner: Niko Springer

September 26-28: Swiss Darts Trophy - Winner: Stephen Bunting

October 17-19: German Darts Championship - Winner: Nathan Aspinall

October 23-26: European Championship - Winner: Gian van Veen

Players Championship events

February 10: Players Championship 1 - Winner: Rob Cross

February 11: Players Championship 2 - Winner: Gerwyn Price

February 17: Players Championship 3 - Winner: Chris Dobey

February 18: Players Championship 4 - Winner: Ryan Searle

March 11: Players Championship 5 - Winner: Joe Cullen

March 12: Players Championship 6 - Winner: Gian van Veen

March 17: Players Championship 7 - Winner: Gary Anderson

March 18: Players Championship 8 - Winner: Martin Schindler

March 31: Players Championship 9 - Winner: Gerwyn Price

April 1: Players Championship 10 - Winner: Josh Rock

April 8: Players Championship 11 - Winner: Cameron Menzies

April 9: Players Championship 12 - Winner: Gerwyn Price

April 14: Players Championship 13 - Winner: Damon Heta

April 15: Players Championship 14 - Winner: Jonny Clayton

May 12: Players Championship 15 - Winner: Krzysztof Ratajski

May 13: Players Championship 16 - Winner: Ross Smith

June 17: Players Championship 17 - Winner: Chris Dobey

June 18: Players Championship 18 - Winner: Stephen Bunting

June 19: Players Championship 19 - Winner: James Wade

July 8: Players Championship 20 - Winner: Damon Heta

July 9: Players Championship 21 - Winner: Bradley Brooks

July 29: Players Championship 22 - Winner: Sebastian Białecki

July 30: Players Championship 23 - Winner: Jermaine Wattimena

August 25: Players Championship 24 - Winner: Jeffrey de Graaf

August 26: Players Championship 25 - Winner: Stephen Bunting

September 9: Players Championship 26 - Winner: Gerwyn Price

September 10: Players Championship 27 - Winner: Joe Cullen

September 30: Players Championship 28 - Winner: Ryan Searle

October 1: Players Championship 29 - Winner: Ross Smith

October 2: Players Championship 30 - Winner: Wessel Nijman

October 14: Players Championship 31 - Winner: Jermaine Wattimena

October 15: Players Championship 32 - Winner: Luke Littler

October 29: Players Championship 33 - Winner: Chris Dobey

October 30: Players Championship 34 - Winner: Wessel Nijman

November 21-23: Players Championship Finals - Winner: Luke Littler

Women's Series events

February 15: Women's Series 1 and 2 - Winners: Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock

February 16: Women's Series 3 and 4 - Winner: Beau Greaves

March 8: Women's Series 5 and 6 - Winners: Kirsi Viinikainen and Beau Greaves

March 9: Women's Series 7 and 8 - Winner: Beau Greaves

April 12: Women's Series 9 and 10 - Winner: Noa-Lynn van Leuven

April 13: Women's Series 11 and 12 - Winners: Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves

June 7: Women's Series 13 and 14 - Winner: Beau Greaves

June 8: Women's Series 15 and 16 - Winner: Beau Greaves

August 23: Women's Series 17 and 18 - Winner: Beau Greaves

August 24: Women's Series 19 and 20 - Winner: Beau Greaves

October 18: Women's Series 21 and 22 - Winner: Beau Greaves

October 19: Women's Series 23 and 24 - Winner: Beau Greaves

