Darts 2025 schedule and dates: Premier League Darts, World Matchplay and more with Luke Littler among those in action
Key dates, details and winners for PDC darts tournaments in 2025; Luke Littler wins World Championship but Luke Humphries triumphs in Premier League; other highlights include World Matchplay, Women's World Matchplay and Grand Slam of Darts
Monday 24 November 2025 15:56, UK
Check out the dates and winners for the main PDC tournaments in 2025, including the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts.
Luke Littler won the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in January but was unable to successfully defend the Premier League title five months later after being beaten by Luke Humphries in the final at London's O2 arena.
However, 'The Nuke' went on to win the World Matchplay in July, World Grand Prix in October and Grand Slam of Darts in November en route to usurping Humphries as world No 1.
Littler's other titles in 2025 include the UK Open, the Australian Darts Masters and the New Zealand Darts Masters.
2025 darts schedule and tournament winners
December 15 2024 - January 3 2025: World Darts Championship - Winner: Luke Littler
January 16-17: Bahrain Darts Masters - Winner: Stephen Bunting
January 24-25: Dutch Darts Masters - Winner: Rob Cross
January 30-February 2: Winmau World Masters - Winner: Luke Humphries
February 6: BetMGM Premier League, Night One - Winner: Luke Humphries
February 13: BetMGM Premier League, Night Two - Winner: Luke Littler
February 20: BetMGM Premier League, Night Three - Winner: Gerwyn Price
February 27: BetMGM Premier League, Night Four - Winner: Luke Humphries
February 28-March 2: UK Open - Winner: Luke Littler
March 6: BetMGM Premier League, Night Five - Winner: Luke Littler
March 13: BetMGM Premier League, Night Six - Winner: Gerwyn Price
March 20: BetMGM Premier League, Night Seven - Winner: Luke Littler
March 27: BetMGM Premier League, Night Eight - Winner: Luke Littler
April 3: BetMGM Premier League, Night Nine - Winner: Stephen Bunting
April 10: BetMGM Premier League, Night 10 - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
April 17: BetMGM Premier League, Night 11 - Winner: Chris Dobey
April 24: BetMGM Premier League, Night 12 - Winner: Gerwyn Price
May 1: BetMGM Premier League, Night 13 - Winner: Luke Littler
May 8: BetMGM Premier League, Night 14 - Winner: Luke Humphries
May 15: BetMGM Premier League, Night 15 - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
May 22: BetMGM Premier League, Night 16 - Winner: Luke Littler
May 29: BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs - Winner: Luke Humphries
June 6-7: Nordic Darts Masters - Winner: Stephen Bunting
June 12-15: World Cup of Darts - Winner: Northern Ireland
June 27-28: US Darts Masters - Winner: Luke Humphries
July 4-5: Poland Darts Masters - Winner: Gerwyn Price
July 19-27: World Matchplay - Winner: Luke Littler
July 27: Women's World Matchplay - Winner: Lisa Ashton
August 8-9: Australian Darts Masters - Winner: Luke Littler
August 15-16: NZ Darts Masters - Winner: Luke Littler
September 12-14: World Series of Darts Finals - Winner: Michael van Gerwen
October 6-12: World Grand Prix - Winner: Luke Littler
November 8-16: Grand Slam of Darts - Winner: Luke Littler
European Tour events
March 7-9: Belgian Darts Open - Winner: Luke Littler
March 21-23: European Darts Trophy - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
April 4-6: International Darts Open - Winner: Stephen Bunting
April 19-21: German Darts Grand Prix - Winner: Michael van Gerwen
April 25-27: Austrian Darts Open - Winner: Martin Schindler
May 2-4: European Darts Grand Prix - Winner: Gary Anderson
May 23-25: Dutch Darts Championship - Winner: Jonny Clayton
May 30-June 1: European Darts Open - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
July 11-13: Baltic Sea Darts Open - Winner: Gerwyn Price
August 29-31: Flanders Darts Trophy - Winner: Luke Littler
September 5-7: Czech Darts Open - Winner: Luke Humphries
September 19-21: Hungarian Darts Trophy - Winner: Niko Springer
September 26-28: Swiss Darts Trophy - Winner: Stephen Bunting
October 17-19: German Darts Championship - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
October 23-26: European Championship - Winner: Gian van Veen
Players Championship events
February 10: Players Championship 1 - Winner: Rob Cross
February 11: Players Championship 2 - Winner: Gerwyn Price
February 17: Players Championship 3 - Winner: Chris Dobey
February 18: Players Championship 4 - Winner: Ryan Searle
March 11: Players Championship 5 - Winner: Joe Cullen
March 12: Players Championship 6 - Winner: Gian van Veen
March 17: Players Championship 7 - Winner: Gary Anderson
March 18: Players Championship 8 - Winner: Martin Schindler
March 31: Players Championship 9 - Winner: Gerwyn Price
April 1: Players Championship 10 - Winner: Josh Rock
April 8: Players Championship 11 - Winner: Cameron Menzies
April 9: Players Championship 12 - Winner: Gerwyn Price
April 14: Players Championship 13 - Winner: Damon Heta
April 15: Players Championship 14 - Winner: Jonny Clayton
May 12: Players Championship 15 - Winner: Krzysztof Ratajski
May 13: Players Championship 16 - Winner: Ross Smith
June 17: Players Championship 17 - Winner: Chris Dobey
June 18: Players Championship 18 - Winner: Stephen Bunting
June 19: Players Championship 19 - Winner: James Wade
July 8: Players Championship 20 - Winner: Damon Heta
July 9: Players Championship 21 - Winner: Bradley Brooks
July 29: Players Championship 22 - Winner: Sebastian Białecki
July 30: Players Championship 23 - Winner: Jermaine Wattimena
August 25: Players Championship 24 - Winner: Jeffrey de Graaf
August 26: Players Championship 25 - Winner: Stephen Bunting
September 9: Players Championship 26 - Winner: Gerwyn Price
September 10: Players Championship 27 - Winner: Joe Cullen
September 30: Players Championship 28 - Winner: Ryan Searle
October 1: Players Championship 29 - Winner: Ross Smith
October 2: Players Championship 30 - Winner: Wessel Nijman
October 14: Players Championship 31 - Winner: Jermaine Wattimena
October 15: Players Championship 32 - Winner: Luke Littler
October 29: Players Championship 33 - Winner: Chris Dobey
October 30: Players Championship 34 - Winner: Wessel Nijman
November 21-23: Players Championship Finals - Winner: Luke Littler
Women's Series events
February 15: Women's Series 1 and 2 - Winners: Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock
February 16: Women's Series 3 and 4 - Winner: Beau Greaves
March 8: Women's Series 5 and 6 - Winners: Kirsi Viinikainen and Beau Greaves
March 9: Women's Series 7 and 8 - Winner: Beau Greaves
April 12: Women's Series 9 and 10 - Winner: Noa-Lynn van Leuven
April 13: Women's Series 11 and 12 - Winners: Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves
June 7: Women's Series 13 and 14 - Winner: Beau Greaves
June 8: Women's Series 15 and 16 - Winner: Beau Greaves
August 23: Women's Series 17 and 18 - Winner: Beau Greaves
August 24: Women's Series 19 and 20 - Winner: Beau Greaves
October 18: Women's Series 21 and 22 - Winner: Beau Greaves
October 19: Women's Series 23 and 24 - Winner: Beau Greaves
